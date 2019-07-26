‘A Well-Deserved Tribute’? Donald Trump In Front Of Fake Seal | Morning Joe | MSNBC

During a student activist conference, the president this week spoke in front of an altered presidential seal which featured a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs. The WH says it did not know the seal would be displayed.
'A Well-Deserved Tribute'? President Donald Trump In Front Of Fake Seal | Morning Joe | MSNBC
A felon was standing on the front of a fake seal. That seal is for the bogus president.
Hillary Clinton paid for the fabricated Russian dossier!
14 Hillary Clinton lawyer tried to frame Mr. President Donald J Trump!
Obama Joe Biden James clapper John Bannon James Comey Peter Strzok Lisa Page all participants in the coup d’état
Google YouTube Facebook Twitter censoring speech manipulating elections! Participated in the coup d’état!
former MSNBC Krystal Ball MSNBC CNN Russian conspiracy theories did more damage to the Democrat party then President Trump could’ve ever done!! Rachel Maddow has a lot of explaining to do!
The biggest hoax in the history of United States and all them Democrats walking around free
Trump should move to Russia, same goes for his lovely family..
@texas thunder yeah let’s not forget that it’s actually the dems working for Russia.
Fake president fake seal fits him well
Yep. He sure deserves that seal.
absolutely perfect, another example of the left memeing on the right
A hilarious, truthful, raw trolling of Trump. How many more Trump administration members need to warn the public of Trump’s incompetence in these kind of ways.
That picture will be iconic for years to come. .. too funny! 🤣😂😜
Such an accurate portrayal of this toon in the oval.
Destroying the world gets US top marks! Greetings from Europe!
The original seal covered by a bold pulsating name of the president. There is a metaphor somewhere in there.
Trump said his father was born in Germany, that is his truth not so with fact therefore the seal shown is most appropriate.
A fake seal for the king of fake news
ON THAT SEAL WAS EVERYTHING ABOUT TRUMP…😁🤣😁👍😆
Fake seal more legitimate than the fool standing in front of it lol
They shouldnt fire the guy who did this.
They should give him a raise.
In the words of Jesse Ventura, he’s the true patriot!
TCt83067695
Congressional Medal of Honor.
THEY FORGOT THE URINE DRIPPING FROM THE EAGLES BEAK.
😂😂he probably doesn’t know what the real seal looks like anyway 😊
A fake seal for a fake president 🤷🏽♂️ANY QUESTIONS 🤷🏽♂️
Turning Point USA Summer Summit ???? Is that what they’re calling the Hitler Youth these days?
Oh no! Not fake news-type shield!??
45 is a puppet sounds like a gift from russia.
I think the new presidential seal for this president is most fitting! It should actually appear right above Trump in the oval office!
MSNBCannibals have no sense of humor, they are strictly about controlling false narratives to protect their transnational criminal cartels .. MSNBCannibals will be arrested soon