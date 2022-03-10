Recent Post
God Bless the Women and Children of Ukraine. God Bless the Defenders of Ukraine. We love you all.
@Risky Opinions When was Trump right? When he was giggling like a schoolgirl in front of his BFF Putin? Perhaps when he was congratulating Putin for attacking Ukraine a few weeks ago at a wedding in Maralago? Please. And Trump erased any records of drone strikes so nobody could follow what he did. If you’re stupid enough to think he didn’t have collateral damage, I can’t help you. Putin will intentionally go after kids, hospitals, anything he thinks would break a countries spirit. Biden is nothing like Putin. I love how you gormless morons say he’s Senile and then you try to make him out to be an evil genius in the same sentence. Whatever happened to intelligent trolls? Did they run out of money or energy drinks?
Russian Troops kill 3 kids 🙏🏼
US just got caught making biological weapons in Ukraine. Bio labs destroyed by the Ukraine military.. US equipment inside of them. It’s being reported everywhere..
Russia is fighting NATO its just taking place in Ukraine.
@Mike Ukraine is not part of NATO.
Condolences to all the moms and dads who lost their loved ones in Ukraine
Blame clown Zelensky for not agreeing to abandon the NATO.
NATO did this to Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1999 for many times. They bombed a lot of hospitals, houses, apartments, and killed a lot of innocent people.
Nobody died
RIP to all the Braves warriors defending Ukraine.
This is heartbreaking, Vladimir Putin is a heartless maniac to invade Ukraine
@Sharon Wells OH REALLY THEN WHY DID PUTIN DECIDE TO INVADE UKRAINE UNDER JOE BIDEN’S LEADERSHIP. SIT DOWN BOOMER AND STFU
@Risky Opinions Biden wants American troops in this war . Big money in this stuff. Biden is in bed with Putin .
Usa and NATO arte to blame…
@Chewpa Miverga Jr. blame your momma
Praying that someone will help stop the madness and atrocities in Ukraine
This is absolutely insane !!!!
Nope. Let it keep going.
💩👎SLEEPY JOE
💩👎NEEDS TO GO!👎💩👎💩👎
@Ninja 77 I don’t think he remembers that he is the president of murica.
Our prayers and condolences to all who are facing this horror…To purposely attack a hospital of women and children is totally insane… may the attacker face his karma soon
@It’s Today what are you talking about? Are you a meth addict or something?
😢😢😢💔💔💔
Remember your watching the fake news owned and controlled by the Zionists.
@Holly Timlick a sniper could take putin out easy. To many living in fear.
I was a lifelong Republican, but the way Trump treated Zelenskyy, I had no choice but to leave and change my registration to independent…my party had moved to far in the wrong direction for me.
thats nice. now you just need to stop thinking along the lines of your user name.
That post is a cut and paste from before.
@TheBlazersfan22 liberal here. No. Trump is not the reason our gas is high. Our fuel is high because BP, Exxon, and shell pulled out of Russian oil investments while wanting to keep the same margins. They stopped promising to buy Russian oil and because of that the west is paying more at the pump. Sanctions haven’t even hit for oil
@Diego Fondoo lots of bots
Can we do a quick survey if your a Globalist bot from the fake news tick like if not comment Patriot.
Condolences to every one who has lost their life due to this senseless war in Ukraine
couldn’t help myself
@Obi-wan Kenobi if u guys don’t give up, the whole world gonna fucked up
@erik dee if you lived here a few hundred km away from the war, you would be a lot tamer.
@Jonathan Bouchard I have lived at Ground Zero of this war for 2 Years. A relentless, world-wide psychological and financial attack.
You should evacuate. I thought that they knocked out commo in that area. Maybe you got Sprint PCS.
This nightmare soon over Ukraine the world are praying for you all 🇺🇦💪
You think so?🤣
@330 wiz Because Putin, a bloodthirsty dictator with 1000 times the military resources, attacked a sovereign nation. That’s why the entire world has taken their side and why the Russian economy is currently in ruination.
@330 wiz that’s not true. How can you even dare compare Ukraine to Russia. I just so happen to be happily married to a full blooded Ukrainian American man of 28 years, and he has treated me like a Queen. My last person not married to, got me pregnant, kicked me in the stomach almost made me lose my child, and when she was born, he said she’s not his. Then I left his sorry lazy A?? for my Ukrainian American man. He took me in along with my kid, helped me raise her, I got married to him and loved every minute of it. Your just as sick as Putin! Now he took off to help fight just before this started, and I am not sure he might come back alive.
