Afghan Army Lacked Food, Supplies During Struggle Against Taliban

Vice News international correspondent Ben Solomon recounts the fall of Kandahar, Afghanistan.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, The ReidOut, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#Afghanistan #Taliban #Kandahar
37 comments
I’m just happy it’s over.
@Chris_P_Bacon and for Americans who are still over there?
Ya I’m a vet and think your opinion was stupid.
@Sean Schisler they had sufficient time to leave.
@Sean Schisler 9 out of 10 folks that claim to be a vet on the internet are fakes.
@Sean Schisler I’m a vet and I am glad we aren’t sending soldiers to fight a pointless war anymore. Tell me what was so important there? Yea.. that’s right.. NOTHING!
Radical Islam hasn’t ended it’s war on us.The withdrawal didn’t solve any problems it opened a Deadly New Chapter.They consider the attack on 9/11 the floor not the ceiling.Biden made Afghanistan a Terrorist Wonderland for the Barbaric Butchers a sanctuary to spread their murderous tentacles across the world.
Guess an army does travel on it’s stomach.
Seems like the Afghan army travels on a empty stomach and no support .
What “struggle”? The Taliban took the whole country before afternoon nap time.
Go read Trump’s agreement
@maria schultz Trump wouldn’t even have tried to save Americans
@Darwinsom Trump didn’t execute the withdrawal did he ? Biden did and screwed it up.
@Darwinsom so is Trump the president today or Biden ?
If Biden isn’t making the decisions for the country today and Trump is then Biden needs to stop pretending he’s the president
So 20 years of support, and Billions of dollars later…I’m sure the american contractors got rich, while they starved for supplies and food.
The Biden administration cut the payments to contractors and couldn’t guarantee their safety. This is all on Slow Joe and Woke, TV Generals.
@maria schultz
It’s not for america to be police-man of Afghanistan. Perhaps when Biden cut off their contractor pay, it should of marked the end of America propping up their government. Biden campaign on getting us out of Afghanistan….it should not be a surprise….call it promise fulfilled.
Billions and 20 years. Time to stop the financial blood loss.
How do you have a lack of food during a 3 minute fighting period?
You don’t see camels anymore in the Middle East or any other animals what do those people eat anyway
.
The sun also blinded them..
So many stories over recent years about some Afghan soldiers not being paid, not being fed for weeks. $300M a day cost to USA. The upper echelon and political leaders made out just fume then fled. Soldiers never really taken care of. Disgusting!
Bombs are expensive and so are paying mercenaries….i mean private militaries.
Me too! I hope that Kandahar is not crazy right now. Heartbreaking story! Well done. The UN needs to watch over Afghanistan
since that was our job. So, the Taliban just walked in …and …sat right down. Yup! Well done …tonight! From southern Colorado. Thank you for this reporting job!
Yeah, the Afghan Government elites stole all the money we gave them to provide those things.
Exactly.
That’s what it sounds like to me. What an absolute waste on so many levels.
Very corrupt government
Just like South Vietnam. Once the support went away, so did they. Somehow all that money and support never made it to the front lines.
seems like the most on point analysis I’ve heard
Watching the taliban training reminded me of running pt with a bunch of obligated and reluctant teenagers doing their best to comply while making a mockery of the whole thing
They lost their whole country an entire month faster than the French.
I wanna see something on the masked gorilla RACIST throwing eggs at, L.E..
That’s definitely a “HATE CRIME”
All that taxpayer money we coughed up just went to pad the pockets of the leaders. If you had any balls in journalism whatsoever you would follow the money and report it.
Corrupt government officials, unmotivated troops, crap, corrupt officers. Vietnam all over again.
They should have dropped Biden and Harris off in Kabul and told them to find their way to the airport.
Surrender Donnie let the Taliban go from just 10% control of Afghanistan in 2017 to 70% in 2018.
“An army marches on its stomach.”
Afghan government:
Nah bro, we’re good.
We need that money for our vain desires.
It was Donald tRumps fault & watch that the Afghani Forces lacked supplies