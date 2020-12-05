Courage manifests in different ways, but all forms of courage are defined by the willingness to act in the face of adversity. If members of the Republican Party plan to exist beyond Trump, they may want to display a little bit of courage. If not, we will remember them for having failed American democracy when it mattered most.
Ali Velshi: A Call For Courage From Republicans | MSNBC
Not a call for courage but a call for common sense.
How hugs Stop copy and pasting something that you have no personal knowledge of.
@The Phoenix are you saying that the signatures on ballots in Georgia won’t be audited? Or the Governor was kidding? Enlighten me.
How hugs I’m saying you’re copy and pasting something that you have no personal knowledge of. Do you have reading comprehension problems is that why you do it?
@The Phoenix sorry Georgia Governor Kemp. I thought you were serious about auditing the signatures on ballots. Stupid me, it was just a joke.
@Sue U you are right my dear friend
They don’t know that bigly word.
Exactly I think he needs to explain to them what the word courage means first😂
@Phillip White
“Military personnel and veterans of all ages tend to be Republican”
-Gallup
Boom. Debunked. Unless you’re telling me there is no courage to be found in the military? Eh, Phil “McKraken” White
Better odds of getting The Great Pumpkin to come out on Halloween.
The great Trumpkin came out 4 years ago. We’re trying to put him back in.
Exactly! They do not have it in them, because that is Who They Are!
If they do not already have the courage to stand up for what is right, they have no business being in any leadership position
@First Last your cult leader does every day.
@Our House Our Members I didn’t forget them if I made a list of the horrible things he has done as president it would take me all night.
@Myra Ripley Defunder says what?
@First Last Get professional help. He’s a loser.
@Myra Ripley Yeah… and I’m the nazi while you shovel your Bolshevik propaganda.
You are pathetic
I will never vote for any Republicans again as I pray my God tells me that this is not how good men behave!!!
@brett Auld not for someone like you? Your still loved..
@Private Johnson lol
No, it’s not how good men behave and your god would smite them. I’m not religious though I do appreciate your faith.
@robert holloway Anyone with a brain don’t believe your kind or trump. You’re so gullible.
@Ja Pandason You nailed it! lol
They know how to flap their mouths to criticize Obama now they forgot how to talk
U r talkung about im sorry ur so mixed upb
Ur so right but the trumsters r so brain washed its kinda sad
Yeah fox started that rumor no suitcases just boxes
@Sharon Azevedo i bet you don’t know who and when all the votes will be officialy certified. Prove me wrong you’re not brainwashed.
Dec 11th and im not brainwashed i just know that he is destroying our country so maybe ur the one who is brainwashed
It’s not a lack of courage, they’re complicit.
People need to wake up , both sides are being manipulated
Divide and conquer,,, who stands to gain from all this hate and division
@Carter Paige We’re all born liberal then we grow up.
You’ll get there someday lil’ man.
@Dans Earway sue thing lobster
@Arvindh Raghavan another low information member of Team Blue who cannot spell
Exactly.
Arrest them all for sedition.
Then forget the 20 year prison sentence and hang them on the capital mall.
AMERICA WILL STAY THE SAME AS LONG AS THERE’S A REPUBLIKLAN ORGANIZED CRIME HATE GROUP ALLOWED IN OFFICE
You are 100% correct. It’s horrible.
Well said. Too bad it seems to be falling on deaf ears.
@Andrew Leighton Trump should declare martial law and refold an actually free and fair election but as it stands it will go to the SCOTUS where Trump will win.
@John Smith I disagree with your stand as non of what you are echoing is a necessity. The country needs to retool and heal and DJT is NOT the individual to lead such a renaissance. You got that partner!!!!
@Andrew Leighton ya we need to heal from the left burning down every major city in the country with the full overt support of the DNC and MSM. Rigged elections don’t count.
“If yоu саn’t tаke сare of yоur siсk in the соuntry, fоrget it, it’s аll оver.”
― The Dоnаld @ Lаrry King Livе, Оctоber 1999
@John Smith For what? He’s the one causing sedition and the election is NOT going to be overturned. If you want to have a fascist leader move to a country that one of 45’s dictator chumps, who he loves so much.
It may be the season of miracles Ali, but what you’re asking for is the near impossible.
“Givе me ten years, and you will not recognize Germany anymore!”
― Adolf Schicklgruber @ last election slogan, 1933
@First Last What makes you think it’s just democrats who didn’t for trump? You only say that because that’s what the fascist pig in the WH says and trumpers just parrot the traitor.
@Think about it Trump lost, get over it AND Biden IS your new president.
@Diane Hooper I never said only Democrats did not vote for Trump. Never implied it.
When Trump’s gone and Bazooka Joe and his diverse team of Wall Street hoodlums start #$&% up, we’ll see what happens. Blackrock. controls what? 40% of the stock market? Biden’s gonna hand 2022 to the GOP on a silver platter. Democrats are so corrupt, they haven’t figured out yet (pandemic aside) we’ve been holding the same elections since the 2008 financial crisis.
Republican Leaders: We do think that Herr Trump should concede but we’re only just following orders.
@Sarah Brown
Won’t happen without congressional approval. Nice try
@KEVIN LOPEZ thanks to the 10th amendment we don’t need congressional approval to get rid of a traitor like Donald John Trump, we just need our guns
@Thomas Armsworthy Jr yeah, yeah..
@B J It’s your kind that’s causing them to bring on a lock down.
He ant
They’re not cowards they’re evil
EXACTLY 💯
Yes… EVIL and INSANE!
Why not both?
The repUGLYcunts are EVIL COWARDS.
