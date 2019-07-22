After A Week Of Firestorm, The WH Sends In Stephen Miller | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
July 22, 2019

 

During a Fox News interview, WH aide Stephen Miller insisted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was criticizing the country despite a direct comparison to something Trump once said. The panel discusses.
66 Comments on "After A Week Of Firestorm, The WH Sends In Stephen Miller | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Darrell Phillips | July 22, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    The most punchable faces in the world belong to the swamp creatures around Bonespurs.

  2. Anti Trumper | July 22, 2019 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    Poor Stephen his Grand Wizard uniform is out for dry cleaning

    • Brucifer Mephistopheles | July 22, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      More like Swastika!

    • peter s | July 22, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      santolify no he is very much a troll looking to feed his dead ego with responses! Soon after tRump is defeated and dragged out of the White House by force these trolls will be gone as their crap just gets out commented!

  3. Ben zz | July 22, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Stephen Himmler, ladies and gentlemen

  4. Watcher | July 22, 2019 at 10:57 AM | Reply

    Now AOC and the other 3 need to be SAFE and hope nothing happens to them if so we know who is behind IT

  5. sbabzy | July 22, 2019 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    “America First” started with David Duke the Grand Wizard !!! it is clan code word for the WHITE NATIONALISTS

  6. hubertl75 | July 22, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

    Stop giving Stephen Miller, this doubleganger of Goebels, no platform anymore….please !!!!!

  7. Antoni Canada | July 22, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Kelly Conway said she was sick and tired of the united states

  8. Walter Sickinger | July 22, 2019 at 11:06 AM | Reply

    Miller is a sleazy little pissant….

  9. stopthecrazyguy | July 22, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

    Stable genius move ——— send a nazi out to disclaim racism.

  10. lexas | July 22, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    I can’t see Stephen Miller without imagining him wearing an SS uniform.

  11. mtronix | July 22, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    if you run on a campaign saying make america great AGAIN then you’re saying it sucks now

    trump is full of it

    • L Montaine | July 22, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      Actually the only person That can rightly say, “let’s make America great again” will be the president following Trump because he’s made America a dump and it needs to be fixed.

    • peter s | July 22, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      Mohammed Ismail you still here! I thought by now you would be back under your rock! After Drump is defeated you will be done on all social media platforms! Twitter, Facebook and YouTube comment sections will be cleaned out by virtue of more comments drowning you out! Go eat yuge bigly clumps of trumpshit and die!

    • Frank Winkhorst | July 22, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Logic has never been their strong suit. These are the anti-abortionists who used to outlaw birth control. Their brains just don’t work correctly.

  12. Jon Hall | July 22, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    Anyone else see the irony of using a bigoted maggot like Miller to claim Trump isn’t racist?

  13. 01bigtrev | July 22, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    Why is it he always comes out the woodwork after racism and the border.

  14. DrFunkadunk | July 22, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

    Stephen Miller not trying to distract from his racism with spray on hair this time huh?

  15. Vamirez | July 22, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

    Let me correct the title: “After A Week of Shitstorm, The WH Sends In Chief Nazi Ideologist Miller”
    There you go.

  16. sherafat5 | July 22, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    Low life traitor GARBAGE IS COMING OUT OF YOUR MOUTH steve

  17. P Ros | July 22, 2019 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    Stephen Miller be a man and just admit your RACIST!

  18. stillbreathing37 | July 22, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    Miller, proof you can be a Jew and a Nazi at the same time.

  19. Terry Quelet | July 22, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    I’ve talked with many Scotsman. They will not take Trump back.

  20. Ban Gkok | July 22, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    If you all want to see the reincarnation of Hitler look at Steven Miller

