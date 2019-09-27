MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, Matt Miller, Claire McCaskill and NY Times' Michael Schmidt analyze Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire's testimony. Aired on 09/26/19.
Acting DNI Takes Complaint About White House Coverup, Goes To White House First | MSNBC
This scandal is indefensible. This house of cards is otw down
Jack Walsh And Republicans are just like “wHaT a WiTch HuNt!” 🙄🙄🙄
“This scandal is indefensible”
Republicans – “Hold my beer”
@JewlzBeats your so right, heard an ex republican say yesterday that if trump gave Putin the necular codes they say he was bringing peace to the region. They will only turn when keeping power is contingent with them doing the right thing
impeach and lock up this weak wanna be dictator president.
@Valelacerte Lmao you say that when this is impeachable. I guess you didn’t read the mueller report, yes there was no collusion but mueller stated that the president tried to obstruct justice 10 different times. 1. “Conduct involving FBI Director Comey and Michael Flynn”
2. The President’s reaction to the continuing Russia investigation” 3. The President’s termination of Comey” 4. The appointment of Special Counsel and efforts to remove him” 5. Efforts to curtail the Special Counsel’s investigation” 6. Efforts to prevent public disclosure of evidence” 7. Further efforts to have the Attorney General take control of the investigation” 8. Efforts to have McGahn deny that the President had ordered him to have the Special Counsel removed” 9. “Conduct towards Flynn, Manafort, [Redacted]” 10. Conduct involving Michael Cohen”.
Your president is a crook.
source: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/obstruction-of-justice-10-times-trump-may-have-obstructed-justice-mueller-report/
@Valelacerte Mueller : if the president have done nothing wrong i would have say so. Face news.
Valelacerte What don’t you get? Are you really shocked that ppl keep finding proof that someone like “Grab ‘em by the P@$&y” Trump is continuously committing crimes & unconstitutional acts? He’s an uneducated, lazy, degenerate criminal & tax cheat who won in a tainted election. He _should’ve never been presidentco in first place._ I’m disgusted that just b/c you Trump fan club members love being his footstools & doormats, you expect everyone else to let that orange blob wipe his crusty feet on their faces too. Nope!
You literally do not even know the definition of impeach.. Here is a hint ImPeach is NOT a FRUIT! I bet you wont reply to any comments. Please give us examples of how Trump is a dictator? Enlighten us on how the country is bad from him in the oval office…These things are repeated over and over but I bet you cant even tell anyone here 2 examples of the sh*t you spew… That translates to you being a loser, if you want to have a conversation or start something give an example… Oh wait I forgot Democrats ignore ALL facts and even due process.
Valelacerte You are actually wrong. Since Trump has been president, it has been impossible to indict him or any other president at any time for any crime while they are in office, because the Department of Justice has a policy in effect that states a sitting president cannot be indicted for any crime while they are in office based upon DOJ’s interpretation of the Constitution. Since the DOJ is the only agency that can seek an a federal indictment against anybody in this country, their policy means that no president would ever be indicted for any crime while they are in office. Therefore, even if Trump were to actually shoot somebody on 5th Avenue (as he has said in an example), he could not be indicted for that crime while he is president. If any president commits a crime or wrongdoing worthy of being impeached and removed from office, the president can only be indicted for that crime after they are put out of office, assuming the statute of limitations hasn’t run out.
FYI – a president doesn’t have to commit a crime or break a law to justify impeachment. The Constitution provides that Impeachment can be based on a non-criminal wrongdoing or non-criminal bad behavior.
The last boy reason Trump has not faced impeachment so far is because it House leadership believes Senate Republicans would not vote to convict Trump in an impeachment trial in the Senate. That all changed with this Ukraine scandal. When Mitch McConnell allows a Democratic resolution calling for the White House to release the whistleblower report to Congress to come to the floor of the Senate and be passed with a vote of unanimous consent, that marks the beginning of the end for Trump. It is hard for Trump to argue that he did nothing wrong when the transcripts the White House released have Trump engaging in illegal behavior during a call with the President of Ukraine. If the White House produces transcripts detail such illegal behavior (which assumes that those transcripts have been scrubbed as much as possible), imagine how bad the behavior on actual recordings of the call would reveal.
