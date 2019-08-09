While visiting the hospital in El Paso treating victims of Saturday's mass shooting, the president pivoted from praising the medical staff to boasting over the size of a crowd at a previous El Paso rally and mocking the size of a crowd for Beto O'Rourke. The panel discusses.

A President Who Can't Rise To The Occasion? | Morning Joe | MSNBC