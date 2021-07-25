Actors Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody On Saving Democracy in America 1

Actors Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody On Saving Democracy in America

35 comments

 

Actors Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody use their platform to get out the vote, even in the face of voter suppression.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

#Democracy #USA #VotingRights

    2. @Tony base on my race I can vote, you are right I can still vote, if I show up between this hour and this hour. You must have a legitimate ID, in the right precinct, do not share your water or snacks with other voters. But, if the candidate you

      Reply

    3. Continuing: but if the candidate you voted for is not the candidate of choice of the states election committee, we reserve the right to disqualify your vote and or change your vote for the states preferred candidate. This is pretty close to what changes amount too.

      Reply

    5. @Conservative, Interrupted so you’re saying it’s okay if a liberal judge doesn’t like you voting in a Republican candidate , he can change your vote . that’s okay with you right?

      Reply

  2. LMFAO. Someone tweeted that “trump won by a landslide” and the GOP believe it. Nevermind what the courts, SOS, voters, recounts and both chambers of Congress have said and ruled based on facts and evidence. A TWEET! LMFAO

    Reply

  3. Well rich donors don’t like for poor people to have Voice it ruins their tax brakes. LOL

    Reply

    3. @thegreen iguana conservatives make a joke about MY BODY MY CHOICE.
      They will walk right up to a pregnant woman now and they’re not even vaccinated. They don’t care about the unborn.

      Reply

    4. @Time Stamp I desire to be around conservatives way way way more than liberals. I’m not a Trump voter or a republican. I’m non-party voter.

      Reply

    2. I have never seen that,talked a lot of sense here tho,if you allow 1 demographic to have voting access slimmed down you are on a slippy slope to autocracy.

      Reply

  7. Bipartisanship is impossible when the two parties are diametrically opposed. The GQP’s clearly stated goal is to destroy Democracy. The Democratic party’s stated goal is to SAVE Democracy. Bipartisanship is impossible.

    Reply

  10. “Let’s have some critical thinking here.” It seems there is about 40% of our population that just can’t think critically unless it is for personal gain like cheating taxes out how to skirt gun registration rules and how to hate their neighbors.

    Reply

  11. Protect the democracy from whom? Can someone please explain to the republicans that everyone, non republicans, is trying to protect our democracy from… them?

    Reply

    1. But, but the Republicans have a totally different definitions of democracy, it’s called totalitarianism, authoritarianism, fascism and let’s toss in dictatorship-ism. And there is whole train load of do and don’ts that come with this tidy little package. Watch some old documentaries on the rise of Hitler and WW2.

      Reply

  12. The almost holy reverence held
    for the lack of ethics
    this incarnation of the GOP brazenly exhibits
    is unfortunately
    nothing other
    than a cancer metastasized
    within the womb of America’s future
    and whether it becomes terminal or not
    will ultimately depend
    on the morality and courage
    of those
    willing to champion
    her democracy.

    Reply

  16. Our country was in terrible condition when Nixon wasn’t prosecuted, bush wasn’t prosecuted, Trump hasn’t been prosecuted and term limits aren’t imposed on elected positions!

    Reply

  17. Oh, this is uplifting and inspiring – normal, rational, well informed, kind people trying to help – it reminds me that more than half our country is still sane.

    Reply

