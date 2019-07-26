‘A Well-Deserved Tribute’? Donald Trump In Front Of Fake Seal | Morning Joe | MSNBC

July 26, 2019

 

During a student activist conference, the president this week spoke in front of an altered presidential seal which featured a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs. The WH says it did not know the seal would be displayed.
25 Comments on "‘A Well-Deserved Tribute’? Donald Trump In Front Of Fake Seal | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Pub Comrad | July 26, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    A felon was standing on the front of a fake seal. That seal is for the bogus president.

    • texas thunder | July 26, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      Hillary Clinton paid for the fabricated Russian dossier!
      14 Hillary Clinton lawyer tried to frame Mr. President Donald J Trump!

      Obama Joe Biden James clapper John Bannon James Comey Peter Strzok Lisa Page all participants in the coup d’état

      Google YouTube Facebook Twitter censoring speech manipulating elections! Participated in the coup d’état!

      former MSNBC Krystal Ball MSNBC CNN Russian conspiracy theories did more damage to the Democrat party then President Trump could’ve ever done!! Rachel Maddow has a lot of explaining to do!

      The biggest hoax in the history of United States and all them Democrats walking around free

    • Alexander L | July 26, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      Trump should move to Russia, same goes for his lovely family..

    • Ruben Zamot | July 26, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @texas thunder yeah let’s not forget that it’s actually the dems working for Russia.

  2. MrCaptainAmerica123 | July 26, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Fake president fake seal fits him well

  3. Blake Bailey | July 26, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    absolutely perfect, another example of the left memeing on the right

  4. Thomas Homewood | July 26, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    A hilarious, truthful, raw trolling of Trump. How many more Trump administration members need to warn the public of Trump’s incompetence in these kind of ways.

  5. Jan fromOz | July 26, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    That picture will be iconic for years to come. .. too funny! 🤣😂😜

  6. Patrick | July 26, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Such an accurate portrayal of this toon in the oval.

  7. Sonja Voigt | July 26, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Destroying the world gets US top marks! Greetings from Europe!

  8. Chris Bellen | July 26, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    The original seal covered by a bold pulsating name of the president. There is a metaphor somewhere in there.

  9. Norbert Noraho | July 26, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Trump said his father was born in Germany, that is his truth not so with fact therefore the seal shown is most appropriate.

  10. Thom Robitaille | July 26, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    A fake seal for the king of fake news

  11. Usko Karvanen | July 26, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    ON THAT SEAL WAS EVERYTHING ABOUT TRUMP…😁🤣😁👍😆

  12. Carbine Carlito | July 26, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Fake seal more legitimate than the fool standing in front of it lol

  13. TCt83067695 | July 26, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    They shouldnt fire the guy who did this.
    They should give him a raise.
    In the words of Jesse Ventura, he’s the true patriot!

  14. Richard Conner | July 26, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    THEY FORGOT THE URINE DRIPPING FROM THE EAGLES BEAK.

  15. Anthony Murray | July 26, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    😂😂he probably doesn’t know what the real seal looks like anyway 😊
    A fake seal for a fake president 🤷🏽‍♂️ANY QUESTIONS 🤷🏽‍♂️

  16. Team LA | July 26, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Turning Point USA Summer Summit ???? Is that what they’re calling the Hitler Youth these days?

  17. Heer Syal | July 26, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Oh no! Not fake news-type shield!??

  18. svenm sandity | July 26, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    45 is a puppet sounds like a gift from russia.

  19. Kal Robbins | July 26, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    I think the new presidential seal for this president is most fitting! It should actually appear right above Trump in the oval office!

  20. She's my President | July 26, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    MSNBCannibals have no sense of humor, they are strictly about controlling false narratives to protect their transnational criminal cartels .. MSNBCannibals will be arrested soon

