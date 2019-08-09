A President Who Can’t Rise To The Occasion? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
A President Who Can't Rise To The Occasion? | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

August 9, 2019

 

While visiting the hospital in El Paso treating victims of Saturday's mass shooting, the president pivoted from praising the medical staff to boasting over the size of a crowd at a previous El Paso rally and mocking the size of a crowd for Beto O'Rourke. The panel discusses.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

A President Who Can't Rise To The Occasion? | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

65 Comments on "A President Who Can’t Rise To The Occasion? | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. AntonyC83 | August 9, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    No president can do everything right. The job is just too big for anyone but Trump’s anger, vindictiveness, jealousy and sheer sense of malice only makes his predecessors look better. He is simply too small, too petty for the office. He’s made the office of the presidency smaller. I’m not talking hand size, I’m talking about spirit. Heart. He has none. That’s the tragedy here. He gets a thrill out of inflaming people’s worst instincts. A leader takes responsibility for their mistakes. A leader leads by example, not by meaningless, hollow words. A leader is someone who doesn’t deceive, deflect and distract from the truth. A leader works to reduce people’s suffering instead of intentionally inflicting it. A leader lifts people up instead of putting them down. A leader tries to unite people for the common good, rather than divide them with petty, hateful rhetoric. The legendary writer Philip Roth put it best: “I found much that was alarming about being a citizen during the tenures of Richard Nixon and George W. Bush. But, whatever I may have seen as their limitations of character or intellect, neither was anything like as humanly impoverished as Trump is: ignorant of government, of history, of science, of philosophy, of art, incapable of expressing or recognizing subtlety or nuance, destitute of all decency, and wielding a vocabulary of seventy-seven words that is better called Jerkish than English.”

  2. Franklin Moormann | August 9, 2019 at 10:25 AM | Reply

    He is seriously leaving for another vacation? Where does he find the time to get away between the tweeting and insulting? Lol

  3. Ely Pevets | August 9, 2019 at 10:33 AM | Reply

    The only thing worse than trump showing up at El Paso would have been if he brought Moscow Mitch along.

  4. Giovanyeq B | August 9, 2019 at 10:35 AM | Reply

    Perfect time for a vacation what a joke of a present we have “SAD”

  5. Lady Scholar | August 9, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    Donnie is right, the fact that he keeps calling it like it is, but being dismissed by others steering the conversation elsewhere is disheartening from this MSNBC team. Trump IS a sociopath and that is a very serious issue that should be discussed, not trying to combat Trump’s statements by essentially defending the truth. We all know Trump prevaricates and exaggerates always. Focus on that, please. Such people rise to very dangerous levels if we spend all our time in a defensive stance and ignore the implications of their behavior.

    • D. Bates | August 9, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      @David Foxall I was going to say about the same. I have a cousin just like him, he’s now 80 and has alienated himself from his entire family including his great grand children. But not before he distroyed our family business.

    • brian gardner | August 9, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      You are emotionally crippled and need a lot of mental help. The PRESIDENT WILL WIN REELECTION HIS NAME IS PRESIDENT TRUMP

    • Michael Brown | August 9, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @brian gardner The xenophobic cholesterol saturated piece of toxic waste may not make it through his next KFC overdose. The case for impeachment is also building up. Keep checking the mentally challenged mob boss tweets
      *Major Wall Street banks have given congressional committees investigating President Trump thousands of pages of documents related to Russians who may have had dealings with Mr. Trump, his family or his business, people familiar with the congressional probes said. Some banks are also giving documents related to Mr. Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, to New York state investigators, people familiar with the New York investigation said.*

    • Anthony C. | August 9, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @brian gardner Did you have to wear your helmet in class, or just on the bus?

    • David Foxall | August 9, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      brian gardner he probably will win re election but it doesn’t stop President Trump from being a narcissistic personality, who seems to lack empathy for others. If he wins it’s because the Democratic candidates are terrible.

  6. Setting The Wheel In Motion | August 9, 2019 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    He’s an empty vessel . .

  7. kayne garcia | August 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    Anybody remember how much trump used to bash Obama for “golfing to much”? Lol but that’s before “controversial” was a presidential quality

    • fleeze92 | August 9, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      I was literally thinking this. There’s something obviously wrong with the bashing of Obama vs the praising of Trump. And people said Obama was driving the country apart…HA!

    • john smith | August 9, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      @Dearly Diane *IS A SAD RUSSIAN TROLL*

  8. Deborah Blackshear | August 9, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    His base don’t care they are just like him racist

    • Dia Atkin | August 9, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      Deborah Blackshear really? To say that is racist. I’m not racist but see everyday MSM spreading hate against Americans who elected president Trump. Get a grip when you point a finger 3 point back at you.

  9. Kermit T. Frog | August 9, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    Well, Nero had his fiddle, and Trump has his golf clubs. Meanwhile, Rome, I mean, America is burning.

  10. Ganiscol | August 9, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    He cant rise to anything but a KFC bucket, hamberders and coke. Perhaps a napkin for his tiny twitterfingers.

  11. green | August 9, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    People are DEAD AND THIS THING IS GOING GOLFING? WE HAVE TO REMOVE THIS ANIMAL!

  12. Bytor 1001 | August 9, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    Crooked Donny’s narcissistic personality disorder has unfortunately become everyone’s problem.

  13. cindy clarke | August 9, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Why doesn’t he just stay on the golf course more suited for that , because he’s definitely not president material

  14. Al Yaz | August 9, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Your president – the deformed toadstool – has risen to the occasion. Not a pretty sight, is it USA?

    • N. deG | August 9, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      + Al; He’s not my President, or for 60% of the Americans who can’t stand his guts…don’t paint everybody with the same brush.Our real problem is an outdated voting system called the Electoral College.

  15. SPRINDYS | August 9, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    That anyone in their right mind will even consider re-electing tRump is a horror in itself.
    GOD KEEP US SAFE FROM tRump and the Republicans.

  16. Joe | August 9, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    Plainly said: Trump is wacko! Somewhat of a problem for POTUS.

  17. Josh Mccloud | August 9, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Why would any human being even consider re election of this piece of gat

  18. Lonestar Acquisitions | August 9, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Thats typical, His country and the world is on fire, and what does dotard do? he goes to play golf

  19. pete klinger | August 9, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    I’m so surprised while visiting hospitals , Doctors there didn’t direct him to the psych ward for treatment !!!

  20. a.g. queenie Quek | August 9, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    I pray a thunderbolt strike him while he’s golfing!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.