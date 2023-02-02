31 comments

  2. Well said. Thanks for keeping us updated. I’m really impressed. Our government has no idea how much people are struggling right now RIP I will forever appreciate Baily. You’ve helped me a lot with your advices on Mental Heath, homelessness, gun violence, mass butchering, elementary schools, starvation, no healthcare, divided country with racism, hatred, fentanyl overdose, gang violence, police brutality, human rights violation, mass illegal immigration, collapsed financial system, extreme economic downturn, record high inflation and great depression, shedding light and keeping this story alive. It’s truly been a blessing. Seriously, can it get better than that? You are a genius

    Reply

  8. Russian Democracy. I Am Hopeful That Putin Moves To Prison. The People Must Spoke Up Who They Wanna Elect.

    Reply

  13. Should the US invite the former US president (Donald Trump) to touch with Russia to see if there is any solution to end the war in Ukraine?

    Reply

  14. My heart goes out to you, your family and your father -a truly great human being, a real leader and from what I’ve seen a wonderful father and husband. ✊️🗽

    Reply

  16. No matter the stock market crash one needs to have different portfolio, I already invested in Forex and Crypto which are really profitable

    Reply

    1. I had interest in investing in Forex and crypto but I was discouraged by friends and family, I was being ignorant though

      Reply

    5. @Alexander Marcus Exactly ! That’s definitely ignorance , there are good Markets to invest in and earn profits of your investment

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.