AG Barr Does Trump’s Bidding With CIA, FBI Inquiry | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 1, 2019

 

The president has asked multiple countries to help AG Barr's inquiry into the origins of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe of the 2016 election. The panel discusses. Aired on 10/01/19.
43 Comments on "AG Barr Does Trump’s Bidding With CIA, FBI Inquiry | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Josie Fox | October 1, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    How many establishment Republicans will dirty Donald drag down with him?? Because it’s gonna be worth all the hassle if the GOP are screwed by this awful man on the way down and out.

  2. Cindy Yeager | October 1, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Twitter needs to close trumputin’s account for sedition.

  3. Bernadette Hurst | October 1, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    I can’t wait until they start turning on each other to try and save themselves. That will be quality entertainment!

  4. Michael_TEACHER-UK Teacher | October 1, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    William Barr is going down – as is Pompeo and Giuliani, they are as corrupt as Trump is – acting like Cohen doing his DIRTY WORK. He is not serving his Presidency Office, his Oath of Office and neither the American people or the Constitution! Only in it for himself and future profit earnings! Trump should be resigning. Or go to Prison! If you work for Trump – you are working for Trumps Mafia – not for America – all crooks, snakes and criminals – and at some time now or later – you will end up in Prison if you do Trumps dirty work. You will get caught.

  5. Koffa Davies | October 1, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    The Swamp is being rapidly drained!

  6. Jae Moon | October 1, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    I feel like I’m at a cult meeting whenever I read msnbc comments.

    • Bytor 1001 | October 1, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      Jae Moon…check out the Qanon site and get back to us.

    • Kevin stevens | October 1, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      Jae Moon do you really little Mooney? Another laughable Russkie troll

    • Jonathan Sterling | October 1, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      @Lone Wolf
      But of course people who support our president and our country are more likely Americans than those of you who bash us. Your objective is to divide us. You are too cowardly to say where you are from.

    • jeck jeck | October 1, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      @Jonathan Sterling
      Projecting won’t help you.

    • Lone Wolf | October 1, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      Jonathan Sterling
      Lmaoooooo
      Dammmm my poor little cumrade clown
      Quite a nice little scripted troll clown response
      Now little Igor jr the russian shitstain go have that turnip soup now n run along little buddy 👍🏻😜👍🏻

  7. And- Goliath-Falls | October 1, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Barr is checking out extradition arrangements and resort accommodations for a large family extended vacation.

  8. H Pn | October 1, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    Get real.
    Barr has been around DC like forever.
    He knows what’s going on.

    • Erin Shuler | October 1, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      He knows everything huh? Go back and look at Kamala Harris questioning William Barr about whether anyone in the white house has suggested to him the investigation of anyone. It’s priceless. He seems to not even understand the definition of suggest. Now we know why he refused to answer the question. He’s just another crony who knows how to lie.

    • Toxic Grunt | October 1, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      @Erin Shuler
      Ask Kamala Harris how she got her first job. Can you say Big Willie Brown…

    • Mercury Angel | October 1, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @Erin Shuler He hesitated because he was well aware of what the dumpster wanted him to do. Now he gets to travel the world investigating the investigators. Beating a dead horse when they could have easily moved on. This was due to the guy on top who is running the once powerful USA!

    • R C | October 1, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @Toxic Grunt And you say that to say what? How did Barr get his first job?

  9. I'MPEACH | October 1, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    Is Trump’s AG, Barr, even more corrupt than Reagan’s AG, Edwin Meese?

  10. AWretchLikeThee | October 1, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Watch out Trump, I actually think they got something this time 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  11. Bruce Gelman | October 1, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    Time for the few honorable men in the whitehouse to start whistling.

  12. Sharon Mores | October 1, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    I think that Barr’s attempt to find favor with other countries to back trump’s agenda is in vain. Other countries are on to a fake president that we have in our country. He files bankruptcy anytime he owes something or tries to sue anyone who sues him. ( the worst kind of human ever)

  13. C J | October 1, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    Was Barr on tax dollar salary during his world tour for trump
    Lock him & his boss up

  14. Lisa M | October 1, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    why are our tax dollars paying for all this when we have veterans & common americans that are homeless, hungry, and have major health issues

    • quietman356 123455 | October 1, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      Obama increased the debt more than his 43 predecessors combined. And now your worried about taxpayer dollars?

    • john smith | October 1, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @quietman356 123455 *IS A RUSSIAN TROLL*

    • Byron Smith | October 1, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Well the amount of money the Dems have wasted on trying to get Trump out of office continues to grow by the day. Meanwhile, Trump actually continues to work for the people. Go figure because the media talking heads sure seem to ignore facts.

    • TboneLee | October 1, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Byron Smith what work does or has he ever done *_for the people?_* any work he has ever done was only for himself.

  15. LeFrancais Americain | October 1, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    What is taking so long with William Barr for exposition all the corruption from everyone involved in the Obama administration? I believe Donald Trump as disturb a hornets nest with all previous administrations corruption. Everyone has so many skeletons and dirt on one another that there is a massive cover up going on!

  16. BeatlesFanSonia | October 1, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Who’s paying for all those overseas trips that these officials are taking on behalf of trump’s campaign?

  17. Andrew Bises | October 1, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    They know they don’t have tp be right, just make the others look bad.

  18. Gordon Adams | October 1, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Barr was present for the phone call to Ukraine. That makes him coconspirator.

  19. Malca's Grace | October 1, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    trump loving 💋💋On Putin
    Do me a favor for Putin ❣️
    Make a deal with Putin ❣️
    Lift those sanctions for Putin ❣️
    Discredit Russia interference in US elections to exonerate Putin ❣️
    💋💋Putin 💋💋Putin 💋💋Putin
    I love him sooo much 💋

  20. Mauricio Cretin | October 1, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Sometimes I just wonder if these reporters really believe what they’re saying, how do you live in American soil and commit treason daily with no consequence.

