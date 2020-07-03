Reverend Al Sharpton, president of the National Action Network, says Republican senators’ relationship with Trump is like a “shotgun wedding” where they will try to find their way out as the president fails to handle the crises the nation faces. Aired on 7/03/2020.
Al Sharpton: Relationship Between Senators & Trump ‘Was Never A Marriage Of Love’ | Deadline | MSNBC
Quarantine
Wickedness In High Place’s.
The Trump Plague
After a shot-gun wedding, you look for any chance to get out, and head back home to MaMa!………. Classic.
I think I even heard Nicole in the background, giggle at that one.
How about a shot gun divorce !! 😄😉
Relationship between senators and Trump was ‘never a marriage of love’
Neither were his actual marriages!
INDEED.
@dkm07305able Ivanka right?
Putin
@Champagne jones Ah
🤭
God knows there have always been stupid people in the world, and plenty of nasty people too. But rarely has stupidity been so nasty, or nastiness as we’re today with the current WH occupant, Folks!!!!☹️
the man is positively diabolical….a monstrosity ….demolished our country.
Republicans Senators are wasting their time if they think that they can convince Trump to change.
Even if it were possible, It’s far too late for that anyway. Most them knew all along exactly who Trump was.
In the end, Trump really doesn’t care what happens to the country. It’s all just a game to him, and the objective of the game is for him to extract as much personal wealth as he can before everyone finally catches on to his con, and realizes that he has no clue what he’s doing. He has done the exact same thing with his fake charity foundation , his fake university, and his casinos.
Trump: “I’m not taking responsibility for any of this. People are acting like I’m a REAL president and a real leader. I’m the same guy who betrayed America in front of the entire world in Helsinki. I’m nothing more than a fraud, who with the help of Putin, managed to con my way into the Oval Office. Plus most people knew I was fundamentally unfit intellectually, morally, temperamentally, emotionally, and psychologically to be president. Someone as mentally unstable and divorced from reality as I clearly am, should have NEVER been allowed anywhere near the White House…
So again, don’t blame me, blame the people who were dumb enough to vote for me. Blame republicans in Congress who aided, abetted, and pardoned my crimes. Blame people like Lindsey Graham and Moscow Mitch. They both know exactly who and what I am, but yet they continue to defend me. For crying out loud, Lindsey Graham even stated on fox, that I was in fact, a Krazy, race-baiting bigot. So you see, I’m the same person that I’ve always been, an irredeemable con-man and a sociopath, but you already knew that.”
David J
Let’s hope he doesn’t stiff S. Dakota as he has done several other states.
https://publicintegrity.org/politics/donald-trump-police-cities-bills-maga-rallies/
They voted for him because he says and does all of the things they wish they could in public.
Vote Byedon 2020!
👋🇺🇸👋🇺🇸👋🇺🇸👋
And Happy 4th!
David J – Well said!!!
🤣
Yesssssssss!!! Yes Amen! Magnificent 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Arranged marriages often fail to produce the desired results.
Elvis has left the building.
Pay no attention to that lying orange puppet behind the curtain.
It took all of these deaths and lies and hatred for this crap to finally come to an end. Trump is absolutely despicable and disgusting.
lol @ Fat Elvis
Trump is killing people at Mount Rushmore at this very moment!
Put the pipe down little girl.
They STILL think that anyone who can see beyond Tump’s smoke and mirrors is liberal.
It’s so radioactive ☢️ there from all the uranium all one has to do is camp out in the Dakota and drink water from the tap to get a nasty cancer
Well well amd you all dumasses didn’t complain when chop qere hanging close together for a mo.
Its a hoax dumass
Trump will label it as, solving the housing crisis.
how dare the reporter insult elvis like that lmao
“marriage of love” and “Trump” LMAO.
Rev is hilarious!😆🤣😂😂
I SO APPRECIATE MSNBC GOD BLESS U.
‘Fat Elvis’ 😂
More like fatter Elvis. 😄
Come Rev, the Emperor had no clothes, the Wizard had no solution.
Al Sharpton is a master of the mixed metaphor.
“It is the curtain of the Wizard of Oz and we’ve seen that the wizard has no clothes.”
That is just silly. 😉 Al is the new Yogi Berra.
Have you never seen the adult version of The Wizard of Oz?