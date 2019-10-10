Turkey launched airstrikes in northeastern Syria on Wednesday, prompting panic among civilians in the region and despair among fighters who have been crucial U.S. allies in the campaign against ISIS. President Donald Trump’s sudden decision to pull troops has drawn rebukes from both parties in Congress. The decision has renewed focus on Trump and his family's long business ties in and with Turkey. Aired on 10/9/19.

After Trump Decision, Turkey Launches Military Offensive In Syria – The Day That Was | MSNBC