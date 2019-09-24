"We're at the crossroads of accountability," said Rep. Al Green (D-TX), arguing that Congress has a duty to impeach Donald Trump. Aired on 09/23/19.
Al Green On Impeachment: ‘Crossroads Of Accountability’ | All In | MSNBC
Impeach, indict, convict & execute SpanbkyPants tRump if treason & treachery are involved. I will freely volunteer to either serve on the jury or even execute for free.
I’m sure millions would volunteer to hang a traitor. Don’t forget his evil spawn. Donny Jr. Jared and Ivanka would sell the country out in a second.
more verbal diarrhea, so how many times do we do this before everyone realizes they keep listening to baseless accusations. you people are insane and need to bugger off.
Your whole piece starts on a false premise, and somehow manages to go down hill from there. Quite an achievement, well done.
@princeoftidds Outside the usual Democrat suspects, who call everything criminal, and think impeachment is a new flavor of ice-cream, no one is judging. Reasonable people judge on facts, and we simply don’t have any at present. The reporting over the past three years, has been proven wrong and biased repeatedly, with the mainstream media, led by MSNBC and Co, promoting fake news and concealing as much as exposing, and always in favour of the progressive left.
@Flabby Bum you real dumb inspector general says it’s legit
@Jessie Liggins No they didn’t say it was legit, he said leg it.
@Flabby Bum I’m sorry but the false narrative was fed to you, in this case. MSM does traffic in views, that leads to splashy headlines and self-aggrandizing, certainly. It is still rooted in sourced material – this is not tabloid rumor mills. Political reporting requires far more reliance on unnamed sources because, like the instance of this whistleblower, the stakes are high when on the record against powerful people. Those stakes mean the 4th Estate has only its credibility for transactions and missteps can have devastating effects. Without the press speaking truth to power, we would be seeing an authoritarian-leanings acting with impudence. You’re not alone in being taken in by a conman but being taken in is precisely where you find yourself.
God,country, family…………never mentioned Party
It’s amazing the Dems and MSM keep pushing this when:
1. The majority of Americans don’t want it.
2. It is going to backfire on them in epic fashion.
My question is, is it because of being slightly overzealous, or are they just plain stupid?
perhaps they are just worried about the rule of law of the country? and the fact the president keeps breaking them? rather than worrying about “winning” as other person is? 🙁
Impeachment is long overdue.
One president had over three million people killed on a illegal war just to profit.
And the Congress honored him with a Library in his name not to mention schools, freeways, streets in his name.
Nothing new here folks, move along, it’s business as usual here.
Al Green should be the speaker
Honestly? I’d pick Al Capone over Bercow.
Mr Green’s integrity is missing in so much of the government today.
*Trump is disgusting being I wouldn’t call him human, the only thing more disgusting is GOPers defending him*
This is about illegal activity that Biden’s son Hunter was involved with ……….
Biden threatened the Ukraine for investigating Hunter’s illegal activities….
Biden used over $1 Billion of American taxpayer foreign aid
money to threaten the Ukraine official investigating his son.
Is it too late to impeach Biden and Insane Obama ???
Report, this a Russian bot.
Trump Trolls only like Trump’s racism and greed, so long as the economy doesn’t melt; apart from the paid foreigners. They Fake Believe. They always have. They KNOW they can’t, “convince,” anyone, or, “win,” an argument. Their, “Job,” is to sew and maintain DIVISION: the oxygen that sustains Trump. Their Fake, “Belief,” makes everything they say suddenly make perfect sense ✌️
Why didn’t the GOP lawmakers cross the road?
Because they were chickens.
Trump will never be impeached 🤣🤣🤣🤣🐁🐁
Isn’t it funny how the Democrats want to Peach Donald Trump when they let the other Republican George W bush get away with 9/11 false-flag war crimes and invading an illegal country and giving Larry Silverstein 4.5 billion dollars in insurance fraud money and yet they’re really focusing all their attention on Donald Trump isn’t that freaking pathetic because 9/11 was an inside job and the Democrats aren’t paying attention to that!
Al Green is absolutely right. In this interview, he pretty much said what Lindsey Graham said in January 1999, during the Clinton impeachment trial:
“How do we regulate presidential misconduct when it’s done in a presidential fashion? Through the laws and powers of impeachment. That is why we’re here today.
It’s going to take teamwork on our part to get this right, because I will argue to you in a moment that the president of the United States through his conduct flouted judicial authority and decision-making over him.
When he chose to lie, when he chose to manipulate the evidence, the witnesses against him and get his friends to go lie for him, he, in fact, I think, vetoed that decision.”
“So, the point I’m trying to make is you don’t even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic if this body determines that your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role.
Thank God you did that.
Because impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office.”
If only Senator Graham would admit what a hypocrite he has become now.
More like america won’t like it if they impeach our elected president for doing his job
Trump2020