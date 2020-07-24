Alabama honors Rep. John Lewis (LIVE) | USA TODAY

Rep. John Lewis will be remembered at several ceremonies across his home state of Alabama this weekend.

A memorial service for "The Boy from Troy" will be held at Troy University at 10 a.m. local time Saturday. His remains will then be taken to Selma, Alabama, and eventually the state capitol in Montgomery on Sunday.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#johnlewis #usatoday