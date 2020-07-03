Al Sharpton: Relationship Between Senators & Trump ‘Was Never A Marriage Of Love’ | Deadline | MSNBC

July 3, 2020

 

Reverend Al Sharpton, president of the National Action Network, says Republican senators’ relationship with Trump is like a “shotgun wedding” where they will try to find their way out as the president fails to handle the crises the nation faces. Aired on 7/03/2020.
38 Comments on "Al Sharpton: Relationship Between Senators & Trump ‘Was Never A Marriage Of Love’ | Deadline | MSNBC"

  1. Samilly Confabulation | July 3, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

    Quarantine

  2. Tom Jamison | July 3, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    Wickedness In High Place’s.

  3. Eyehayt Apricots | July 3, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    The Trump Plague

  4. The Perfect Time To Panic | July 3, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    After a shot-gun wedding, you look for any chance to get out, and head back home to MaMa!………. Classic.
    I think I even heard Nicole in the background, giggle at that one.

  5. Amit Patel | July 3, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    Relationship between senators and Trump was ‘never a marriage of love’

    Neither were his actual marriages!

  6. Dittzx | July 3, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    God knows there have always been stupid people in the world, and plenty of nasty people too. But rarely has stupidity been so nasty, or nastiness as we’re today with the current WH occupant, Folks!!!!☹️

  7. David J | July 3, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    Republicans Senators are wasting their time if they think that they can convince Trump to change.
    Even if it were possible, It’s far too late for that anyway. Most them knew all along exactly who Trump was.

    In the end, Trump really doesn’t care what happens to the country. It’s all just a game to him, and the objective of the game is for him to extract as much personal wealth as he can before everyone finally catches on to his con, and realizes that he has no clue what he’s doing. He has done the exact same thing with his fake charity foundation , his fake university, and his casinos.

    Trump: “I’m not taking responsibility for any of this. People are acting like I’m a REAL president and a real leader. I’m the same guy who betrayed America in front of the entire world in Helsinki. I’m nothing more than a fraud, who with the help of Putin, managed to con my way into the Oval Office. Plus most people knew I was fundamentally unfit intellectually, morally, temperamentally, emotionally, and psychologically to be president.  Someone as mentally unstable and divorced from reality as I clearly am, should have NEVER been allowed anywhere near the White House…

    So again, don’t blame me, blame the people who were dumb enough to vote for me. Blame republicans in Congress who aided, abetted, and pardoned my crimes. Blame people like Lindsey Graham and Moscow Mitch. They both know exactly who and what I am, but yet they continue to defend me. For crying out loud, Lindsey Graham even stated on fox, that I was in fact, a Krazy, race-baiting bigot. So you see, I’m the same person that I’ve always been, an irredeemable con-man and a sociopath, but you already knew that.”

  8. Altair IV | July 3, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    Arranged marriages often fail to produce the desired results.

  9. Power corrupts | July 3, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    Elvis has left the building.
    Pay no attention to that lying orange puppet behind the curtain.

  10. Patty Cakes | July 3, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    It took all of these deaths and lies and hatred for this crap to finally come to an end. Trump is absolutely despicable and disgusting.

  11. Michael Schwartz | July 3, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    lol @ Fat Elvis

  12. shannon mcgilvray | July 3, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    Trump is killing people at Mount Rushmore at this very moment!

  13. TruLee Legendary | July 3, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    how dare the reporter insult elvis like that lmao

  14. B 2020 | July 3, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    “marriage of love” and “Trump” LMAO.

  15. S H | July 3, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    Rev is hilarious!😆🤣😂😂

  16. Denise Pogue | July 3, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    I SO APPRECIATE MSNBC GOD BLESS U.

  17. CJV Media | July 3, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    ‘Fat Elvis’ 😂

  18. David J | July 3, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    More like fatter Elvis. 😄

  19. Eric Norene | July 3, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    Come Rev, the Emperor had no clothes, the Wizard had no solution.

  20. Keith Mc | July 3, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    Al Sharpton is a master of the mixed metaphor.

    “It is the curtain of the Wizard of Oz and we’ve seen that the wizard has no clothes.”

    That is just silly. 😉 Al is the new Yogi Berra.

