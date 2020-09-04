Rick Wilson of The Lincoln Project and John Heilemann discuss former Ohio Gov. John Kasich's appearance on the first night of the Democratic National Convention and why the DNC will focus on Biden's bio and the economy. Aired on 08/18/2020.
After Night One, DNC To Focus On Biden's Bio And Economics | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Trickle down economics is a made up political term not an economic term. The one percent is not the same people, the U.S. has a lot of economic mobility a matter of fact we are 8th in the world for economic mobility and the UMS. creates 1,700 millionaires a day. Lol again the dumb party tries to resort to arguments they themselves do not understand.
@John D Trickle down economics was part of Reagans economic policy and you don’t believe that there is vast inequities that need to be addressed again 1% of the population owns over half the wealth in America, 10% own 85%of the stocks in the stock market, that’s not sustainable.
@John D I thought we had a really good debate and you made some good points that can be debated it was really good arguing with you are a good debater, that’s the way it should be, good luck to you and all the best for the future.
The Lincoln Project are so good at sticking it to Trump !!
@Albert Costa Nope Democrat policies remained the same. LBJ just created the Welfare State.
@GEORGE FLOYD WAS ON HEROIN AND FENTANYL gotcha.
I turned on Fox news for a bit last night and they were of course, not showing the DNC convention. Instead, Hannity was playing some sound bytes of earlier speakers and literally they would string together 3 or 4 words at a time, leaving out all context.
That is how far removed actual news is on that channel. Much like the t’rump campaign ad that has Biden saying, “absolutely” with ZERO context as they voice over – falsely – that he wants to abolish the police (he doesn’t). Like, really? 🤷
@Gary Campbell – The Fairness Doctrine would, of course, apply to them also.
It will be nice to focus on a plan rather than name-calling, conspiracies, and the LACK OF A PLAN that has been part of our 4 year “presidency”.
I loved the diversity of speakers. Never again will you see Kasich & Sanders agree on anything. 2 polar opposites coming together just shows you how low we’ve fallen. God help us if Trump wins.
I think the diversity of speakers shows why it is so important to keep our political system CENTERED.
In 2014, at a Koch brothers summit against Medicaid expansion, Kasich criticized the Koch brothers. In answer to Randy Kendrick, who questiond his pro Medicaid position., Kasich retorted; ” I don’t know about you lady, But when I get to the Pearly Gates, I’m going to have an answer for what I’ve done for the poor. I know this is going to upset alot of you guys, but we have to use Government to reach out to people living in the shadows”. He and Bernie aren’t so far apart after all. Gov Kasich was never invited to another Koch Brothers summit. From the Jane Mayer book “Dark Money”. Page 457.
If he gets re-elected it will be Armageddon.
The Lincoln Project are patriots. Staying in “good trouble, necessary trouble” providing a voice to America that’s invaluable. Stay strong. Resist. Vote 🌊
I enjoy and support the ads and analysis of the tRumpian dystopia but let’s not forget that these guys were there while the Republican party devolved. They let it happen and now here they are. Oh, and David Frum the Axis of Evil guy too. They are all making $ writing books and gigging as punits. So all good for them ain’t it? Nonetheless, please vote Blue America.
Vote on Nov 3,2020! If you want to this End Vote them Out! Let your vote be heard. Don’t be Afraid.
Congratulation Rick you’ve done it once again, the title is so appropriate, can hardly wait to read your book.
Apparently there’s a glaring conflict of interest in the appointment of DeJoy as the postmaster general of the USPS. Personally he and his wife have major investments (millions) in alternative delivery service interests (eg XPO, JB Hunt) that stand to profit from a diminishing of USPS’s service mandate and/or eventual breakup and privatization. This alone disqualifies his appointment. These sorts of shenanigans and outright corruption are hallmarks of this trump administration.
@thenspeakonit …You LYING sack of crap…The 6 Member Board were all APPOINTED BY TRUMP, and ORDERED to SUPPORT Dejoy or be FIRED!!!!
