Fiona Hill, Trump's former top aide on Russia and Europe, is set to appear before Congress this week and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU, is also to testify in front of Congress that 'no quid pro quo' came from the president. Aired on 14/10/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
A Potentially Damaging Week Ahead For President Donald Trump | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Impeach the orange sob.
Every move that Trump makes benefits Russia.
I think that Russia is only acting on self defense against media propaganda and Ukraine.
Globalists tried to make Ukraine a NATO member.
That is the only reason why Russia’s ire landed there.
Media is only telling a one sided stories.
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are fighting this slavery ring that globalists are trying to engage.
Having total control over schools and media is the end of freedoms.
@Doom2exe lmao
so true
@Jesse How many Rubles per mouth you make my jar of nice shiny American penny’s is here waiting for you!
https://www.google.com/search?sxsrf=ACYBGNRRPPm7N_vK-ZfnU4fembE3HEg03g%3A1571070689658&source=hp&ei=4aKkXdzqJeSqggeosZfYDg&q=ruble+vs+us+dollar&oq=ru&gs_l=psy-ab.3.0.35i39l2j0i131i67j0i67l5j0i131i67j0i67.1751.1924..3016…0.0..0.107.213.0j2……0….1..gws-wiz…….0j0i131.pZ3UyAE0gXg
@Jesse once Russia stops invading border countries, fueling terrorism, and infecting democracies around the world we can start having good relations with them again. Russia has always been aggressive towards everyone else.
TRUMP2020!!!
20 for treason
20 for corruption
@Masshole I think that’s most healthy corpse ever!!
@Jeanguy Therrien
Good point.
@surely you joke, mein failüre
😄😄😄😄😄😄🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺
Trump about Giuliani: “He’s a man, that looks for corruption”.
We already know that… He’s looking for corruption to be part of.
@Carolyn Talbot Trump was saying great stuff on Michael Cohen, to whom he was a coconspirator, before throwing him under the boss.
You can’t make this stuff up…..so sad for the American people. 😞
Kevin Elsworth hahaha too funny “Cookie Monster for corruption”
spot on 🙂
I look for beers
Sondland had the realization that he has two choices: go back to his life OR go to federal prison. I wonder which one he’ll pick?
Larry Byrd
Depends on pardons being dangled again.
Sondland will either lie for trump, sugar coat for trump or – and that is unlikely – come clean.
@Ganiscol I don’t think that’ll be the case here. This is pretty simple and solid. I think after the testimony of Marie Yovanovitch, others have figured out (or will figure out) the path of least resistance is to cooperate fully. If you were in the same situation, would you go back to your multi-millionaire life or risk going to prison for THIS guy? It’s a no-brainer/binary solution, I would think.
hopefully have his name clear in history
Yes, his one million dollars to help Trump get elected is coming back to haunt him.
There have also been reports that Sondland’s hotel business has suffered from boycotts – could have been a part of what convinced him to stand up. We know weasels like him don’t do the right thing for its own sake. I also heard (may not be true) that Sondland once claimed in an interview that he was the “king of the quid pro quo”
He is a man who looks
for corruption & joins in.
he does not because he is the criminal
DONT HAVE VERY FAR TO LOOK! TRY A MIRROR!
@Cook51I see you like propaganda and crooks
@Cook51 Nice whaboutism troll
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whataboutism
trump is a russian asset working for putin
Everybody knows this but the politicians don’t want to come out and say it.
Michael Cohen: I told you so numbnuts, I told you about the Don, head of of his Disorganized Crime Family, Yeah😀! I told you..😆😁😂!
Dittzx Wonder if Rudy will be locked up in the same prison as Cohen 🤔 Love to hear Cohen laugh and see his smirk.. He warned them!! Rudy is dying to be in the spotlight again so he hitched on to whatever.. That ego is going to get him in a lot of trouble! I’m going to laugh at his disbarrment..
@ღSwnsasyღ _ 🐧…The Penguin Giuliani Wouldn’t Escape Gotham, Arkham Asylum Again! “This Wild Creature is near to Extinction” ..🤪
Dittzx bwahaha 🤣🤣🤣 love it!!
@ღSwnsasyღ _ You’re very welcome!
Noe Berengena ❤️❤️👏👏👏 😍 Love it!
Trump: ” I don’t know I haven’t spoke to Giuliani, I spoke with him yesterday”……………………WTF? if you can’t see his descent into madness then you are MAD TOO
@Steven Karner thank you, my dyslexia needs spellcheck
@Steven Karner C’mon … this was the one time he’s been in the same sentence as ‘decent’ … and you want to take it away?
@Todd Jenkins It’s a gigantic rancid orange blob covered 24/7 in adult daipers.
You can recognise it by watching its sycophants tongue it.
@Fin O’Suilleabhain Its a very indecent descent
It was a very short trip
The fact that trump was OK with having Rudy do his dirty work…trump enabled and encouraged this behavior.
Being summoned by congress
Being investigated by the Feds
Being Indicted by the Feds
Thats in the unwritten job description you accept when you work for #Individual1
I am sure there are many mafia members laughing their behinds off watching Rudy Giuliani and his criminal investigation.
Oh sure, they are waiting for him……..DO NOT DROP THE SOAP GIULIANI haha
Let her talk for heaven’s sake🤦🏼♀️
I think that was planned.
Dry conservative humor
Thank you! He interrupts her rudely constantly, or jumps in just as she’s finishing up speaking. It kind of spoils this for me.
I almost ended this clip bc he drives me crazy doing that. He comes across like a total jerk.
@D.A. Justice Ministries same, Joe always seems to aggressively interupt Mika.
He’s a man that looks for corruption and then gets in on it.
Love your profile image
THIS FAKE PRESIDENT RUN THE WHITE HOUSE LIKE AN ORGANIZED CRIME.
ALL HIS ASSOCIATE IN JAIL – MANAFORT AND COHEN AND OTHERS.
I’ve been hearing for decades that he was corrupted.
Can you tell us who ordered the Obama Administrations FBI and DOJ to spy on the Trump campaign? I mean you better have the goods to spy on a US Presidential campaign? Right? Especially the other Party? Mueller said “No Collusion” so we have quite possibly the greatest scandal in American history before us and yet your fake news isn’t telling you about it for some reason?
Joe needs to learn to shut up and not interrupt when people are talking. Disgusting lack of basic etiquette.
Of course Trump stands behind Giuliani. After all, it’s important to stand behind someone before you stab them in the back.
he looks for corruption and when he can’t find any he creates his own!
If he was really looking for corruption he would never leave the WH. There, corruptions is in abundance. Thanks to the so-called enemy of the people & their relentless reporting, Manafort, Cohen, Gates, Porter, Price, Pruit, Zenke, Stone, Snuffaluffagus🤣, Gorka, Flynn, Epstein, Van Der Swan, Russian Operatives would still be on the job abusing the Constitution & Americans. Rudolph Giuliani’s time in the barrel is right around the corner.
UGH Jeanine Pirro, what another crazy eye loose goose ,
She’s the female version of Rudy Gullian
It blows my mind that she’s a judge.
C J, she’s not a “real” judge, only a lawyer and not a good one at that. She was only a “judge” on the phony tv show.
She too use to have honor on Court tv. Now she’s just a mouthpiece for Trump.
@SkyGemini where did you hear that she isn’t a judge? Everything that I find says she was a a prosecutor and a judge
I don’t call her a loose goose; I call her a screaming banshee, both her and Laura Ingram – they must think that if you scream loud enough, you’re changing people’s minds.
When Trump is indited, he’s going to claim to have never met his criminal self
TaintofCartman 😂😂😂😂😂