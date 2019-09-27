Acting DNI Maguire: ‘I Believe This Matter Is Unprecedented’ | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 27, 2019

 

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire delivers his opening statement on the whistleblower complaint of a phone call between President Trump and the president of Ukraine to the House Intelligence Committee. Aired on 09/26/19.
Related Articles

51 Comments on "Acting DNI Maguire: ‘I Believe This Matter Is Unprecedented’ | MSNBC"

  1. googlesucks you | September 26, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Staffers running our country who are not quallified. Presidents strong arming Nations for election help. People getting jobs they don’t desreve right ivanka?

    • mclarenV12 | September 26, 2019 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      @Ungha Bungha If not for anything else but to develop anti-gravity technology in order to hold Trump’s comb-over in place.

    • Ungha Bungha | September 26, 2019 at 8:09 PM | Reply

      @mclarenV12 Space is the one place you don’t need anti-gravity, genius. Nice toddler derp bad hair derp nonsense though.

  2. DeeZee | September 26, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Seriously…the instructions were clear as daylight. Forward it to Congress. That doesn’t mean question the IG’s decision and then approach the very people that complaint is against and ask them what to do with it. Thanks for your service, but you blew it, Maguire.

    • safetychuck2 | September 26, 2019 at 2:41 PM | Reply

      @Hit?Sunk! Good points, but I believe the President can classify and declassify anything he wants. Question is, why? The conversation was about corruption, and I do believe one of the President’s promises was to drain the swamp. The release of the transcript could reveal an ongoing investigation, and we know there are investigations ongoing, looking in to how the Russia investigation started. The release also revealed he had asked about the DNC server, and wanted them to cooperate with the AG. I believe Trump is upholding his oath of office by faithfully executing the laws of the US.

      I think President Trump is several moves ahead, and he is using the Democrats proclivity to investigate to get them to do the work for him. Investigate Biden and it won’t be long until you bump into Obama and Hillary…would be a grand slam for Trump.

  3. Everblue Freediving | September 26, 2019 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    No excuse for ignoring the whistleblower statute and allowing the WH and corrupt AG bar to declare the matter invalid….

    • Everblue Freediving | September 26, 2019 at 3:31 PM | Reply

      @MrSteveSy actually, when the White House started handling the call records outside of defined channels it became an intelligence issue… the ICIG was directly confronted because the WH was ignorant of the outcome of trying to bury documentation of official communications outside of normal channels.

    • MrSteveSy | September 26, 2019 at 3:48 PM | Reply

      @Everblue Freediving No, that was an allegation by the anonymous “whistleblower” who had no direct knowledge of the conversation. It’s more made up crap just like when it was alleged the DNI Chief said they would resign if the whitsleblower couldn’t talk to congress. When are you guys going to learn this is an all out attack on the president in an attempt to remove him. How many accusations have been proven fake from anonymous sources…too many to count.

    • Everblue Freediving | September 26, 2019 at 3:56 PM | Reply

      @MrSteveSy lol… denial…. Trump, Pompeo, Pence, AG Bart have been caught in an attempted coverup of Trump trying to enlist foriegn election interference. Trump’s own staff spoke of their concern to the intelligence officer that made the complaint… the WH tried to bury the transcript outside of normal channels and that redflagged the complaint and is the reason that the ICIG flagged the complaint “urgent”…

  4. Dolt Daft Dunce Deplorable Donald Trump | September 26, 2019 at 12:42 PM | Reply

    RUSSIA IF YOU’RE LISTENING; I HOPE YOU CAN FIND THE DELETED PHONES CALLS!

  5. pat leyland | September 26, 2019 at 12:42 PM | Reply

    Um this isn’t unprecedented trump does it all the time lol oops 🙁

    • Eric Charles | September 26, 2019 at 2:50 PM | Reply

      Thank you !

    • Projectheureka | September 26, 2019 at 4:21 PM | Reply

      @MrSteveSy my, my you freaking arrogant pro-Trump-Bot- idiots, you think you are all so sly don’t you, to put the full whistleblower complaints and audio recordings under ” #LOCKDOWN” while your Republican Mafia leaders wave a half-backed pretentious “transcripts” in front of us Liberal Dems’ dumb-noses, hy Sly-Stevie?

      Go back to your Bannon’s #GameGates gang, or go back to your home-schooling boys, because you never ever were able to fool this godless Intelligent pacifistic Monkey, Kiddos. No matter if your numbers are just one, 425 millions or 7 billions of you pretentious religious fools.

      Godless Best,
      A.E.
      Projectheureka LLC

    • Joe Schmoe | September 26, 2019 at 5:25 PM | Reply

      @Projectheureka Lol you guys are so funny. Watching you lose never gets old.

  6. BigBadLoneWolf | September 26, 2019 at 12:42 PM | Reply

    Executive privilege should not be covered, when a crime is suspected

    • Julez | September 26, 2019 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      @RuBaron715 There is NO CRIME. Turn off CNN and pick up a high school American Government book and read it to educate yourself on our laws. TDS is an incurable affliction.

