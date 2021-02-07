Airman’s surprise sends kids’ happiness sky high | Militarykind

TOPICS:
Airman's surprise sends kids' happiness sky high | Militarykind 1

February 7, 2021

 

These boys are checking when dad’s coming home. They don’t know it’s…right now! 😱
RELATED » Daddy surprises daughter at airport:

TSgt. John Carroll has been deployed overseas for half a year. His sons think they're checking flight times and have no clue he's around the corner.

Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

10 Comments on "Airman’s surprise sends kids’ happiness sky high | Militarykind"

  1. Tipa Sefar | February 6, 2021 at 7:07 AM | Reply

    Good morning and thank you very much

  2. Tipa Sefar | February 6, 2021 at 7:09 AM | Reply

    Congratulation

  3. Tipa Sefar | February 6, 2021 at 7:09 AM | Reply

    To you both

  4. Beth Donnelly | February 6, 2021 at 7:52 AM | Reply

    Thank you and god bless

  5. Still Kickin' | February 6, 2021 at 9:23 AM | Reply

    Together again ❤️

  6. Katja Golden | February 6, 2021 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    I love these videos. May G*d give you many blessings and you safe.. My son just left for Bootcamp @ Fort Sill OK

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.