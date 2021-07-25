Actors Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody use their platform to get out the vote, even in the face of voter suppression.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, The ReidOut, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#Democracy #USA #VotingRights
Actors Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody On Saving Democracy in America
35 comments
Our right to vote is what makes us Americans! Fight for our right to vote!
@Tony Kamala Harris’s family owned slaves.
@Tony base on my race I can vote, you are right I can still vote, if I show up between this hour and this hour. You must have a legitimate ID, in the right precinct, do not share your water or snacks with other voters. But, if the candidate you
Continuing: but if the candidate you voted for is not the candidate of choice of the states election committee, we reserve the right to disqualify your vote and or change your vote for the states preferred candidate. This is pretty close to what changes amount too.
@Louise Collardthank u louise.
@Conservative, Interrupted so you’re saying it’s okay if a liberal judge doesn’t like you voting in a Republican candidate , he can change your vote . that’s okay with you right?
LMFAO. Someone tweeted that “trump won by a landslide” and the GOP believe it. Nevermind what the courts, SOS, voters, recounts and both chambers of Congress have said and ruled based on facts and evidence. A TWEET! LMFAO
Well rich donors don’t like for poor people to have Voice it ruins their tax brakes. LOL
Thank you for your contribution. Keep fighting for us!
Our vote is our voice. We won’t be silent.
@thegreen iguana Wtf are talking about? Conservatives are the undesirables.
So, vote.
@thegreen iguana conservatives make a joke about MY BODY MY CHOICE.
They will walk right up to a pregnant woman now and they’re not even vaccinated. They don’t care about the unborn.
@Time Stamp I desire to be around conservatives way way way more than liberals. I’m not a Trump voter or a republican. I’m non-party voter.
He was awesome in Homeland.
But better in the Princess Bride.
I have never seen that,talked a lot of sense here tho,if you allow 1 demographic to have voting access slimmed down you are on a slippy slope to autocracy.
Excellent in Chicago Hope.
Bipartisanship is impossible when the two parties are diametrically opposed. The GQP’s clearly stated goal is to destroy Democracy. The Democratic party’s stated goal is to SAVE Democracy. Bipartisanship is impossible.
No it’s actually the complete opposite.
@A T only in your delusional conspiracy theory World sweetheart
@A T Republikkklan Nazi party
Awesome couple. And it is wonderful to see Mandy on screen, again.
Mandy was great in Princess Bride.
“Let’s have some critical thinking here.” It seems there is about 40% of our population that just can’t think critically unless it is for personal gain like cheating taxes out how to skirt gun registration rules and how to hate their neighbors.
Republikkklans are 23% of the population.
Protect the democracy from whom? Can someone please explain to the republicans that everyone, non republicans, is trying to protect our democracy from… them?
But, but the Republicans have a totally different definitions of democracy, it’s called totalitarianism, authoritarianism, fascism and let’s toss in dictatorship-ism. And there is whole train load of do and don’ts that come with this tidy little package. Watch some old documentaries on the rise of Hitler and WW2.
The almost holy reverence held
for the lack of ethics
this incarnation of the GOP brazenly exhibits
is unfortunately
nothing other
than a cancer metastasized
within the womb of America’s future
and whether it becomes terminal or not
will ultimately depend
on the morality and courage
of those
willing to champion
her democracy.
Where one of us is chained, none of us are free!
Ignoring slavery is supporting it. Great Orson Welles speech done in the 1940’s on YouTube.
He was great in “Dead like me”
Well done.
Thank you for doing this.
Our country was in terrible condition when Nixon wasn’t prosecuted, bush wasn’t prosecuted, Trump hasn’t been prosecuted and term limits aren’t imposed on elected positions!
Oh, this is uplifting and inspiring – normal, rational, well informed, kind people trying to help – it reminds me that more than half our country is still sane.