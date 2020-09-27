Airman makes brother’s birthday wish come true | Militarykind

Cole's birthday wish came true when his Air Force sister walked through the door. It was "medicine for the whole family" after losing their mom. 💕
Airman 1st Class Jocelyn McGuire travels from New Mexico to Tennessee to give her brother a birthday surprise.
