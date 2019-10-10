After Trump Decision, Turkey Launches Military Offensive In Syria – The Day That Was | MSNBC

TOPICS:
76 Comments on "After Trump Decision, Turkey Launches Military Offensive In Syria – The Day That Was | MSNBC"

October 10, 2019

 

Turkey launched airstrikes in northeastern Syria on Wednesday, prompting panic among civilians in the region and despair among fighters who have been crucial U.S. allies in the campaign against ISIS. President Donald Trump’s sudden decision to pull troops has drawn rebukes from both parties in Congress. The decision has renewed focus on Trump and his family's long business ties in and with Turkey. Aired on 10/9/19.
After Trump Decision, Turkey Launches Military Offensive In Syria – The Day That Was | MSNBC

76 Comments on "After Trump Decision, Turkey Launches Military Offensive In Syria – The Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. Jon 66 | October 10, 2019 at 9:33 AM | Reply

    Trump has no soul.

  2. nightkids29 | October 10, 2019 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    No one should trust the mighty USA!

  3. Ilia Smirnoff | October 10, 2019 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    Trump’s “decision” is a smoke screen for the growing impeachment initiative.

    • Kelly Goines | October 10, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

      I totally agree but he’s stirring up some more BS that’s going to cost innocent lives.

    • Ann Owens | October 10, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      @Nefarious520…. Why? Why wouldn’t Trump be Impeached? It took Congress three months and Clinton was facing a Trial In the Senate with Chief Justice Rehnquist presiding. Clinton faced charges of lying under Oath and obstruction of Justice. Orchestrated by Clinton’s tawdry behavior and Kent Starr’s (later, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s prominent Attornies).rabid pursuit. Clinton lied, obstructed Justice (about A Blue Dress) and was Acquitted on both charges. The American People need to observe Partisan Chief Justice Robert’s and grasp which Politicians Would Acquit Donald “George the Third” Trump (or as he preens “I Am The Chosen One’). All the more reason to VOTE Those Senators Out Of Office In the 2020 Elections and examine Robert’s conduct (United Citizens vs Federal Election Commission 2010).

    • Ilia Smirnoff | October 10, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      @Kelly Goines That’s the tragedy of it.

    • Nefarious520 | October 10, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Ann Owens I hope he does but with all the crap goin on in the middle east and with everything here it’ll probably get put in the back burner.

    • Buck Browning | October 10, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Congratulations comrade..You are now an officially certified member of the Treasonous Leftist Rat Party..Your ignorance is surpassed only by your Leftist Rat indoctrinated delusions..Your Brown Shirt and Black Mask can be retrieved from Obama..Go get it boy..Good puppy.

  4. mymovetube | October 10, 2019 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    We will never be trusted through out the world again. Rightfully so.

    • fine and fancy | October 10, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

      Account A Please tell me more

    • SRTHEMIMOPAR | October 10, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      *Trump2020*

    • Ianthe Oates | October 10, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      America is not trusted. How much longer do we, as apparent allies, have to put up with this sociopath? Get him out by screaming at the GOP to evoke the 25th.

    • Ianthe Oates | October 10, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      Mark Green you didn’t elect Trump, the electoral college did, Russian interference did so start recognising your system of government is incredibly prone to abuse. As someone whose country has always been a friend the only candidate I know and trust is Biden. I don’t care about progressives in this election, I care about stability. Trump will go but it’s going to take an experienced statesman to regain international confidence in America again.

    • fine and fancy | October 10, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      SRTHEMIMOPAR Sad soul. I really feel sorry for you to to not have a heart and feelings. If you do believe in a Supreme Being, you and those who think alike are definitely being frowned upon. Democrats and independents aren’t perfect, but Republicans are a lost cause. I mean how can you praise someone who intentionally hurt humans – God’s creations?

  5. TheDesertsweeper | October 10, 2019 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    So when is donny going to “obliterate” the turkish economy? Oh of course he can’t because he owns business there….but he said…and he NEVER lies…

    • TheDesertsweeper | October 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM | Reply

      @Real Talk76 not for a moment. I am certain he has a long term sustainable plan to help everyone in this play.

    • Myriam Ickx | October 10, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      It’s very nasty of me, but how I wish someone would bomb his TWO towers in Istanbul. BTW, has anyone noticed that, in Freudian vision, a tower is a phallic symbol. Trump spreads them – or tries to – all over the world… he even has one in Baku; anyone here knows where Baku is?

