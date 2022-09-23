Recent Post
80 comments
How has Jones not been hit with contempt of court in any of these hearings?
@Vincent Verona they have to prove even more bias? Lol
America is a permissive country. They even let despotic ex-President who incited an insurrection walk free. 🤷♂
@Random Dude define ‘bias’ 🤔
Then show how you’re just a propagandist troll.
When you are consistently an a$$hole your entire life, every thought and word,people figure that’s just who you are.
The type of Contempt of Court you are thinking of is about disruptive or sever disrespect and not so much about having an ‘attitude’. Jones is skating the line alot but he is being polite to the judge and, for the most part, answering the questions.
I suspect Jones is being calculated in his response. He knows he is going to be hit with a huge settlement so he is now showing just enough defiance to fire up his supporters (to keep getting their money) but not enough to actually get charged.
“I’m done saying I’m sorry”
Contrition Factor: 0%
Genuine Factor: 0%
Human Factor: 0%
@Mario Mario Rational people know that Alex Jones is a liar (in fact, two juries have already determined this)…why don’t you?
Btw Boris
Respect to families:0%
@John Cahill lying and being sincere about apologizing are two different things. He apologized
@danuta dobrowolska I’m 13 hours late – but you said it! That was the first thing that came to mind when I saw the OP
@Alex Stout Coming from him, it’s just insulting as he mouths those words only. You can see the contempt on his face, hear it in his voice.
No problem alex. You don’t have to say you’re sorry anymore. We know you don’t mean it. Just surrender all your money.
Did you watch the case??? clearly you didn’t and are dumb enough to believe CNN.. haha
Exactly right!
Thinking the same thing.
Maybe the government can surrender all their money to us since they lie as well. This case is messed up, but it’s the very beginning of destroying freedom of speech. I can say the sky is red all I want im a free person…but once I have to go to court and pay money to the people who got offended I said the sky was red is sign people we are way over controlled. These families got nothing from the government for their loss so they have to get money from someone…it’s sick.
Agree. Take his money, homes, cars, retirement funds….every single dime and then make him get a job to keep paying.
Jones swearing to tell the truth is a hilarious joke.
@NINJA-GAIDEN25 Yet here you sit on CNN 🤣
@NINJA-GAIDEN25 Right, CNN thanks you for your frequent patronage and support.
@NINJA-GAIDEN25 To your point, every comment you make on their channel, gets them revenue. Thanks for the support brother.
@Jeremy Backup I comment on their channel once a year lol 😂
“Is this China?” “I’m done apologizing.” Wow, he really feels bulletproof. Apparently that Texas payout wasn’t enough, he needs to be reminded with even worse damages that this behavior is unacceptable
WTF does China have to do with anything?
@Faith In God You are completely delusional, paranoid and a simpleton.
Speech is free, defamation gonna cost him.
@Random Dude “a dumb mistake” is missing class or an 8 am conference call because you overslept.
This was a willful lie for years which became a living nightmare for the families of the victims day after day. So don’t give me that “dumb mistake” bs.
Frankly if I was a defendant I wouldn’t accept an apology from Jones. It’s not since anyway, we all know that. I’d want him to be hurt in the one area that he cares about, his bank account.
@Random Dude I BET HE’LL BE PAYING THOSE FAMILIES FOR THE LIES HE’S PROFITED OFF OF FOR YEARS THO’ UNLESS YOU THINK YOU CAN CHANGE THE JUDGES MIND BASED OFF YOUR YOUTUBE COMMENT😂😅🤣
He isn’t fighting for his financial life if his supporters are replenishing his coffers
And he could live off his fat for a month
They say hes making more money than ever, they made him a martyr
He obviously had no idea how a civil trial works. He may as well give them his ATM card and PIN number.
Which is funny, because it’s his second one in about a month and a half. The first was in Texas.
For what…these families are just looking for a pay out because they got nothing from the anyone else or their own government!!!
His complete disregard for the pain and suffering he’s caused and his belligerent attitude isn’t going to do him any favours. Imagine if he were capable of feeling shame and remorse.
Because this man created a voice for himself as a bombastic commentator. And like most mouth puppets in the media cesspool. We feel we must hold certain people accountable for their rhetoric that has nothing to do with today’s issues. Wake up Dumbo-bratz…wake up Repukeitcans…you are in a nightmare. This is just a distraction. Conflict over seas and at home is on the way. Wake up! ⏰️
@John Anders Saul Alynsky would be proud of you.
Democrats do the mass shootings to get gun control.
Jones has no clue that his pissing this jury off which is going to cost him dearly.
