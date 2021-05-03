ABHORRENT, DISGUSTING! Buggery Condemned in Jamaica – May 3 2021

Children's advocate, Diahann Gordon-Harrison is strongly condemning to recent reports of buggery in St. Ann, the suspects in both cases are now in police custody.
0:00 – Introduction
5:35 – Public Sector Rejects Wage Offer by Gov't
11:28 – Amendments to JP Act
17:42 – The Business Minute
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #tvjmiddaynews
Re-nurses, that is why when the nurses graduate, they leave the island. SMH….
The fact is, Cryptocurrency is making financial waves and fighting against poverty in this modern era, and the question traders as them self is if this the right time to invest ?
Before jumping into conclusion I think you should take a look at things first. For the past few days the price of XRP has been fluctuating which means the Market is currently unstable and you can’t tell if it is going bearish or bullish. While others Still continue to trade without the fear of making loss, others are been patient. It all depends on the pattern with which you trade and also the source of your signal. I would say trading has been going smoothly for me , I started with $9,500 and I have accumulated over $89,600 within 2weeks with the trading strategies given to me by Expert Blian Reinkensmeyer His method are top notch and profitable, obviously he’s the best.
You can what///sap him
+=1=6=1=0=4=,7=7=4=4=2=4
And the people bash Lambert for his comments..what happen to these nasty perverted..twisted animals though God..
Dem a defend crime…dem nah fight crime.
If you know the criminal report them or capture if capable, do not take the law into your own hands. Jungle justice is a blight for any country.
@Rolando Walcott Yes that’s TRUE, but I know how you wud be vex you not even wud wait for NO LAW to intevene, so who feels it know it…
@Novelette Anderson Personally I would fight back if I’m being attacked and if someone else is being attacked, but I cant agree with average citizens taking the law for a joke by carrying out J-justice.
if we want jamaica to be better then we need to do better. Help our crime fighters find and arrest these insects.
Let these people rut in prison or bring back capital punishment for the real sick men of this country.
@Rolando Walcott well that’s true but who is responsible for all these crimes? A whole lot of things want to be changed in our JUSTICE system and then crime.will go down. I don’t think you wud even remember that you can lick two fists you will be too angry about the situation. Well hope it won’t happen to none of us.
Smh awww bwoy 🤦♀️🤦♀️what is this world coming to
Gash dem……
I think face to face school muct start back
I Like watching Tvj midday News Every Day.
It sad😭
Me too
Big up & thank YOU for watching TVJ. Also, for your feedback.
Big up To Tvj.
Thank you for your feedback
Big up Geo X!!!!
Unuh a play wid crime in a jamaica ..point blank& period..kmt
SO TRUE, NO LAW IS IN THIS LAND PLAY, PLAY LAW AND JUSTICE SYSTEM HERE… CAN YOU IMAGINE HOW THOSE TWO CHOLDREN ARE TRAUMATIZE?? THEY ARE JOKING IN OUR COUNTRY WITH THESE TUSTY MAN…
I like the new Business Minute Addition to the TVJ Midday News Package. 👍
The fact is, Cryptocurrency is making financial waves and fighting against poverty in this modern era, and the question traders as them self is if this the right time to invest ?
Before jumping into conclusion I think you should take a look at things first. For the past few days the price of XRP has been fluctuating which means the Market is currently unstable and you can’t tell if it is going bearish or bullish. While others Still continue to trade without the fear of making loss, others are been patient. It all depends on the pattern with which you trade and also the source of your signal. I would say trading has been going smoothly for me , I started with $9,500 and I have accumulated over $89,600 within 2weeks with the trading strategies given to me by Expert Blian Reinkensmeyer His method are top notch and profitable, obviously he’s the best.
You can what///sap him
+=1=6=1=0=4=,7=7=4=4=2=4
Thank you for your feedback
Thanks for bringing us the news, Giovani.