As was the case with Nixon, there were those who supported him even as he was boarding the helicopter to leave the White House. Which reminds me, the prohibition on not indicting a president while he is in office is the reason Ford pardoned Nixon in his first act as the new president, as Nixon could have otherwise been indicted after he left office.
congress put them all in prison
This scandal now involves Trump, Pence,Giuliani, the AG, the Sec of State, the State dpt, and the national security apparatus. It is bigger than Watergate.
LORDY!!!!! Talk about draining that there swamp!!! 😂😂😂😂😂🇺🇸💙🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊
@Vi Olly :Trump is a fat,orange mutant swamp monster.
Mastodon1976
Like Nixon and all of his men.
Where is that toady Devin Nunes when you need him?
White Tiger
Wake up home schooled one! You are obviously uninformed.
Barr needs to be locked up.
why is he not in Jail?
@Joh Corruption of the Republican party.
looks like trump might give us a triple home run batted in. Barr, Pence and Batboy Rudy, with trump. all removed1st time in history
Mike Nunyabizness
Impeach Barr.
“The whistleblower did the right thing.”
Do the right thing and get registered to vote.
Vote against anyone who thinks that this is ok.
… thinks that *this* is OK … what “this”?
Post is ambiguous op
@Dibald Gyfm Colluding with other countries to win American elections. Get it now? No one wants to catch you up because we already know Trump supporters are too stupid to care, but Dumb Donald betrayed us.
I would just love love love to see all transcripts of calls between Trump and Netanyahu, they would be very interesting.
@Andy No voted him out. Last week the week before?
I agree if, it is unredacted or any “editing” what so ever . Redacted anything defaces it’s integrity . Too many secrets loom historically !
@Deb long https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-49833050
Ok I stand corrected. Would still like to see transcripts of their conversation even more along with the secret meeting he had w/ Putin last year.
Netanyahu is too smart to be recorded making illegal deals. Also, Israel controls the US and Ukraine needs the US aid and weapons.
Reminder: he’s the Director of National Intelligence, which is an extremely high priority role. He’s so unfit for this position.
He is but he was the fall guy, only had the job for 62 days. Who was the former DNI? He should be getting this heat but he bails out right on time
And Trump appointed him. Oh wait that means he’s one of the best people or is it Trump who’s out of his depth.
michael p Are you telling us that it was impossible for him to act as he did even to protect his retirement money?
We Fly Ky
He is “acting” and was never confirmed by the Congress.
@sgbobsg it’s still a very high level role.
No Educated Patriotic Americans still support Evil Trump.
No patriotic American would still support trump. It’s a matter of common sense, not education.
@Joe Rubio Very much a reason. I would never vote for anyone who supports those ideas. 2016, clinton(who should be in jail) or trump? trump. 2020 current democrats running or trump? Trump again. Democrat policies bring disaster. Look at LA and San Francisco.
Russ-Publi-KKKants have shown their stripes and we can never again un-see what they really are. We all learned at the knee of our parents that there is right and wrong. Do the right thing. Be the honest person you want the rest of the world to be back to you. And when you do wrong… fix it. Cadet Bone-Spurs did not learn these things. He learned that as long as you get away with it… it is okay to lie, cheat, steal, connive, collude, conspire, bear false witness against your brother.
🛑🍊🐓💩
🛑😾🤳🐷
🛑🍄🍆🐀
🛑🤴💩🤡👉👉👉🚽
☮☮☯💖😎 🌊2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣🌊💦☔
When Trump said he was going to hire the best people, he didn’t mean for America. He meant that would help him cover up his criminal acts and miss deeds.
Alessia C*****
You mean Mr. Deeds.
If the best he can come up with is Rudy…
Which scares me the most in the fact that he hires the most competent. That is what I can imagine of the citizens of the United States, even though I do not know all of them. Considering what I see of the best ones.
Dittzx “If you can convince them to believe in absurdities, you can convince them to commit atrocities” Voltaire/ French Revolution.
I like your version better. History does indeed repeat itself. Doesn’t it?