@Michael Alvarez Doesn’t matter? LOL! your not very bright are you because they decide monetary damages to the families Trump supporters have such low iQ’s.
Whatever the defendant’s are awarded will be “go funded” to the point of irrelevance. People are still making real money off of Sandy Hook & it’s real victims. I lnow this judge & these attorneys will profit handsomely from this trial. The grief of these parents is now going to make people richer. Doesn’t seem good, but it’s true. The best thing to do is ignore it. It’s what we teach our kids so they can focus at school & on the ball field. I don’t even know or care what Alex Jones said because I do ignore what people say, for the most part. Free speech is free. Attorneys will have to prove damages with receipts for anyone to award them anything. Hard to do when there aren’t any.
Gawd, I HOPE so!!
@David Signor She should help him, then.
@Michael Alvarez liable
I love that when he’s doing his little dog and pony show, he’s referring to the judge as a tyrant. But then when he’s putting on a much more low-key show in the courtroom and the tyrant judge helps him out by telling him to hold off answering, he’s saying ‘Yes judge’. Yes, what an awful tyrant she is by helping you out in court because you can’t seem to keep your mouth shut.
@Daniel Drader ‘take it’ anyway u like it, however like all defendants, I’m sure he was coached by n atty prior to his court appearance & told n no uncertain terms what not to say. Regardless of yr opinions, his legal strategies r n his best interests. But u knew all that rite?
@Claudia Valentijn Why would I get on a so-called ‘high horse?’ What do you mean? Try not tb a dunce, explain yourself
@John Dough Clearly you haven’t spent much time in a schoolroom that teaches English. Why are you now putting on this affect of not being able to type full words? But I digress, you made a comment and I simply asked you to elaborate and instead, you ramble on about things that everyone knows.
So I’ll ask a different question for you to avoid: What in my post are you taking issue with John ‘Dough’. By the way… that’s such a witty username. A real knee-slapper.
@John Dough ‘Clearly you haven’t spent much time in a courtroom’ is an arrogant remark, implying this person is ignorant. Lots of people haven’t spend time in a courtroom, yet they are perfectly capable of thinking logically.
And ending your second post the way you have, it confirms the high horse theory.
@John Dough i’m not sure you’re following what he posted. at all.
When you’re faced with a misbehaving toddler-level idiot, you just take away their toys (money & influence) so they can’t play any more.
Hear, hear!
Jones is a sociopath. He doesn’t feel remorse, he is sad he can’t grift off of these lies he has told. He will continue to do this to other innocent people as long as he has a platform.
Cayler Ellingson say his name.
And he loves 45.
Alex will have plenty of time to apologize when he’s burning in hell 🔥for a 1000 years!
Strip his wealth and investigate him for any criminal behavior that will land him in prison.
Dude is soooo triggered by the fact that he’s expected to face consequences for his actions, like everyone else. The entitlement from these people knows no bounds.
@bubba If you’re unclear on such obvious details, you have no argument to make, here.
@Fight or Flight ???? The scientific method is used to get the fact. That’s why you start with a hypothesis.
@Sven Valtik yes yes the details that CNN so diligently holds dear so much so the viewership is palpitating 😂
Ummm, he hid his money and the states where he’s getting sued have caps on damages.
He’s literally getting away with slandering these families and doesn’t care about the children who died.
Alex is the epitome of greed and the best example of being morally bankrupt.
No, Alex, you are not done apologizing yet. Not by a long shot.
He is amazing. He hires people he might know of, they make their own content, it gets aired without his knowledge, and he makes millions. That is a great business. I guess it’s easier if all you do is lie, and everyone there knows it and contributes in their way.
He’s so used to lying that he doesn’t understand that there are consequences. He thinks we all just know he’s lying and he gets to keep doing it as a showman rallying up the uneducated and gullible…
Once you regret something you said or did, you are sorry and you apologise. Having to repeat your apology, no matter how many times, should not change your feelings. If you are fed up saying you’re sorry, then you were never truly sorry in the first place.
Amen
So if you push your friend over and he falls down, and he gets up and you say you’re sorry. Are you not supposed to move on with your life or are you supposed to apologize for the rest of your life? When is enough? He was wrong. He said he was wrong. Why don’t the “globalist” he speaks of sue him for defamation?
@Christie Drewery What Alex Jones said and did was not exactly the equivalent of pushing a friend to the ground. It was the equivalent of killing the victims a second time and we don’t just get on with our lives for that.
Alex Jones, whose apologies are “totally insincere”, says that he’s “done apologizing”. 😑
“I’m done apologizing”
No. No your not
Then…he can let his millions, apologize for him!