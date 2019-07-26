‘A Well-Deserved Tribute’? Donald Trump In Front Of Fake Seal | Morning Joe | MSNBC

During a student activist conference, the president this week spoke in front of an altered presidential seal which featured a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs. The WH says it did not know the seal would be displayed.

'A Well-Deserved Tribute'? President Donald Trump In Front Of Fake Seal | Morning Joe | MSNBC