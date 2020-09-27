Airman makes brother’s birthday wish come true | Militarykind

Cole's birthday wish came true when his Air Force sister walked through the door. It was "medicine for the whole family" after losing their mom. 💕

RELATED » Soldier pulls of late-night surprise homecoming:

Airman 1st Class Jocelyn McGuire travels from New Mexico to Tennessee to give her brother a birthday surprise.

Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:

» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: