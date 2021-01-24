International hostage negotiator Ali Soufan is the founder of The Soufan Center, a non-profit that has become the leader in studying how domestic extremist groups operate and assessing their threat level. This week, they launched the ‘Mapping Insecurity’ Project, to help track domestic terror in the U.S. He tells Ali Velshi that rooting out extremism won’t be easy because due to the wide and varied spread of disinformation, “one disengagement approach would not fit everyone…and government is not always the most credible messenger.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Ali Soufan On Rooting Out Extremism: Dealing With Jihadis Taught Us “What Not To Do" | MSNBC