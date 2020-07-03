Reverend Al Sharpton, president of the National Action Network, says Republican senators’ relationship with Trump is like a “shotgun wedding” where they will try to find their way out as the president fails to handle the crises the nation faces. Aired on 7/03/2020.

Al Sharpton: Relationship Between Senators & Trump ‘Was Never A Marriage Of Love’ | Deadline | MSNBC