Lol…ok giovanni girlfren
@Ramon Kelly he’s a very pleasant young man and always a pleasure to watch. Might have my local ABC station steal him.
Which J.P dwl if you all know what ppl have to endure when them need a pic to sign by a J.P a family counselor y’all want to turn them into smh.
The government cannot compliment a system. Where every business are anything you are doing you have to get JP, Pastor, police and they refuse to sign r recommend..
System are broken it create crimes. When they fail the youths and the people of society….
I agree the JP , PASTORS AND POLICE
THEY DO NOT WANT TO SIGN ARE GIVE RECOMMENDATION WHEN YOU NEED IT.
THE SYSTEM IS A FAILURE. ESPECIALLY THE YOUTH THE SYSTEM FAIL..
CAN YOU IMAGINE WHEN YOU WANT TO ATTAIN A DREAM AND THEY TURN AWAY BY POLICE, PASTORS, AND JP.
NOW WHEN THE YOUTH HAVE NO OTHER MEANS..
THE SYSTEM ALLOW THE YOUTH TO TURN TO CRIME.
@Mathew Owens Pastor not turning you away but the J.P a tell you i only sign paper on a Thursday and today is only Monday what if a Thursday you have to used all those paper so you sure loose that job are the opportunity plus them a tell you not before 10am sometimes for the entire day they don’t sign 2paper .
Yes they do i baptize in one for year..
Now am looking one and because of work. I have to work on sunday have not been to church in awhile. I ask one of the pastor who see me at church for years. When i ask this paster he said we only pass and say hay and bye…
Now the senior pastor he is new just asign to the church so him cannot write any. And other who was in the church and now have their own church i ask them. And they say they cannot…
Why the government assigning this system to them and they do not want to help people…them believe everybody a criminal. The system is a failure to all citizen and the country..
Some JP do not deserve that seal. And the police worse them do not want to write any either… why government giving them these responsibilities. And they turning back people. Everything you do is JP, Police , r Pastor and they are a failure to people.
Jesus Lord help 🙏 us
Those sick individuals need some swift justice.
Shameful
These children are out future and these experiences can tarnish them fo the rest of their life.
What does JFLAG HAVE TO SAY about these rising incidents of buggery?
Real talk…this should be condemned by all… but mostly by the Alphabet people them….
@reel gena real yute they shot Portia back into power because she said she was going to look into the review of the buggery law and when she didn’t. What did they do ? Oh so since they can’t get what they want, take it by force. Do most people know what the topic of Buggery covers? Anal sex on male, female, and animal 🦒 . This goes beyond homosexual men living together.
Nothing.. they endorse these kinda nastiness… they should be the first to condemned such behavior.
@Wilfred Grey one word: Oppression
@Wilfred Grey bestiality is sick and a spreader of disease if you know anyone that is doing it contact the police.
More could be done to give idle hands something to do by MPs?
These young children have a life to live
Swift justice is jungle justice
Big up Lambert Brown
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE – https://bit.ly/2wemqUQ
For the Latest Jamaican news, sports, weather reports, entertaining polls and information for the entire family
The wisest thing that should be on every wise individuals list is to invest in different stream of income that don’t depend on the government to bring money especially now the pandemic is hitting economy pretty hard
@Ronald Matteo Starting an investment with $500 can be yield you good return if you have the right strategies right?
@Cage Kevin yeah, $500 gives about $6750
@Ronald Matteo Very true friend, I have a good net worth of 1.5 million at 45, from investing and I’m looking forward to retire and travel the world soon.
@Andre Martinez Delightful 🏆🏆
@Andre Martinez I have come to realize that making profits in cryptocurrency is when you invest with a broker who has vast knowledge and working strategy that yields huge profits like that of the said Mr Blian Reinkensmeyer. I’ll text him tomorrow and get my investments going with him, I need to end this month with lots of money stacked up in my bank account
Da boy dey fi dead said speed no lock up dirt him fi dirt