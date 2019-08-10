After mass shootings, a turning point in the gun debate? | The Day That Was

August 10, 2019

 

In the wake of the deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, America is once again discussing common-sense gun laws, including background checks, red flag laws, and an assault weapons bans. The President said Friday that he was looking into "intelligent" background checks. But is this time any different?

  1. Tom Manley | August 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    Pushing a narrative until it’s accepted.
    ***Job Done***

  2. Larry D Ragland Jr | August 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    Keep pushing the corrupt GOP party who loves #NRAbloodMONEY at the victim’s expense! 💙🌊

    • ManDough 1000 | August 10, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      @Larry D Ragland Jr Trump will win again because President are selected not elected and y’all still haven’t figured this out yet!!🤔😂

    • U4Eye | August 10, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      @ManDough 1000 Trump was not selected Hillary was elected Trump was elected it’s sad to be human nowadays to see this world go to schitt’s with mental illness kids with guns and they don’t even talk about the inner-city blacks who get killed everyday 10 times more

    • ManDough 1000 | August 10, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      @U4Eye I call it the illusion of inclusion that’s what y’all all under.. Albert Einstein’s definition of insanity a person who does something over and over and expect different results that’s what y’all are..

  3. Reservior Dog | August 10, 2019 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    This is Trump simply telling people what they want to hear until Mitch goes to Congress and Objects to it.

  4. Frans van Mook | August 10, 2019 at 10:02 AM | Reply

    Trump always lies. So do not believe what he said. And MoscowMitch will stay in Kentucki untill Americans forget about El Paso. That will only take 3 weeks. Senate will be back in 6 weeks. No problem for the NRA. No gun laws.

    • ALLAN ROSS | August 10, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      educate yourself dummy.
      there are more than 20,000 state and federal laws on the books. new laws will do nothing

    • Rocky Comet | August 10, 2019 at 10:40 AM | Reply

      Our amazing president has never lied to us, and He has the most informed and loyal base that anybody could. MAGA!

  5. arjaygee | August 10, 2019 at 10:03 AM | Reply

    Ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines NOW! Constitutional rights are NOT absolute.

    • Nicholas8 Vandeusen | August 10, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      I agree that something should be done American children shouldn’t fear going to school but banning a AR15 won’t fix the problem there are other semi automatic rifles that are 308. Or 306. Much more deadly just baning a rife won’t work. Please understand i do feel something needs to change just not sure this is the way

    • Logical Psycho | August 10, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      @Jen Robbie most people doing these shootings are radicalized off the internet. Do we ban that too?

    • Logical Psycho | August 10, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @Jen Robbie and they don’t. If you look closely the right is to keep and bear arms. That is no threat to public safety. It is only when someone breaks the law that it becomes a problem. My guns, for example, have never shot anybody that I know of. Of course one of them is a ww2 rifle so it probably has but they’re not sneaking out at night shooting people. How are they or I a threat?

  6. Wo0dy Woodstock | August 10, 2019 at 10:05 AM | Reply

    @MSNBC
    Background checks are useless.
    Just look at the “Best People” that Dumpty’s hired to run our government.
    2020 is Coming!!!
    Wo0dy

  7. nelson 100 | August 10, 2019 at 10:07 AM | Reply

    USA STOP BEING SO WEAK.. I though you were the strongest nation on this planet.. yet cannot even pass gun control

    • Happy Hiker | August 10, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      @REAL REAL no you wasnt you just let Obama get away with putting kids in cages and fund war cos he is a black man do you know who is nicknamed The Black Widow and why

    • Kermit T. Frog | August 10, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      They would have to get Putin’s permission, first.

  8. Sean o mahony | August 10, 2019 at 10:12 AM | Reply

    Sadly potus is not trustworthy – pray this time there is meanigful action not cheap talk

    • Steven | August 10, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

      I don’t wan’t to burst your bubble but the amount of prayers for meaningful action that have gone unanswered should really be a clue…..

  9. rapunzel eh? | August 10, 2019 at 10:22 AM | Reply

    wow – ‘trump’ and ‘intelligent’ in the same sentence. let me sit down…

  10. Bugdriver49 | August 10, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    Ask what happened to the background checks Obama put into place before he left office….

  11. jay H | August 10, 2019 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    Mitch is sooooo enthusiastic!! U can hear it in his voice..!! Cant u?? 🤔

  12. Al Yaz | August 10, 2019 at 10:28 AM | Reply

    president Donnie Dunce and the word ‘intelligent’ do not fit in the same sentence.

  13. Dahn | August 10, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    Seriously?
    You are going to listen to Trump and #MoscowMitch?
    Trump has lied constantly and always goes back on what he says, while making things worse.
    #MoscowMitch is the one who keeps killing these Bills and preventing them being actually voted on!

    I’ll believe it when it happens, not before.

  14. srt10sniper | August 10, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Jeffrey Epstein is dead, just thought i’d let you guys know.

  15. MrSiriusAB | August 10, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    This seems to me like a flaw in our political system.
    The entire country is being held hostage by *ONE* man, *ONE* ?
    We can veto a president, but can’t move anything on the senate unless the _majority leader_ deems it worthy? What am I missing here? Experts please enlighten me

  16. Mary Loyd Shell | August 10, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    Trump can not be bothered with actual leadership…..must go on vacation!!

  17. Steven | August 10, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    I’ll save you all some time 😉
    The answer is NO!
    This is just dead adults… Mostly……. You Americans let classrooms full of children die…. Repeatedly……
    So No this is not a turning point 😉

  18. ThE DuCk | August 10, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    Mitch McConnell takes money from the NRA.There should be a background check before the NRA can buy a Senator .

  19. Ckg322 | August 10, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    trump is pump faking again he wont sign anything just like b4

  20. The Clintidote | August 10, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    *”Some people did some things. Let it go.”* -Mullah Omar