Alessia… Very well put, I’ve been aware of what the mob-boss Trump was up to for sometime now..
Watergate was so insignificant in comparison to Trumpgate! Today’s government is a real and present danger to America’s democracy.
sgbobsg —
As terrifying as your premonition sounds, unfortunately you may be headed in the right direction. The mere thought of this happening makes my straight hair curl up with fear and glue itself onto my sore scalp.
Manuela Costa Lima
I’ve been thinking about this for a while. We need strong checks on the Executive Branch and strong people in Congress to stand up to this corruption.
sgbobsg —
You are undeniably correct! The three separate and independently sovereign branches of government were obviously created, and constitutionally established, for a very valid reason. Our forefathers were more than aware that government corruption exists. Plain and simple. Yes, after witnessing the blatant and exasperating examples of abuse of power by this Executive branch, it’s imperative to have a strong Congress to make sure that what belongs to the administration stays with the administration and what belongs to the US Congress goes to Congress. However, today we have a Senate that overrides nearly every Congressional decision or piece of legislation. I think this is the result of a fierce battle between the two ruling parties. Unfortunately, everything is a political fight between the party that Trump loves and the party he hates. The issues under discussion no longer seem to matter; what counts is what a Democrat says versus what a Republican states. It’s “you say this because you hate the president” vis-a-vis “subject X proves that laws were broken and must be discussed and brought to a vote.” A strong Congress can only show its strength and purpose if and when the Executive branch operates in good faith and in accordance with the Constitution. Otherwise, it’s a bullfight every single day, with the Congress being gored mercilessly while the president manipulates everyone around him, breaches his oath of office by the hour, and bamboozles the country with stories of events that never happened. Though perfection in government is not possible, a tad of cooperation and a full understanding of the rules would really go a very long way.
Manuela Costa Lima
It’s all undermined by the fact that Big Oil and the Insurance industry own the Republicans. Everything they do is for their benefit and to maintain their control of government and their huge profits.
sgbobsg —
Here’s a simplistic bottom line: if money makes the world go round, money buys power and power begets corruption. If the world keeps going round and round, guess who’s governing all its movements: corruption!
Dump is done 💩👎 Amateur night in the White House is finally coming to an end
I wish that was true, Trump has Republican Senators in his pocket. They’ll never vote for impeachment.
Trump—>just dry snitched on all his people lol….Michael Cohen was right wasnt he?
They won’t acknowledge that tho.
He was for sure! Correction: it turned out to be much worse than what emerged in Cohens testimony..
JamesChampaco
Michael Cohen should be released, already.
He has been a great source of help
It’s what any mob boss would do. Throw everyone and anyone under the buss to try to diminish your own role in the crime in a vein attempt to limit liability. He’s such low class garbage, dressed in an expensive suit. Nothing more.
Yes, Michael Cohen nailed it — everything Individual One touches turns to 💩. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Oh, man … there’s going to be a stampede for champagne soon! Better get to the local liquor store before they run out!!! We’re already planning our Buh-Bye Individual One party. It’ll be a PERFECT party, a BEAUTIFUL party … believe me. BIGLY !!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂
IF Trump thought the phone call was OK why did they take the phone call of the White house computer and transfer it to a private secure computer??? nothing sensitive in the call… so he knew it was illegal
Judith Matthews That took courage and integrity. How do feel about running for president? 😀
Moscow Mitch because it’s ILLEGAL. They were trying to cover it up. What part of Covering up and illegal do you not get? Did you hear the actual transcripts? You may understand better when you do. Check it out.
@Judith Matthews Catch 22
@Toni Sumblin Pretty sure MM was being rhetorical there
@Toni Sumblin Ummm I agree its illegal my point is they tried to hide it because they knew it was wrong in the first place
So the first person that he showed the whistle-blower report was to the WH. The complaint was against the WH and they give it to the WH first? That alone is collusion too.
@Jimmy Kruse Do you have anything other than Trump’s talking points?
Biden and his son were already investigated and cleared in Ukraine. Trump knows that but Trump loves the poorly educated, yourself included I guess given your responses, because they don’t research, use critical thinking or believe anything other than what he tells you.