    • FoRZaD | October 10, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      He scared to knock off his rump towers in the terriost turkey

  6. Keion Chase | October 10, 2019 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    Trump is PURE SELF SERVING EVIL……

  7. Darlene McHugh | October 10, 2019 at 9:37 AM | Reply

    You don’t turn on your allies…Who stood with us against Isis! This is a situation where they need our Support! It’s all about business for Trump. Disgusting!

  8. Comeonuseyourbrain | October 10, 2019 at 9:38 AM | Reply

    Trump is doing Putins bidding. It’s crystal clear. Putin wants to destabilise Europe and Trump is doing his bidding.

    • Mind Freshener | October 10, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Hassan abi That’s right, he did. Trump is the only President who keeps his promises.

    • Space Alien | October 10, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @Patchwork Girl , did you just say amen to a post wanting president trump and vice president pence to die? im pretty sure amen is the wrong word to use here. you people are mentally ill. take a step back and stop watching mainstream news channels who are in bed with trump who you love to hate. you people are getting played and dont even know it.

  9. Biggus Dickus | October 10, 2019 at 9:38 AM | Reply

    Why are we not pulling troops out of Saudi Arabia? They didn’t help us at the Alamo.

  10. RAVI RAMASWAMY | October 10, 2019 at 9:39 AM | Reply

    This was planned in advance. Trump admits it. Now he will start to intervene and broker an apparent peace deal and later say that he deserves a Nobel peace prize. Shameless animal.

    • KZ | October 10, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

      Wrong he just wants Americans frist to not sacrifice the ultimate let muslims sacrifice the ultimate on each other and in Minnesota tonight to stop sharia law in government destroying Americans with Marxism and the marxist squad

    • will260007 | October 10, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      @Account A”Not our fight”. Who do u think started that whole mess in your opinion ???

    • KZ | October 10, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      @Johnny X what’s evil is letting down American’s of color in democratic run cities

  11. Scupa Dilly Dilly | October 10, 2019 at 9:40 AM | Reply

    I hope the kurds come for Trump
    Worst human being to be president

    • GamingThisEra | October 10, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Nehemiah Scudder did the kurds helps the american any other war?

    • Southern Fried Cynic | October 10, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Blondie SL Hilter, Stalin, Mao, and Hillary laugh at your comment! 🙂

    • Southern Fried Cynic | October 10, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Fat Chants® Only by globalist libcucks who believe whatever their corporate masters tell them. Critical thinking is dying, a liberalism is killing it

    • pheenix1976 | October 10, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      @GamingThisEra it’s ‘how many’ not ‘how much’. Lives are lost in war. It is unfortunate but that is fact. It is also fact that these brave men and women knew that they were risking their lives when they chose this career. Do you think no Kurds died in the war against Isis? Who will you call on when the Isis prisoners are out again and terrorising the world? (and let’s face it the U.S. will be on the top of their list). Because the people keeping them in check are dead because they were abandoned? Pulling out has devalued the sacrifice that all those American Soldiers made because it’s basically undone all the work up til now. A true diplomat would have at least tried to find a better solution than to knowing take action that would more than likely lead to the deaths of people who were once allies. It’s unconscionable to do such a thing. Trump has no interest in anything but himself and his pockets. He’s a disgrace.

  12. nosuchthing8 | October 10, 2019 at 9:40 AM | Reply

    Great, the people that were keeping ISIS at bay have been decimated.

  13. Dick Morhead | October 10, 2019 at 9:41 AM | Reply

    Republicans are entirely to blame for Trump. Vote Democrat like our lives depend on it…they do.

  14. 88Gibson LesPaul | October 10, 2019 at 9:41 AM | Reply

    It’s called genocide, Trump genocide. Murder. Trump murder. Somewhere, somehow, there’s dirty money involved forTrump. There’s always dirty money invlolved where Trump is involved. There’s money in the pocket for our “America First” presidential imposter.

  15. Al Simmons | October 10, 2019 at 9:42 AM | Reply

    This was a disgusting decision.

  16. magnum opus | October 10, 2019 at 9:43 AM | Reply

    This guy is single handedly destabilizing the entire world 😐

  17. Todd's Tropicals | October 10, 2019 at 9:44 AM | Reply

    Trump is just looking after his personal gain, that’s far more important than any human life.

  18. Velma Alleyne | October 10, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    Donald do not care about nobody only himself and money

  19. Steve LaCroix | October 10, 2019 at 9:54 AM | Reply

    So the orange buffoon is selling out his closest allies in the Middle East for his Trump tower in Istanbul.. It’s all fine and hunky dory with his MAGA cult member following

  20. CuriousCat | October 10, 2019 at 9:57 AM | Reply

    Lol, Trump literally states that he has a “conflict of interest” because of his towers. Such a bad president. He’ll go down as the worst president in history.

