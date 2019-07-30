President Trump stokes racial divisions – continuing his attacks on Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings.
Al Sharpton: If President Donald Trump Wants A Fight, He Can Come To Me First | Hardball | MSNBC
Chris, remember, we are United States of America. Don’t let divider in chief win by spreading hate.
“We the People, in order to form a more perfect Union ….”
Lily Jade the people need to reject the gop as well
Stfu.
The buck stops here : The President runs the whole country not just the affluent cities. If something is broken with our country it is his responsibility to do what he can to fix things. He takes credit for any thing that just happens to turn out positive and plays the blame game when things go wrong.
@Pan Galactic Plenipotentiary Well, if he’s “the greatest President in history” I’m sure he can grow a pair and take full responsibility for all that’s going on.
@S. Cocci do you have a job..
Helen Odiah free speech. Please keep blathering
The president is attacking a city with over 600,000k of American citizens in it. Not a good record after attacking multiple states for political gains. Every other 44 presidents at least did not attack their own country (minus Nixon)
@Tom Mitchell It makes me sad to agree with you. Trump makes Nixon look a lot better than he should.
Have you been to Baltimore? I’m assuming not. It’s literally rat infested but although he’s targeting Balt. There are a bunch of cities that are rat infested.
It is NOT the president of the United States job to be attacking American cities. The president’s job is to make all American cities better.
We got to vote this clown out of office. It would be nice for it to be quiet again with everybody getting along. Friends, families trump is a bad president.
whatever your smoking ‘ i want some ‘ sharing is caring I’m not saying he is bad but he’s racist that even a blind man could see that ‘ its my mean issue he treats Whites different to color people has a racist pig and so is base .
You can’t vote out fascism. You CAN however use the 2nd amendment
@Sheila F he does lie, a LOT
WELL. SAID!!! 👍👍
C Jay, really? Just wait for the reopening of her emailinvestigation..this time she will not be protected by Comey/Brennan etc
I know a house in Washington, it’s white, that’s more than crime and corruption infested. It’s even worse, it’s trump infested. Can’t get worse than that.
@Dave S 1 race card I’m keeping track
@Ron Carey 2 race card. The dems think they win every debate doing that. It’s got cobwebs and mold on it but they keep using it
You are a racist.
@S Houston IS A RUSSIAN TROLL BOT!
@Wendy Ferguson IS A RUSSIAN TROLL BOT!
Lock up the whole White House and the GOP.
Lock up Hillary Clinton first and the Socialists who have taken over the Democrat Party, which is no longer the Party of Roosevelt, Truman, and Kennedy.
LOCK UP the. GOP !!! 😭😭😭😭😭
Mr. Wonderful I bet you do. But really it’s your crooked party that needs to hang. That’s racist isn’t it?!?!?
Mr. Wonderful Why don’t you try there tough guy. All you liberals talk so much smack. Start your revolution already. We Conservatives, the REAL AMERICANS, will be your huckleberries. You know why you won’t? Because you know you will get stomped into the ground. Stop threatening our Government on the Internet you little sissy boy.
If trump thought i was con he would be electing me to his cabinet
– Al “i punch back too” Sharpton
Lol trump dont wanna fight with Slim AL
😂
@SR M “everything he does is for his own profit” and Trump isn’t the exact same way if not worse??? You’re right that Al sacrifices nothing, which makes him dangerous to Trump because Trump is on the verge of losing the Presidency and facing jail time, so these racial attacks are only solidifying his base and driving those independent voters toward voting democrat.
If he does not like America,he should leave it.
Trump is the president of Baltimore. Los Angeles. Detroit. Dallas. All of America
Dhanushkodi Varadharajan Baltimore (Magadishu) doesn’t represent America.
Are you a US Citizen?
Can someone please ask the citizens in Baltimore, what they think of Trump’s attacks?? Can someone please do a video because while I can expect to see people of color defending their city, I’d like to see what white people think/feel about it. Then, can someone please run a poll just for the people of Baltimore? I think I need not explain my reasons for asking but in case anyone wants to know, I think Trump is the most deplorable creature I have ever seen in my life. Still, I’d like to see the figures n hear from the people because unlike Trump, I value the TRUTH. Thank u.
Secretary of shade has a GREAT video. Hes from baltimore and engaged politically
The only one who hates Police is Trump since they are comming for him!
Alfredo Sanchez he did after all say that the FBI was a disgrace and that the CIA didn’t have any idea what they were talking about and he also said that cooperating with Police should be illegal.
👍
Oh really Alfredo?! Now go back to your boyfriend and try to stop him from comming in your azz.
@S. Cocci
Oh brother, you are living proof that tRump appeals to the lowest IQ’s in America.
It is stupid comments like this that reflect the stupidity that is you.
tRump calling others con-men and trouble-makers. The guy has no integrity at all. I’m not a Sharpston fan, he’s mucked up a lot of things along the way, but I’ll take a harmless fumbling old man over a dangerous fumbling old Nazi any time.
Someone needs to tell the Emperor, he’s naked.
As much as I dislike Trump, Al Sharpton needs to stay away. He’s not helping with voters. No one trusts him.
I mean I sure would like to but we live in a democratic republic so I don’t know which emperor your referring too.
Great Comment!
Club Soda “🤮
How about Trump look at the landlords of these poverty areas – like Jared and Ivanka – and the way they ignore maintenance requests.
alphatrion100 Ha! I could tell you rely on race too. Weak. Just like your fake news!
Prove it!. Just because some random people allegedly said so, doesn’t make it fact.
DragonFae16 – You mean the maintenance requests for the punched out burnt out walls from all the gangs and crack heads? HAHAHAHAHA!!!
Lets just vote these kkk types out!
Michael Cohen and Omarosa told us but we laughed. Now it all is obvious. Clear as the blue skies.
Omarasa, lol. Thats why you dont play scandalous, do anything, to get to top person on tv. Cause in real life your a joke now.
Who laughed? I certainly didn’t.
Michael Cohen and Omarosa??? HAHAHAHAHA!!! Did you really say that??? HAHAHAHAHA!!!!
@Jet Jock and Donald Trump is the biggest Class Act of them all right lol
The irony: The Kushners (his own son-in-law included) own a significant chunk of the “rat and rodent-infested” area, and are known for dragging their feet when their tenants want them to something about e.g. a mouse-infestation or mold problem in their apartments.
When you make Al Sharpton the voice of reason
where’s Jesse? He must have missed the plane I’m sure he’d be there he always loves TV time!
All his life, tRUmp has looked down on others. That made him so happy. He is old and running out of time. He knows that his not intelligent, and the clock is ticking…
He is however intelligent enough to know he’s not intelligent. He just underestimates others intelligence
Mark Twain he has the biggest intelligence ever
Mark Twain is rolling in his grave rn probably, thanks to your comment. How has trump “looked down on others”? He knows he IS intelligent, that’s why he’s able to play the media and get attention that he needs. What clock is ticking? Jesus
If he wants a fight he can come to me first anytime
Al Sharpton
Does trump realize that Baltimore is his “district” too 🤔
No, Trump doesn’t consider any area that did not support him in 2016 as a part of his America. Notice where Trump holds his beer hall rallies since his election. Always in states he won where he is assured a big crowd of scared, older Whites coming out to cheer and chant Trump making America White Again.
More to the point does Trump realize what people think of him? You’d think he didn’t want to win in 2020
I really wish ALL news media stations would ignore this Undiagnosed Mental fake commander in chief for at least a week. This nut job will lose his mind.