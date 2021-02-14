‘A National Crisis In Need Of A National Solution.’ | MSNBC

February 14, 2021

 

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez with a look at the ravaging impact of Covid-19 on America’s working women. And how the nation’s first woman Vice President is calling for the crisis to be addressed in a new Op-ed for the Washington Post.
43 Comments on "‘A National Crisis In Need Of A National Solution.’ | MSNBC"

  1. Beauty On Earth | February 14, 2021 at 9:29 PM | Reply

    To everyone who is reading this, you’re beautiful and an amazing person. Please exercise frequently and eat more fruits/veggies. I wish you all good health, great success, and everlasting happiness!

  2. A. Merican | February 14, 2021 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    Message to Antony Kalisky: Your message is a waste of time & space! Talk about saying much to say NOTHING! Sure America has its problems and have suffered mightily under poor leadership and selfish representation! But those leaders/representatives should NEVER be assumed to represent the true Will of the People and the REAL American Spirit! If the purpose of your long a– rambling statement/manifesto/propaganda is to divide and/or vent- then you could at least make it more entertaining! However, if you seriously think what you’ve written has ANY value/worth let me give you a little clue about America! First of all, NO ONE is without sin, NO ONE is perfect, NO NATION is without fault, NO GOVERNMENT is God, and NEVER A DESPOT/KING/AUTOCRAT FOR AMERICA! If you’ve been following American politics, you should clearly see the beauty of FREEDOM & DEMOCRACY is that we get to criticize our own unworthy political leaders- especially Trump! So, although you’re witnessing some terrible and tragic events in America, make ZERO mistake about it: This is the land of the free and the home of the brave! President Biden is but one of many presidents and although Trump tried to make himself like Putin, Erdogan, and other dictators, he now resides outside of the White House! See how that works? Hmm?

  3. Kevin Paige Jr | February 14, 2021 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    Good we approach this directly and early. I fully support the need of this issue.

  4. John Whitson | February 14, 2021 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    Free Universal child care would solve this problem, it’s what other developed countries do.

  5. Martin James | February 14, 2021 at 9:49 PM | Reply

  6. Mason Temiquel | February 14, 2021 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    Wow no actual solution being proposed 😂

  7. Roxane Reddy | February 14, 2021 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    People should watch and listen to the Biden Administration briefings, thet give a lot of information in all topics,

  8. Phillip Langer | February 14, 2021 at 10:00 PM | Reply

  9. JRR31984 | February 14, 2021 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    (THAT’S IT)

  10. jennifer coleman | February 14, 2021 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    People can’t work if they don’t have daycare or the kids aren’t in school. They can’t work full time right now so can’t afford day care. It’s a catch 22

  11. JRR31984 | February 14, 2021 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    (all of a sudden women are out of work NOW, yeah aite– Bloomberg)

  12. Paula bhatt | February 14, 2021 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    DO SOMETHING ✅

  13. You Tabe | February 14, 2021 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    I think employment had been created as Trump’s election TOOL, so that when unemployment data or people’s feeling became irrelevant, it disappeared.🤔

  14. Rick Dworsky | February 14, 2021 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    The misogynistic attitudes displayed in these comments goes beyond tragedy… I doubt the composers had actual human mothers, but if so, I send condolences to those absurdly abused women. Perhaps chemical pollution and fascist propaganda warped their offspring.

  15. William Moore | February 14, 2021 at 10:11 PM | Reply

  16. Gillian Dutton | February 14, 2021 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    Team justice
    Sign petition
    50 state AGs are getting it.

  17. Timothy W | February 14, 2021 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    You are now a VP with power. You can do something about it.

  18. Dharma Bum | February 14, 2021 at 11:03 PM | Reply

    That’s encouraging. I wasn’t that excited about Harris because she’s not exactly a super feminist but this will do for now. Good job, Kamala.

  19. Armandhammer | February 14, 2021 at 11:04 PM | Reply

    Joe has a plan. 😂

  20. Phylum | February 14, 2021 at 11:14 PM | Reply

    ‘Build back better’ … Now where have I heard that before … ?

