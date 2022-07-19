Recent Post
49 comments
Welcome back Wonda!
Simply awful!!!
Violence against women needs to be taken seriously… Thanks to all who watched over her..
Hasn’t for over 2000 years
@Ld O enlighten me Obie lol
1:43 *Bail in such a case should not be on the table.* (He tried to kill her once…)
2:10 🤣🤣🤣 Don’t quit your job to become an impersonator.
This is just HORRIBLE! Am so glad she was able to remember! Poor Lady! 😔
Biden supporter vs a Trumper
I cannot imagine my brother doing something like that to me. Sick sad world we are living in. 🕊
I hear that when people get out commas the have a weird sense of reality. I hope its a simple story but it could be more complicated agh, crazy world
He looks like he killed 3 kittens and a grandma right before he took that picture 😬
@Marie Lucas sorry luv…I don’t speak you’re language
Thank goodness she lived and was able to say who attacked her!!!
Justice will be served!
A narcissistic personality disorders effect everyone differently. The one commonality is a tendency towards “mean” spirited behavior.
Yes and blaming things on innocent people
@Nancy I think we get from the story that she does, not him.
Sounds like you are describing beta behavior
It is an evasive term and diagnosis, yet, time and time again, is the basis of many of the world’s woes.
Violence against women needs to be taken seriously… Thanks to all who watched over her..
It already always is. Up to the point that people would blindly believe you guys without any evidence, which is even wrong. How much more seriously do you want it taken?
I really hope she survives and gets justice. My only concern now would be her memory. I once had a brain injury, and when I awoke from the coma, not only did I have absolutely no memory of what happened, I also couldn’t make sense of who I was looking at and talking to. My mind played all kinds of tricks on me. A nice young lady was in my room talking to me, but my mind was telling me that she was a mean old man. I started screaming, “I hate you! You’re the pain doctor! Get away from me!” I remember her responding, “I’m not the pain doctor, I’m the neurologist. I’m here to help you.” It turns out, that wasn’t true either. She was a young female nurse, not a neurologist or a mean old male pain specialist.
I really hope this woman makes a full recovery and gets the justice she deserves.
@Marian Lincoln Thank-you, and yes, I am also worried about what his lawyers will say.
I’m surprised she remembers..that’s a blessing.
I’m glad she’s come out of her coma… I can ALMOST guarantee HIS Attorney will say she can’t remember things correctly .. Because she’s been in a coma.
Jeez, imagine their mother, one of her children tried to kill the other. 😕
Has a biblical ring to it.
I hope she’s got a round the clock guard in her room.
I don’t know you got to think about how credible someone’s going to be after being in a coma for 2 years how much brain damage they possibly have it could have literally just dreamed that it was the bottle so I would like to actually see some physical evidence before I just assume this guy did it
I can’t imagine what its like trying to wake up for two years wow. Daniel did you hear your sister is starting to move around lets go see her.
i feel the most powerful when i’m on the internet
To survive a 2 year after been so brutally attacked is amazing and strong willed. Sure will be able to speak again even though she’s been so damaged there’s hope she can at least be able to tell what her disgusting brother did to her.🇦🇺
