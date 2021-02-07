Airman’s surprise sends kids’ happiness sky high | Militarykind

These boys are checking when dad’s coming home. They don’t know it’s…right now! 😱
RELATED » Daddy surprises daughter at airport:
TSgt. John Carroll has been deployed overseas for half a year. His sons think they're checking flight times and have no clue he's around the corner.
Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!
» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
Good morning and thank you very much
Congratulation
To you both
Thank you and god bless
Together again ❤️
I love these videos. May G*d give you many blessings and you safe.. My son just left for Bootcamp @ Fort Sill OK
Oh yeah, me too I really love the videos, hi how are you?.
@Keanu Reeves I am well Thank you. Can not wait for Spring to get here. And you?
Hello
@Katja Golden nice to meet you my dear, but I don’t chat public, if you don’t mind you can drop your WhatsApp number here let start discussing privately.