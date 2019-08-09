While visiting the hospital in El Paso treating victims of Saturday's mass shooting, the president pivoted from praising the medical staff to boasting over the size of a crowd at a previous El Paso rally and mocking the size of a crowd for Beto O'Rourke. The panel discusses.
A President Who Can't Rise To The Occasion? | Morning Joe | MSNBC
No president can do everything right. The job is just too big for anyone but Trump’s anger, vindictiveness, jealousy and sheer sense of malice only makes his predecessors look better. He is simply too small, too petty for the office. He’s made the office of the presidency smaller. I’m not talking hand size, I’m talking about spirit. Heart. He has none. That’s the tragedy here. He gets a thrill out of inflaming people’s worst instincts. A leader takes responsibility for their mistakes. A leader leads by example, not by meaningless, hollow words. A leader is someone who doesn’t deceive, deflect and distract from the truth. A leader works to reduce people’s suffering instead of intentionally inflicting it. A leader lifts people up instead of putting them down. A leader tries to unite people for the common good, rather than divide them with petty, hateful rhetoric. The legendary writer Philip Roth put it best: “I found much that was alarming about being a citizen during the tenures of Richard Nixon and George W. Bush. But, whatever I may have seen as their limitations of character or intellect, neither was anything like as humanly impoverished as Trump is: ignorant of government, of history, of science, of philosophy, of art, incapable of expressing or recognizing subtlety or nuance, destitute of all decency, and wielding a vocabulary of seventy-seven words that is better called Jerkish than English.”
Too true.
Well said AntonyC83! I agree with your entire comment. Let’s do better, and elect someone articulate and educated on the plight of all citizens.
Very naive.
@Dearly Diane *IS A SAD RUSSIAN TROLL*
What a great comment. Thank you.
He is seriously leaving for another vacation? Where does he find the time to get away between the tweeting and insulting? Lol
Yet he constantly complained about Obama’s golfing LOLOL
Well, he works for $1 per year. If you worked for $1 per year, I’m sure your employer would let you have more time off.
@Scribbles Scribbles You’re a fool if you think he lines his pocket with only a buck…derp
Your a complete moron! Hate will do you freaks of nature in soon
The only thing worse than trump showing up at El Paso would have been if he brought Moscow Mitch along.
@Carol Irvine Headline for Fox News: President Trump shows Fantastic Judgment Not Inviting Mitch
HIS NAME IS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES TRUMP
@brian gardner His name is Don the Con
@brian gardner His name is the mob boss, a con artist that has highjacked the White House with the help of his lover Putin. Putin Trump 2020 🇷🇺 🇷🇺 🇷🇺 🇷🇺 🇷🇺 🇷🇺 💩 💩 💩 💩 💩 💩 💩 🐢
Perfect time for a vacation what a joke of a present we have “SAD”
Giovanyeq B congress went for a lot longer but nobody said anything
@David M nice one
@David M Not 2024….much sooner than that for prison.
Donnie is right, the fact that he keeps calling it like it is, but being dismissed by others steering the conversation elsewhere is disheartening from this MSNBC team. Trump IS a sociopath and that is a very serious issue that should be discussed, not trying to combat Trump’s statements by essentially defending the truth. We all know Trump prevaricates and exaggerates always. Focus on that, please. Such people rise to very dangerous levels if we spend all our time in a defensive stance and ignore the implications of their behavior.
@David Foxall I was going to say about the same. I have a cousin just like him, he’s now 80 and has alienated himself from his entire family including his great grand children. But not before he distroyed our family business.
You are emotionally crippled and need a lot of mental help. The PRESIDENT WILL WIN REELECTION HIS NAME IS PRESIDENT TRUMP
@brian gardner The xenophobic cholesterol saturated piece of toxic waste may not make it through his next KFC overdose. The case for impeachment is also building up. Keep checking the mentally challenged mob boss tweets
*Major Wall Street banks have given congressional committees investigating President Trump thousands of pages of documents related to Russians who may have had dealings with Mr. Trump, his family or his business, people familiar with the congressional probes said. Some banks are also giving documents related to Mr. Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, to New York state investigators, people familiar with the New York investigation said.*
@brian gardner Did you have to wear your helmet in class, or just on the bus?
brian gardner he probably will win re election but it doesn’t stop President Trump from being a narcissistic personality, who seems to lack empathy for others. If he wins it’s because the Democratic candidates are terrible.
He’s an empty vessel . .
That says it all.
An empty weisel, he is the vessel of Satan.
Trump train. Plenty of room, hop on!
No Sir! That’s you my friend
Anybody remember how much trump used to bash Obama for “golfing to much”? Lol but that’s before “controversial” was a presidential quality
I was literally thinking this. There’s something obviously wrong with the bashing of Obama vs the praising of Trump. And people said Obama was driving the country apart…HA!
@Dearly Diane *IS A SAD RUSSIAN TROLL*
His base don’t care they are just like him racist
Deborah Blackshear really? To say that is racist. I’m not racist but see everyday MSM spreading hate against Americans who elected president Trump. Get a grip when you point a finger 3 point back at you.
Well, Nero had his fiddle, and Trump has his golf clubs. Meanwhile, Rome, I mean, America is burning.
No it isn’t stupid!!
Nero had his fiddle
~~~
That is a myth!
He cant rise to anything but a KFC bucket, hamberders and coke. Perhaps a napkin for his tiny twitterfingers.
People are DEAD AND THIS THING IS GOING GOLFING? WE HAVE TO REMOVE THIS ANIMAL!
Priorities…
@Green: Vacation. As if he’s ones. Unbelievable!
He don’t care if all Americans die, so long he hold power come 2020
Crooked Donny’s narcissistic personality disorder has unfortunately become everyone’s problem.
The world unraveling isn’t going to get in the way of Trumps Tee off Time.
That’s Leadership.
Bytor 1001 You have a severe case of TDS
Why doesn’t he just stay on the golf course more suited for that , because he’s definitely not president material
Maybe he can get stuck in a sandpit, ha, ha
And he cheats at golf…what a total jerk….no wonder he marries mail order brides from Eastern Europe (ok and a dumb bimbo in between)…jeez Louise, I trust America will wake up in 2020.
Your A stupid
Your president – the deformed toadstool – has risen to the occasion. Not a pretty sight, is it USA?
+ Al; He’s not my President, or for 60% of the Americans who can’t stand his guts…don’t paint everybody with the same brush.Our real problem is an outdated voting system called the Electoral College.
That anyone in their right mind will even consider re-electing tRump is a horror in itself.
GOD KEEP US SAFE FROM tRump and the Republicans.
Plainly said: Trump is wacko! Somewhat of a problem for POTUS.
Why would any human being even consider re election of this piece of gat
Hatred, ignorance, stupidity….take your pick. There is no GOP/Conservatives. Trumpism is a beard/mask for hating on minorities.
I think pure racism!! People dont realize how racist they truli are!!!
The president Trump is going to win reelection and the house will flip. Go get mental help after you get yourself out of the liberal bubble
Jailbirds of a feather…
Thats typical, His country and the world is on fire, and what does dotard do? he goes to play golf
I’m so surprised while visiting hospitals , Doctors there didn’t direct him to the psych ward for treatment !!!
LOL. Good one.
I pray a thunderbolt strike him while he’s golfing!
Fried Orange chicken in Chief