Rick Wilson of The Lincoln Project and John Heilemann discuss former Ohio Gov. John Kasich's appearance on the first night of the Democratic National Convention and why the DNC will focus on Biden's bio and the economy. Aired on 08/18/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

After Night One, DNC To Focus On Biden's Bio And Economics | Morning Joe | MSNBC