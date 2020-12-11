Abducted Infant Safe | Abductors on the Run – December10 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
RIP OFFICER
Thank JESUS she find
🙏
RIP
Thanks to God she founded safe ..
Rest in peace officer..
My condolences to the family and his co-workers.
My condolences to the family of the officer.
Dogs always a run loose. Time to fix that
Kmt lady better you did make you baby stay where him was I don’t disbelieve you said dem never did a care for your baby but god know everything it hot but hush mom
The government of Jamaica need to leave china alone. Cant u all see China has a plan. May God help Jamaica when the Chinese tek it over
@P. Val Real talk
@P. Val The CCP is filling these politicians pockets of money, at the expense of Jamaicans and jamaica.
@everdon wilson you can say that again. The worst thing is the majority of the country too ignorant to see and those that can see are for the most part too comfortable to give a crap.
@P. Val No a lot of educated people can see it , but they are tribalist supporters of either party, who depend on their party for their share of scarce benefits and spoils.
@everdon wilson True dat. They are even worse than the ignorant masses. They have no excuse
Condolences to the family of the cop.
The CCP is all about trickery and deception, just hope the Holness administration understand how they operate .
The choice is easy, hundreds of thousands of Jamaicans live in the US.
Knocking a POLICE off his bike is not UNFORTUNATE..the POLICE need to be given the utmost RESPECT at all time especially in Uniform
My daughter loss her two Police friends in one year they were good Police RIP 🙏🌹
People u can’t sell in the road on the sidewalk ok
My condolences to his family so sad real feel it young guy
am so glad the baby is being found please find the criminals mr police
Jamaican hospitals is a dump period, some of dem u can’t even use the washroom
I’m happy they found that kid.Glory to God
So what about the kids who can’t come. Will they still get to watch the teacher teach from the tablets.?
The news clip about the dead police on the ground is extremely insensitive to the viewers. Come on TVJ do better.