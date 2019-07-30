Al Sharpton: If President Donald Trump Wants A Fight, He Can Come To Me First | Hardball | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Al Sharpton: If President Donald Trump Wants A Fight, He Can Come To Me First | Hardball | MSNBC 1

July 30, 2019

 

President Trump stokes racial divisions – continuing his attacks on Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Al Sharpton: If President Donald Trump Wants A Fight, He Can Come To Me First | Hardball | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

70 Comments on "Al Sharpton: If President Donald Trump Wants A Fight, He Can Come To Me First | Hardball | MSNBC"

  1. Lily Jade | July 30, 2019 at 9:26 AM | Reply

    Chris, remember, we are United States of America. Don’t let divider in chief win by spreading hate.
    “We the People, in order to form a more perfect Union ….”

  2. frank franks | July 30, 2019 at 9:27 AM | Reply

    The buck stops here : The President runs the whole country not just the affluent cities. If something is broken with our country it is his responsibility to do what he can to fix things. He takes credit for any thing that just happens to turn out positive and plays the blame game when things go wrong.

  3. M K | July 30, 2019 at 9:28 AM | Reply

    The president is attacking a city with over 600,000k of American citizens in it. Not a good record after attacking multiple states for political gains. Every other 44 presidents at least did not attack their own country (minus Nixon)

    • John Swofford | July 30, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      @Tom Mitchell It makes me sad to agree with you. Trump makes Nixon look a lot better than he should.

    • I’m Trash | July 30, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

      Have you been to Baltimore? I’m assuming not. It’s literally rat infested but although he’s targeting Balt. There are a bunch of cities that are rat infested.

    • Ellis James | July 30, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      It is NOT the president of the United States job to be attacking American cities. The president’s job is to make all American cities better.

  4. C Jay | July 30, 2019 at 9:39 AM | Reply

    We got to vote this clown out of office. It would be nice for it to be quiet again with everybody getting along. Friends, families trump is a bad president.

  5. Fabi Grossi | July 30, 2019 at 9:42 AM | Reply

    I know a house in Washington, it’s white, that’s more than crime and corruption infested. It’s even worse, it’s trump infested. Can’t get worse than that.

  6. CatPower | July 30, 2019 at 9:57 AM | Reply

    Lock up the whole White House and the GOP.

    • SR M | July 30, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      Lock up Hillary Clinton first and the Socialists who have taken over the Democrat Party, which is no longer the Party of Roosevelt, Truman, and Kennedy.

    • kevin branch | July 30, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      LOCK UP the. GOP !!! 😭😭😭😭😭

    • J Bell | July 30, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      Mr. Wonderful I bet you do. But really it’s your crooked party that needs to hang. That’s racist isn’t it?!?!?

    • BOHICA | July 30, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      Mr. Wonderful Why don’t you try there tough guy. All you liberals talk so much smack. Start your revolution already. We Conservatives, the REAL AMERICANS, will be your huckleberries. You know why you won’t? Because you know you will get stomped into the ground. Stop threatening our Government on the Internet you little sissy boy.

  7. Ricky Fontaine | July 30, 2019 at 9:58 AM | Reply

    If trump thought i was con he would be electing me to his cabinet
    – Al “i punch back too” Sharpton

    Lol trump dont wanna fight with Slim AL
    😂

    • anthony jones | July 30, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @SR M “everything he does is for his own profit” and Trump isn’t the exact same way if not worse??? You’re right that Al sacrifices nothing, which makes him dangerous to Trump because Trump is on the verge of losing the Presidency and facing jail time, so these racial attacks are only solidifying his base and driving those independent voters toward voting democrat.

  8. Dhanushkodi Varadharajan | July 30, 2019 at 10:07 AM | Reply

    If he does not like America,he should leave it.

  9. metaldogsg | July 30, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    Can someone please ask the citizens in Baltimore, what they think of Trump’s attacks?? Can someone please do a video because while I can expect to see people of color defending their city, I’d like to see what white people think/feel about it. Then, can someone please run a poll just for the people of Baltimore? I think I need not explain my reasons for asking but in case anyone wants to know, I think Trump is the most deplorable creature I have ever seen in my life. Still, I’d like to see the figures n hear from the people because unlike Trump, I value the TRUTH. Thank u.

  10. Alfredo Sanchez | July 30, 2019 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    The only one who hates Police is Trump since they are comming for him!

  11. peter blood | July 30, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    tRump calling others con-men and trouble-makers. The guy has no integrity at all. I’m not a Sharpston fan, he’s mucked up a lot of things along the way, but I’ll take a harmless fumbling old man over a dangerous fumbling old Nazi any time.

  12. stonefish bob | July 30, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

    Someone needs to tell the Emperor, he’s naked.

  13. DragonFae16 | July 30, 2019 at 11:11 AM | Reply

    How about Trump look at the landlords of these poverty areas – like Jared and Ivanka – and the way they ignore maintenance requests.

  14. locadisa | July 30, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

    Michael Cohen and Omarosa told us but we laughed. Now it all is obvious. Clear as the blue skies.

  15. Halfdan Ingolfsson | July 30, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    The irony: The Kushners (his own son-in-law included) own a significant chunk of the “rat and rodent-infested” area, and are known for dragging their feet when their tenants want them to something about e.g. a mouse-infestation or mold problem in their apartments.

  16. kroyford | July 30, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    When you make Al Sharpton the voice of reason

  17. Mark Twain | July 30, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    All his life, tRUmp has looked down on others. That made him so happy. He is old and running out of time. He knows that his not intelligent, and the clock is ticking…

    • Bladerunner 1986 | July 30, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      He is however intelligent enough to know he’s not intelligent. He just underestimates others intelligence

    • Kris Moodley | July 30, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      Mark Twain he has the biggest intelligence ever

    • Jayanth Pennathur | July 30, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Mark Twain is rolling in his grave rn probably, thanks to your comment. How has trump “looked down on others”? He knows he IS intelligent, that’s why he’s able to play the media and get attention that he needs. What clock is ticking? Jesus

  18. hustlemade C | July 30, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    If he wants a fight he can come to me first anytime
    Al Sharpton

  19. Life of Aaron | July 30, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Does trump realize that Baltimore is his “district” too 🤔

    • John Swofford | July 30, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      No, Trump doesn’t consider any area that did not support him in 2016 as a part of his America. Notice where Trump holds his beer hall rallies since his election. Always in states he won where he is assured a big crowd of scared, older Whites coming out to cheer and chant Trump making America White Again.

    • Bladerunner 1986 | July 30, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      More to the point does Trump realize what people think of him? You’d think he didn’t want to win in 2020

  20. MsShell1125 | July 30, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    I really wish ALL news media stations would ignore this Undiagnosed Mental fake commander in chief for at least a week. This nut job will lose his mind.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.