Alberta’s interests “at the heart of everything that we do”: Justin Trudeau

TOPICS:
Alberta's interests "at the heart of everything that we do": Justin Trudeau 1

July 14, 2019

 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on the hardships Alberta has experienced tied to the oil sector in recent years, and how the Liberal's efforts with the Trans Mountain expansion look to remedy them.

30 Comments on "Alberta’s interests “at the heart of everything that we do”: Justin Trudeau"

  1. Anthony Simpson | July 13, 2019 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    what friends you talking about the fake audience they provided you?

    • David Weum | July 13, 2019 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      I’d like to know how many volunteered to be in the audience. There he goes again climate change, indigenous peoples, HAROER BAD, etc. He makes me sick.

  2. Mike Bossy | July 13, 2019 at 5:57 PM | Reply

    Wasn’t that guy in the Village People?

  3. Lenny Brown | July 13, 2019 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    Get the hell out of our country !

  4. Nova | July 13, 2019 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    Will he PLEASE stop playing dressup

  5. Jordan Gardiner | July 13, 2019 at 6:15 PM | Reply

    The Brokeback Mountain sequel?

  6. unbeattable | July 13, 2019 at 6:15 PM | Reply

    did not know Calgary Stampede was getting a clown show this year

  7. sidepocket4 | July 13, 2019 at 6:15 PM | Reply

    So incredibly sad. if you want to make a difference, stop blaming others.

  8. Rita Reitsma | July 13, 2019 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    What a POS. Tick tock, time is almost up for you Trudeau.

  9. Dean Parsons | July 13, 2019 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    Do you want to help Alberta get a pipeline east west and south

  10. Ser Gro | July 13, 2019 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    Wow, what a clown!

  11. R. A. | July 13, 2019 at 7:15 PM | Reply

    Dude is so desperate for votes

  12. Steve Shane | July 13, 2019 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    Oh you remember what the province is called now and that it’s an integral part of Canadas economy……what a goof

  13. David Russell | July 13, 2019 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    Trudeau and the hat have got to go

  14. Jameel McNeil | July 13, 2019 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    There’s no way he’s anywhere but in front of a green screen

    I feel like I’m watching a Liberal audition tape

    • David Russell | July 13, 2019 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      and he failed the audition

    • kyperioth | July 14, 2019 at 12:02 AM | Reply

      Well for the benefit of the crew, this was not a green screen.
      However, since the camera doesn’t pan out or even acknowledge the audience this could be 100% a fabricated speech.

  15. Bobby Dukes | July 13, 2019 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    He spent 3 years destroying the energy sector and now with the election looming he’s back to lying for votes

  16. Duncan Salloway | July 13, 2019 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    Hahaha are you sure your in Alberta? Bye Bye Justin!

  17. Gare man | July 13, 2019 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    i laughed even before the video loaded. Change of gov’t coming in Oct.

  18. Markus Raymer | July 13, 2019 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    Remember SNC corruption………..
    The idiots still blaming Harper….. He’s the worst PM !!!

  19. F-150 KING OF TRUCKS | July 13, 2019 at 10:41 PM | Reply

    Please wake up Quebec and Ontario and not vote for this clown..

  20. Randy Bunn | July 13, 2019 at 11:56 PM | Reply

    Oh boy Alberta Trudeau here to roll up his sleeves and pretend to relate to hard working country folk

