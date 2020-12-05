Courage manifests in different ways, but all forms of courage are defined by the willingness to act in the face of adversity. If members of the Republican Party plan to exist beyond Trump, they may want to display a little bit of courage. If not, we will remember them for having failed American democracy when it mattered most.

Ali Velshi: A Call For Courage From Republicans | MSNBC