Over 13,000 recorded lies by Trump since his inauguration yet you think he’s telling the truth about this or anything else? You are being gaslighted every day, lapping up his BS and spewing it up yourself while expecting us to regard you with anything other than horror, disdain and a modicum of pity.
Are you getting the benefit of his temporary tax cuts? The rich are but they’re not temporary for the rich. So, you keep stroking Trump’s weiner if it makes you happy but stop expecting the rest of us to wipe up when you’re finished. He’s a dead (Donald) duck right now.
Jimmy Kruse
John and Jimmy working together in St. Petersburg. Trolls of a feather spreading false equivalency with irrational statements.
@Jimmy Kruse Oh, this again. During the Mueller investigation did you listen to nothing the lawyers and the FBI had to say? You’re happy that the President of the US is involved in conspiring with foreign powers? This whole Biden/Ukraine thing was being pushed by Russia, then Trump picked it up, big surprise huh!
You’ve become tedious, it’s like putting lipstick on a pig, trying to converse with you. It makes the pig look stupid and leaves you with the smell of pigsh*t on your shoes. I’m done with you.
@Vic Someone The psychology behind behavior like yours and many people online is lack of critical thinking and not taking anyone else’s views into account, then belittling others (I.e like a selfish childs mindset). You hear something you agree with, then all the thoughts you have after that revolve around reinforcing that belief, rather than entertaining anyone else’s perspective as relevant.
It’s usually caused by the delusion that you are correct all the time and possess superior intellect over others. Vic, do you find you have a hard time admitting when your wrong? Are you always the smartest guy in the room? Maybe you surround yourself with people less intelligent than you to feel superior? Lol, just messing with you lil buddy! Take care Vic!
@Jimmy Kruse You’re not only far wide of the mark, you’re also a massive d*ck. Up yours!
When are they going to subpoena Rudy The Foot In The Mouth? He cannot claim executive privilege and he is even better at self-incriminating than Trump.
Tamara G he will probably claim attorney client privilege and will invoke the 5th. It’s a waste of time and honestly? Breath.
@MAM Yes, but if competently questioned he will start spouting off at the mouth and reveal data that wasn’t even asked. He can’t help himself. My question is–why hasn’t Trump fired him yet?
Move over Cohen, you’re getting a celly
So true so true!
We should give our thanks to that brave, honest person!
Agree with putative3. Has my support.
I agree but I still think he should come out publicly. Also it would not hurt him or her to do so in the longer run
SAVE AMERICA FIRE TRUMP
“The whistleblower did the right thing.” Unfortunately the Chain of Command did not.
That’s what Snowden had such a big problem with. He said there was no rational way to move a complaint up the chain of command. This shows he was right.
rexdink —
That’s where the problem lies. If this administration wasn’t corrupt to the core, the DNI would have received proper instructions on how to proceed in order to follow the law and preserve the integrity of the complaint. This means no interference or redactions from Barr’s DoJ.
@Gary Berger
Snowden was written off but his words are all coming true. For all people said Trump was a bussiness genius, he ought to know that information is a prized commodity.
Let us all hope that the whistle blower doesn’t all of a sudden decide to commit suicide!
Don Anderson that’s exactly my thoughts to. I wouldn’t be surprised. Outraged yes, surprised no. I put NOTHING pass these people.
Gary Berger 🤣😂. I was trying not to laugh.
Yeah, like fall out of a 12 storey building twice.
@Al Bernal What are you talking about? How can I wish a person who is already dead, dead? Really try to keep up w/ the conversation.
The US media needs to start getting more aggressive when questioning Trump in public. They are way to passive.
Sanctum Sanctorum I like your idea better. He would absolutely MELT. Big orange puddle swirling around in a circle.
Jeff Smith I’ve said this all along. You got to treat him like he treats the rest of the world. No more taking the high road. You notice he hates reporters who challenge him? He won’t take their questions and call them FAKE NEWS. “Mr. President. You are lying, sir” 🤣😂. His hair would jump off his head!
Ask him why he is lying to the American people.
They would only get away with it once. He wouldn’t allow them another question.