Forget it! Just stay away from maga this holiday season! Stay safe stay healthy!
LOL. Best of luck on the “courage” thing Al. They haven’t shown any so far.
@alan zegarowski Maybe. I don’t anything about the proud boys.
@alan zegarowski I’m surprised you say anything about it… Why would you suggest that?
@alan zegarowski Plenty of examples, no argument there
70,000,000 voters seem to think they do have courage. I don’t think a lack of courage is why republicans are loyal to trump. I think it’s because they approve of what he’s doing because he’s not harming their elections. I also think 70,000,000 voters saw the Amy Coney Barrett debacle as ruthless determination. Democrats saw hypocrisy, unfairness, not guts. I think republicans are seeing what trump is currently doing as toughness and fighting. Democrats could learn a lesson or two from republicans and stop being so nicey nice. It’s not working. If trump gets a free pass for all he’s done, I think democrats are going be surprised at the voters who return to “voting doesn’t do anything.”
@Mountain Scribbler !!!!
GOP = Grifters Official Party.
The jack azz as the logo for DEMS IS PERFECT.
Is anyone really surprised that Trump is trying to force himself on America, after she said no?
@Christopher Roberts And Trumplicans accused Democrats of not being able to accept Hillary’s loss. Shoe is on the other foot now, hmmmmm? Clinton conceded. Trump is a whiny manbaby. Waah, waah WAAH!
@No One As Shakespeare would say, they are all “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” To put it another way, “Never wrestle with a pig. You’ll just get dirty and the pig likes it.” You’ve done an incredible job of fighting off idiocy. Why don’t you sit back for a while and enjoy the incoherence? Not that I haven’t enjoyed watching you, matching them point for point! I’m usually right in the middle of the fray myself but I came late to this party! Thank you.
@Bud Meyer Actually, thanks to all the recounts Trump has demanded (and paid for!), Biden is now ahead by over 7 million votes! Doesn’t that sound good?!
@How hugs The signature audit has been thrown out of court!
@How hugs 56% of registered voters were in person, 46% were mail in. The breakdown was 33% of Trump votes were by mail in contrast to 56% for Biden.
Because most states had to wait until Election Day to count ballots, the in-person ballots were counted first, giving Trump an early lead. Then the mail-in ballots were tabulated, accounting for the surge in Biden’s favor. A rational, logical, quantifiable explanation.
Trump spent a good part of today calling Governors and election officials, asking them to overthrow the results of the and award Trump their electoral votes. He was refused on all counts.
In Wisconsin Trump’s legal team attempted to leapfrog over a lower court, appealing directly to the State Supreme Court to throw out some 200,000 votes for Biden. The request was refused and the lawyers were sent to the lower court with a stern rebuke for attempting to subvert the legal system.
They are lost in greed and they’re about being more in power than to show love for their country.
@Think about it Strange thing most racist voted trump huh?🤣
@Think about it Why put up statues of the loser side anyway? I get it now. You still support Trump because like the Confederacy, he’s the loser.
they’ve been that way since the days of Newt Gingrich
The only thing powerful men fear is losing power
@Diaper Don Inspecting my bunker Not all Trump voters are racist, but all racist’s are Trump voters.
Putin had his plan, a good plan. Best plan ever conceived, everyone says so.
Ronald Logan wow where do you come up with your conspiracy theory? Let me guess, from the legacy media?
Trump’s atrocities, so far
http://www.mcsweeneys.net/articles/the-complete-listing-so-far-atrocities-1-1-004
Team Blue is unoriginal and repetitiously banal.
GA cctv just canceled Team Blue
Ronald Logan Maybe just to influence the 2016 election, but the rest of the carnage was just done by the GOP and Trump. Has certainly exposed and shaken up the statues quo in America, which at the end of the day can only be a positive. Every country has a Mad King George at some point! Now, it’s up to the people who pay their salaries to start becoming more involved and enact the changes needed to progress.
tRump’s legacy: an IMPEACHED one term FAILED president who SURRENDERED to a pandemic and LOST the popular VOTE TWICE.
Dam even hookers get tired of giving blow jobs but these senate republikkkans are determined to blow trump until the end what a sad state of affairs.
@benjamin chisolm jr Obviously Kamala doesn’t get tired of giving them
@StopFakeNews
Pretty friggin’ sick comment…
This bald headed loser, should stop watching fake news, oh he is fake news, if you haven’t been watching? Democrats got caught voter fraud! Trump isn’t going anywhere! Biden better hope he’s not involved in this stealing election? Thats a nice way of saying TREASONOUS acts! Don’t be surprised to see people being arrested in the coming weeks? Going to be interesting!
@Joe Masse … Allegations of voter fraud require evidence, which is why 39 of Trump’s lawsuits have been dismissed or withdrawn. Trump is trying to steal the election now, but he will fail. In 2021 you will see him indicted for his crimes. Fun times ahead!
As long as Trump has a Twitter account, Republicans will NOT stand up to him.
@Emily Curewitz Weak
@Gerome McGowan loser.
@Our House Our Members Poor troll going to lose everything you have for a schmuck like trump. I’m not a Democrat and it wasn’t just democrats who want him out.
The south is trying to rise again. to the point of sedition to the USA 🇺🇸 the people have spoken. The flag belongs to all of us! The complicit to the fox in sheep’s clothing cannot overturn true democracy of the people for the people.!
On a tangent: I don’t know how many tweets the PINO made to date that Twitter had to flag, but if it was just Average Joe (or Jane) that person would have been banned by now.
And back on primary subject, PINO lost. Republicans shouldn’t be concerned about what he says about them at this point. They need to think about the party’s fate, if not the country.