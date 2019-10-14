A Potentially Damaging Week Ahead For President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC

October 14, 2019

 

Fiona Hill, Trump's former top aide on Russia and Europe, is set to appear before Congress this week and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU, is also to testify in front of Congress that 'no quid pro quo' came from the president. Aired on 14/10/19.
69 Comments on "A Potentially Damaging Week Ahead For President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. In4cer in4cer | October 14, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    Impeach the orange sob.

  2. digiboi wan | October 14, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    Every move that Trump makes benefits Russia.

  3. tarun | October 14, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    TRUMP2020!!!

    20 for treason
    20 for corruption

  4. didjeridu100 | October 14, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    Trump about Giuliani: “He’s a man, that looks for corruption”.

    We already know that… He’s looking for corruption to be part of.

  5. Larry Byrd | October 14, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

    Sondland had the realization that he has two choices: go back to his life OR go to federal prison. I wonder which one he’ll pick?

    • Ganiscol | October 14, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

      Larry Byrd
      Depends on pardons being dangled again.
      Sondland will either lie for trump, sugar coat for trump or – and that is unlikely – come clean.

    • Larry Byrd | October 14, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

      @Ganiscol I don’t think that’ll be the case here. This is pretty simple and solid. I think after the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch, others have figured out (or will figure out) the path of least resistance is to cooperate fully. If you were in the same situation, would you go back to your multi-millionaire life or risk going to prison for THIS guy? It’s a no-brainer/binary solution, I would think.

    • carmen patricia conde fierro | October 14, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      hopefully have his name clear in history

    • Save America | October 14, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

      Yes, his one million dollars to help Trump get elected is coming back to haunt him.

    • Dwayne Shaw | October 14, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      There have also been reports that Sondland’s hotel business has suffered from boycotts – could have been a part of what convinced him to stand up. We know weasels like him don’t do the right thing for its own sake. I also heard (may not be true) that Sondland once claimed in an interview that he was the “king of the quid pro quo”

  6. Tommy Jones37 | October 14, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    He is a man who looks
    for corruption & joins in.

  7. mike bradley | October 14, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    trump is a russian asset working for putin

  8. Dittzx | October 14, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    Michael Cohen: I told you so numbnuts, I told you about the Don, head of of his Disorganized Crime Family, Yeah😀! I told you..😆😁😂!

    • ღSwnsasyღ _ | October 14, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      Dittzx Wonder if Rudy will be locked up in the same prison as Cohen 🤔 Love to hear Cohen laugh and see his smirk.. He warned them!! Rudy is dying to be in the spotlight again so he hitched on to whatever.. That ego is going to get him in a lot of trouble! I’m going to laugh at his disbarrment..

    • Dittzx | October 14, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

      @ღSwnsasyღ _ 🐧…The Penguin Giuliani Wouldn’t Escape Gotham, Arkham Asylum Again! “This Wild Creature is near to Extinction” ..🤪

    • ღSwnsasyღ _ | October 14, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

      Dittzx bwahaha 🤣🤣🤣 love it!!

    • Dittzx | October 14, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

      @ღSwnsasyღ _ You’re very welcome!

    • Fairy Tale | October 14, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      Noe Berengena ❤️❤️👏👏👏 😍 Love it!

  9. Todd Jenkins | October 14, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    Trump: ” I don’t know I haven’t spoke to Giuliani, I spoke with him yesterday”……………………WTF? if you can’t see his descent into madness then you are MAD TOO

  10. James Champaco | October 14, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    The fact that trump was OK with having Rudy do his dirty work…trump enabled and encouraged this behavior.

  11. Ganiscol | October 14, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Being summoned by congress
    Being investigated by the Feds
    Being Indicted by the Feds

    Thats in the unwritten job description you accept when you work for #Individual1

  12. k williams | October 14, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    I am sure there are many mafia members laughing their behinds off watching Rudy Giuliani and his criminal investigation.

  13. Gayle Elms | October 14, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    Let her talk for heaven’s sake🤦🏼‍♀️

  14. Humour In Politics | October 14, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    He’s a man that looks for corruption and then gets in on it.

  15. Sam Lim | October 14, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    THIS FAKE PRESIDENT RUN THE WHITE HOUSE LIKE AN ORGANIZED CRIME.

    ALL HIS ASSOCIATE IN JAIL – MANAFORT AND COHEN AND OTHERS.

    • Aida Ortiz | October 14, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      I’ve been hearing for decades that he was corrupted.

    • Randy Sanders | October 14, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Can you tell us who ordered the Obama Administrations FBI and DOJ to spy on the Trump campaign? I mean you better have the goods to spy on a US Presidential campaign? Right? Especially the other Party? Mueller said “No Collusion” so we have quite possibly the greatest scandal in American history before us and yet your fake news isn’t telling you about it for some reason?

  16. 120201atta | October 14, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    Joe needs to learn to shut up and not interrupt when people are talking. Disgusting lack of basic etiquette.

  17. SAM | October 14, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Of course Trump stands behind Giuliani. After all, it’s important to stand behind someone before you stab them in the back.

  18. David Brandenburg | October 14, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

    he looks for corruption and when he can’t find any he creates his own!

    • Adventure54 | October 14, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      If he was really looking for corruption he would never leave the WH. There, corruptions is in abundance. Thanks to the so-called enemy of the people & their relentless reporting, Manafort, Cohen, Gates, Porter, Price, Pruit, Zenke, Stone, Snuffaluffagus🤣, Gorka, Flynn, Epstein, Van Der Swan, Russian Operatives would still be on the job abusing the Constitution & Americans. Rudolph Giuliani’s time in the barrel is right around the corner.

  19. Deb Orah | October 14, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    UGH Jeanine Pirro, what another crazy eye loose goose ,
    She’s the female version of Rudy Gullian

  20. TaintofCartman | October 14, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    When Trump is indited, he’s going to claim to have never met his criminal self