    • RuBaron715 | September 26, 2019 at 11:31 PM | Reply

      @Julez my comment was informational only for the original posts benefit about executive privilege. You shouldn’t be so sassy, and by the way I’m in the middle of a biography on Harry S Truman, I just finished Ronald Reagan’s biography, ….. so I’ll read up on that stuff later, if it’s okay with you.

    • Julez | September 27, 2019 at 1:03 AM | Reply

      @RuBaron715 Sorry, my bad. I misread your comment. However, I will never stop being sassy!😉

    • Dr Worktops | September 27, 2019 at 1:34 AM | Reply

      Commited, not only suspected

  7. Philip Vilsoni | September 26, 2019 at 12:44 PM | Reply

    The guy on his right looks like a Movie assassin

  8. Mr.D Simpson | September 26, 2019 at 12:47 PM | Reply

    He acted more like he was afraid of losing his acting job.

  9. 1SaG | September 26, 2019 at 12:52 PM | Reply

    “I also believe that I handled this matter in full compliance with the law ..”
    Yeah, that’s just, like, your opinion, man…

  10. Onii chan | September 26, 2019 at 12:58 PM | Reply

    if not for the whistleblower,this would just be a secret not known to the public.

    • BbetrGODczU L | September 26, 2019 at 1:17 PM | Reply

      💜👍

    • Ivan the Dancing Bear | September 26, 2019 at 1:31 PM | Reply

      What right do you have to the Prez’s private phone conversations, rice muncher? Who the f– are you?

    • Ungha Bungha | September 26, 2019 at 1:44 PM | Reply

      True, the story had been buried for a long time. Now we get to watch your war criminal Biden struggle and squirm while you hilariously defend the crackhead receiving $50k/month bribes, while you defend your war criminal Biden selling his VP position and threatening foreign countries to stop investigating the corrupt Big Oil corporation that was paying him through his crackhead criminal son. That’s all your politically motivated swamp rat “whistleblower” exposed.

    • FUimfromTX | September 26, 2019 at 1:45 PM | Reply

      @Onii chan…we dont get your grandma’s ancient Chinese food recipes. So quit worrying what the President says

  11. Blade Runner | September 26, 2019 at 1:00 PM | Reply

    any and all objective people know that one cannot ask the permission of those implicated in possibly incriminating evidence to give permission to disclose that evidence. the thought on the face of it is profoundly ridiculous.

  12. John Hull | September 26, 2019 at 1:07 PM | Reply

    It’s just scary how accurate Matt Groening has been with the Simpson and Futurama.

  13. Skull Nation | September 26, 2019 at 1:21 PM | Reply

    COVERS HIM SELF WITH PROGRESSIVISM BUT HE’S AN APPOINTED PUPPET OF TRUMP, THE KIND THAT HE PUT HE’S HAND IN THE BACK OF HIS HEAD TO CONTROL!

  14. D3ATH J3ST3R 13 | September 26, 2019 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    Wow…Did any of you read the transcript or even listen to the rules he had to follow? By the way… Congress wrote those rules and are now asking him to not follow or break them. Come on people…

  15. Giovanni Soave | September 26, 2019 at 1:44 PM | Reply

    Why did Maguire talk to Trump about the whistle-blower’s complaint about Trump?

    • Sam Williams | September 26, 2019 at 7:01 PM | Reply

      He didn’t talk to the president. He said, he spoke with the white house office of legal counsel. Not the same thing

  16. Klaphood | September 26, 2019 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    That lost looking boy in the background 🤣🤣🤣 he so cute 😂

  17. Sibusiso Mngadi | September 26, 2019 at 2:13 PM | Reply

    NO sir, Mr DNI,
    If no one is above the law, then NO ONE is above the law. PERIOD. PERIOD. PERIOD.
    WHY OH WHY, do we get executive appointees defying the law as written by elected officials on grounds of “OPINION”??
    William Barr is no AG, he should be dragged out in handcuffs!!!

    • Jon Stone | September 26, 2019 at 7:38 PM | Reply

      @MrSteveSy You have a strange way of thinking. You claim that no one has broken the law even though the whistleblower allegation has not yet been investigated by the appropriate congressional oversight committees. *THEY* will determine if the law has been broken. Not you, comrade.

    • MrSteveSy | September 26, 2019 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      @Jon Stone , why would anyone look in to an accusation made by someone who didn’t even see it or hear it. I heard you robbed a bank yesterday…guess the prosecutor in your area has an obligation to investigate you lol.

    • MrSteveSy | September 26, 2019 at 8:43 PM | Reply

      @Jon Stone what’s amusing is people like you would have a fit if some anonymous source who didn’t see anything reported Obama or the next Democrat president based on a third person account…its fricking laughable. What.you want is a banana republic.

  18. Gonzo the great | September 26, 2019 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    DNI Maguire broke the law.

    The law says “Give the complaint to Congress.”

    DNI Maguire did not do that. He basically had to be forced.

  19. El Loco | September 26, 2019 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    If Maguire really thinks William Barr followed the law and acted in good faith he’s a complete imbecile.

  20. Tina Vasquez | September 26, 2019 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    Am I the only one that sees a Spidey man look alike? The confused lookin guy behind Maguire…

