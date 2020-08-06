A Trump campaign ad used doctored photos of Biden

TOPICS:
August 6, 2020

 

President Donald Trump campaign use doctored photos of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden to try and portray the former vice-president alone and inside. CNN's Daniel Dale reports.

64 Comments on "A Trump campaign ad used doctored photos of Biden"

  1. Dedrick Lucious | August 6, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    A failed business man that has filed bankruptcy six times doesn’t have morals or scruples.

  2. Teej's Folly | August 6, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    Trump’s mantra: My authority is total but I don’t take responsibility at all.

  3. kaldrazidrim | August 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    It’s what you do when you don’t have policy or strategy to help Americans

  4. Michael Lawrence | August 6, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    The puppet of
    Putin, his master.

  5. takecare A | August 6, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    Pfft, I’d like to see Trump attempt to sit on the floor…..even more so, I’d like to see him attempt to get up.

    • Bob Loomis | August 6, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      I’d like to see the Dumpster get up from off the floor.

    • Charles Joseph | August 6, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @Joe Biden will impose forced vaccinations on you I am sorry Dr.______ I didn’t get your name but how do you know he has alzheimers?

    • John C. | August 6, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      History professor Allan Lichtman who has correctly predicted every presidential election since 1984 has made his prediction for November. According to his “13 Keys” which are always correct, Joe Biden will be the new president.

    • CaligulasCreativeCorner | August 6, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      Yeah… Pelosi didn’t need help getting up from bending the knee to an anti american/terrorist organization.

    • Forrest Trump | August 6, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  6. Michele | August 6, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    If he was alone who took the pictures lol

  7. gatewaytobeing | August 6, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    Disgusting. Really glad they got caught and I hope everyone finds out about this.

  8. Olivia Burrage | August 6, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    Just when I think it’s impossible for Trump to stoop any lower….. he has no problem doing it. The depths of his absurdity and vile demeanor is flabbergasting.

    • Pam H | August 6, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      IF he can rape 13 year old girls and get away with it, openly have affairs with porn stars while serving as president, hire aliens to work long hours and not pay them and threaten to deport them when they’re done, get coffee tea and package snacks for the Irish cops and send them a bill — and for an absurd amount of money, tear gas his way to a church to hold up a Bible upside down and say things that don’t make sense, launder money, make racist statements about the Chinese “inventing” the virus, sending children to school in a pandemic, etc. etc., this shouldn’t surprise anyone. He also altered a video with a black and a white toddler hugging each other — that was low, too. What will we hear when we wake up tomorrow?

  9. Rety Fuller | August 6, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    Trump projects what he is, what he does, and what he would do. Remember?

  10. Joe Gonzales | August 6, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    Desperate trump acting like a child like always

  11. Home is Neptune | August 6, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    Trump: I’m innocent!
    Hitler: me too!
    Satan: ummm…I’ll have what they’re having!

    • F LPZ | August 6, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

      George Floyd to Satan : I already ate your plate

    • Wheatie Sweetie | August 6, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      @F LPZ ? Pathetic

    • Wheatie Sweetie | August 6, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      Dump to Satan, did I do good boss?

    • F LPZ | August 6, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      Wheatie Sweetie Satan to Dump : you’ve been fired since the day you ran against my daughter Killary

    • TRUMP CLOWN | August 6, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      The radical right is going to make us so poor we won’t be able to buy food let alone a gun. Trump is going to over fund the police so they can watch everything we say and do. Police will arrest us like the Gestapo! 911 WILL ONLY BE USED TO TURN IN PROTESTERS THAT SPEAK OUT AGAINST HIS Regime! Police will not be there to help you unless your a gold card party member DUMP Trump now! Save yourself! Say no to commy Trump and CRONIE PUTIN!

  12. James Brudnick | August 6, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    If they can’t win fairly, they’ll cheat, and cheat, and cheat and the only one’s buying the snake oil are the deplorable 40% who are stupid.

  13. Ronald Armstrong | August 6, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    LIE, LIE, LET ME COUNT THE WAYS. TRUMP CAN LIE IN A MILLION DIFFERENT WAYS. THE GREATEST.

  14. Linda Bonesteel | August 6, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    trump has no idea what it looks like to pray because he never has, daddy would probably think that was weak !

    • Nephetiro | August 6, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      cnn and democrrats got strong daddys! With big “loving hands” they have so much control issues their dad had to go almost to deep in them prolly

  15. Fine Dandy | August 6, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    It is what it is. The “NOBODY LIKES ME PRESIDENT” will do anything to get re-elected

  16. ideaquest | August 6, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    Trump’s Tombstone
    “It is what it is”

  17. Milky Way | August 6, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    Trump’s collective intelligence couldn’t fill a Royal Doulton, hand-painted, periwinkle demitasse cup.

  18. Roderick Billings | August 6, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    ” Gob blesh da unined schakes ”

    Donald ” Joe Biden is mentally diminished ” Trump.

  19. Ronald Dorsey | August 6, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    Anybody who takes the witch doctor over real doctors are just as pathetic as the bone spur guy.

  20. AustinSparkman | August 6, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    The hilarious irony is that Biden’s campaign doesn’t have to doctor/alter any photo, audio, or video of Trump. 🤣