Not a bit surprised, I’d bet that the DeJoy’s and other kleptocrats are poised to snap up the more profitable pieces of a dismantled USPS with minimum wages and no health care jobs.
Privatization is a mantra
Privatization is a mantra or the moneyed American oligarchs. The bottom line mandating all or any policies. Then they can do anything they want.
You might think it would disqualify DeJoy, but I don’t think it’s illegal. The problem is that everyone thought conflicts of interest would disqualify people, but only when the President cares about legality and morality. When a President has no morals and is willing to do anything to win, and when his party is also willing to sacrifice the country to have power, then anything goes.
I live in Cleveland, Ohio, and when the RNC held their 2016 convention in Cleveland on the day that trump accepted the Republican nomination John Kasich a Rupublican was building a Habitat for Humanities house in my Black commuity.
John Kasich is a honorable man and would have made a terrific Republican President.
I really don’t understand how anyone thinks that the economy is doing better under trump. Seriously? I live in Montana and a lot of our farmers NEVER got any of the subsidies that were needed when trump destroyed the trading with China. Our farmers don’t want subsidies but when the economy is crushed by people who don’t understand how business really works…we lose. So many small farms have had to go out of business because of this president. I don’t understand the people who think that the past 3.5 years have been anything but a disaster. Most people DON’T have stocks but somehow this president has convinced his followers that a good stockmarket equals a good economy. WTF?
Man you got people might be paying rent but have to go to a Food Pantry’s so their Families Can Eat only in America under#45 WOW
@orphan 200 Since the signing of the Phase 1 trade agreement, Trump has continued to wreck relations with China. With constant threats towards China’s internal affairs with their own territorial areas of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and the South China Sea and blaming China for importing the virus, and their failure to buy as much unwanted American exports that he wants them to take, there will not be further success with China trade ever. Hmm, China has changed their own supply lines for goods previously traded from the US. It will take years to obtain China’s trust to buy more from the US, than they ever did in the past.
Trump revealed that he had eliminated Hong Kong as a competitor, but never omitted that Hong Kong had been a customer with one of the few trade surpluses on the planet. The American banks and financial companies in Hong Kong were sanctioned, and now that American economic source for trade, banking, and investments are gone completely.
@Bill Christian Ok so no Phase 2&3. Wasn’t 3 about AI? I guess it gone and not resolved
@orphan 200 China is in their Phase three already to out last the US tariffs, that the American consumers are forced to pay with borrowed money. The American economy of debt has fallen below the US national debt, and no hope insight to produce more than the $26 + trillion the government owes. This isn’t the deficit but the underwater economy that is rapidly shrinking for lack of demand.
Trump has a narrow focus on the economy, it’s gotta be simple to for him to see it. If the stock market is doing well the economy must be great.
The masses, you and me, don’t count, unless you are in big into the stockmarket?
Twump… the incompetent, indecent person. I can’t argue with that
Covid has hit nearly all countries, but ONLY the US has TRIPLED its unemployment rate. Trump’s incompetence and mismanagement are to blame.
codent you’re 100% totally right. The health and economic mess of the USA is a massive failure of leadership of the president
@James Lade We had our 1st confirmed case the same day as S Korea. But they jumped on it early with testing and contact tracing and their economy is already on the rebound….we, however, continue in a downward spiral. “It didn’t have to be this way”
How can anyone think Twump is strong on the economy when the economy is in the toilet?
Real American’s know what the economy is doing?? You have Suburban families going to food Pantry’s and just enough money for rent?? Dam what Economy.
If America chooses Trump again they will deserve everything that he destroy including their lives
My fear is Trump will crash the stock market if he loses, he already has his man in place, and will be vengeful on America who didn’t vote for him, leaving Biden to pick up the pieces, Trump is so hateful.
you say “again” like America chose him the first time. Remember this man lost the popular vote and has had an approval rating under 50% the entire time he’s been in office. America has never wanted Trump in office, not for a single day of his presidency.