My love, and prayers go out to Ukraine.
Clarissa Ward is doing a terrific job to get the truth out May God protect her and the other brave reporters
SENILE CLOWN JOE BIDEN MURDERED DOZENS OF KIDS IN AFGHANISTAN AND PUTIN MURDERED KIDS IN UKRAINE. WE MUST STOP THESE TWO AUTHORITARIAN DICTATORS…. TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING
*WE will nOT GivE up* 🇺🇦
@Gerald Lmao, I love this I laughed out loud. The idea that Biden is simultaneously an evil genius and too senile/incompetent to be the President is funny. And why do they all type in all caps? It’s so unnecessary 😂
Stay strong Ukraine. We are sending our best wishes you prevail.
*WE will nOT GivE up* 🇺🇦..
SENILE CLOWN JOE BIDEN MURDERED DOZENS OF KIDS IN AFGHANISTAN AND PUTIN MURDERED KIDS IN UKRAINE. WE MUST STOP THESE TWO AUTHORITARIAN DICTATORS. TRUMP WAS RIGHT…………..
As I commented previously, president Zelensky should be nominated for the Peace Nobel Prize. 👏 🇺🇦
Did you mean an Oscar?
SENILE CLOWN JOE BIDEN MURDERED DOZENS OF KIDS IN AFGHANISTAN AND PUTIN MURDERED KIDS IN UKRAINE. WE MUST STOP THESE TWO AUTHORITARIAN DICTATORS. TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING
@Atom Russian Troops kill 3 kids 🙏🏼
I think he just needs aid, planes, weaponry and soldiers. A peace prize is meaningless what with all he is facing each day.
This is horrible,My heart goes out to the civilians!..😭💔🇺🇦🙏
SENILE CLOWN JOE BIDEN MURDERED DOZENS OF KIDS IN AFGHANISTAN AND PUTIN MURDERED KIDS IN UKRAINE. WE MUST STOP THESE TWO AUTHORITARIAN DICTATORS. TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING
Where are the Decent Russians? SITTING on their Arses On Damn YouTube
Ridiculous!
Amen Nahom ENTERTAINMENT.
Слава українцям🇺🇦Praying🙏 For This Senseless War To End Soon!🇺🇲🇰🇷🏴
Horrifying and horrific. A war crime. A crime against humanity. My heart goes out to the Ukranians especially the children. May God protect them.Stay strong, Ukraine. Love from Germany.
@Htate sil how is this fake news? THERE’S LITERAL FOOTAGE
@KogalMusicOfficial I understand the frustration friend. Putin deserves the absolute worst thats coming to him. His entire country will feel these effects for decades. These bots are simply paid by the Russian government in toilet paper ruble currency and are supposed to spam as much misinformation as possible to try to divide people. We can argue but the best course of action is to report and block. You cant change a computer scripts mind by talking to it.
@KogalMusicOfficial yeah just like how they killed 10k Russian soldiers all lies
That’s “COLLATERAL DAMAGE”
This needs to stop, seriously heartbreaking. Pray for Ukraine..
You support the NeoNazi brigade that has murdered 15000 ethnic Russians in the Donbas region since 2014?
@Bert Brandon369 When the majority of the world is against you, including governments, massive groups of people, and many private companies. Also when your government is greatly censoring your own media, you have to consider that maybe, just maybe, you are in the wrong here.
Or maybe the fake news is lying to you again?
At times like this I wish CNN hadn’t lost all of its credibility. I hope this war comes to an end soon.
I have to disagree with the ‘new low’ kind of lines. It’s a very misguided and ignores the *facts* and *reality* of war.. What is happening to the people of Ukraine is completely tragic, it is brutal, I really do feel extremely bad for them. But this is war.. Anyone inside the country should expect to be bombed.. I don’t mean that as a threat, but as a warning if you weren’t already aware of that fact.. Russia won’t even answer if they are intentionally bombing/shelling civilians or doing by accident.. The irony of America being the moral high horse in this situation is dumbfounding.. Nope we’ve never bombed any civilians..