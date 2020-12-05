Ali Velshi: A Call For Courage From Republicans | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Ali Velshi: A Call For Courage From Republicans | MSNBC

December 5, 2020

 

Courage manifests in different ways, but all forms of courage are defined by the willingness to act in the face of adversity. If members of the Republican Party plan to exist beyond Trump, they may want to display a little bit of courage. If not, we will remember them for having failed American democracy when it mattered most.
99 Comments on "Ali Velshi: A Call For Courage From Republicans | MSNBC"

  1. debbie duccini-day | December 5, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    Not a call for courage but a call for common sense.

  2. ryan boughton | December 5, 2020 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    They don’t know that bigly word.

    • Phillip White | December 5, 2020 at 2:54 PM | Reply

      Exactly I think he needs to explain to them what the word courage means first😂

    • Dans Earway | December 5, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

      @Phillip White
      “Military personnel and veterans of all ages tend to be Republican”
      -Gallup

      Boom. Debunked. Unless you’re telling me there is no courage to be found in the military? Eh, Phil “McKraken” White

  3. Insignificant360 | December 5, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    Better odds of getting The Great Pumpkin to come out on Halloween.

  4. Ima Farmer | December 5, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    If they do not already have the courage to stand up for what is right, they have no business being in any leadership position

  5. Laura Iushewitz | December 5, 2020 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    I will never vote for any Republicans again as I pray my God tells me that this is not how good men behave!!!

  6. Maria Czubernat | December 5, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    They know how to flap their mouths to criticize Obama now they forgot how to talk

  7. KVM | December 5, 2020 at 2:56 PM | Reply

    It’s not a lack of courage, they’re complicit.

  8. David Sisneroz | December 5, 2020 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    AMERICA WILL STAY THE SAME AS LONG AS THERE’S A REPUBLIKLAN ORGANIZED CRIME HATE GROUP ALLOWED IN OFFICE

  9. 1SaG | December 5, 2020 at 2:59 PM | Reply

    Well said. Too bad it seems to be falling on deaf ears.

    • John Smith | December 5, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

      @Andrew Leighton Trump should declare martial law and refold an actually free and fair election but as it stands it will go to the SCOTUS where Trump will win.

    • Andrew Leighton | December 5, 2020 at 6:33 PM | Reply

      @John Smith I disagree with your stand as non of what you are echoing is a necessity. The country needs to retool and heal and DJT is NOT the individual to lead such a renaissance. You got that partner!!!!

    • John Smith | December 5, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      @Andrew Leighton ya we need to heal from the left burning down every major city in the country with the full overt support of the DNC and MSM. Rigged elections don’t count.

    • Nota Bene | December 5, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

      “If yоu саn’t tаke сare of yоur siсk in the соuntry, fоrget it, it’s аll оver.”
      ― The Dоnаld @ Lаrry King Livе, Оctоber 1999

    • Diane Hooper | December 5, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

      @John Smith For what? He’s the one causing sedition and the election is NOT going to be overturned. If you want to have a fascist leader move to a country that one of 45’s dictator chumps, who he loves so much.

  10. Hazel Em | December 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM | Reply

    It may be the season of miracles Ali, but what you’re asking for is the near impossible.

    • Nota Bene | December 5, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

      “Givе me ten years, and you will not recognize Germany anymore!”
      ― Adolf Schicklgruber @ last election slogan, 1933

    • Diane Hooper | December 5, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

      @First Last What makes you think it’s just democrats who didn’t for trump? You only say that because that’s what the fascist pig in the WH says and trumpers just parrot the traitor.

    • Diane Hooper | December 5, 2020 at 7:21 PM | Reply

      @Think about it Trump lost, get over it AND Biden IS your new president.

    • First Last | December 5, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

      @Diane Hooper I never said only Democrats did not vote for Trump. Never implied it.

    • Dallas Texans 1952 | December 5, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      When Trump’s gone and Bazooka Joe and his diverse team of Wall Street hoodlums start #$&% up, we’ll see what happens. Blackrock. controls what? 40% of the stock market? Biden’s gonna hand 2022 to the GOP on a silver platter. Democrats are so corrupt, they haven’t figured out yet (pandemic aside) we’ve been holding the same elections since the 2008 financial crisis.

  11. David Wild | December 5, 2020 at 3:01 PM | Reply

    Republican Leaders: We do think that Herr Trump should concede but we’re only just following orders.

  12. Christopher Calvert | December 5, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    They’re not cowards they’re evil

  13. Mario Castro | December 5, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    Forget it! Just stay away from maga this holiday season! Stay safe stay healthy!

  14. Fish'nChips | December 5, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    LOL. Best of luck on the “courage” thing Al. They haven’t shown any so far.

    • RL O'H | December 5, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

      @alan zegarowski Maybe. I don’t anything about the proud boys.

    • RL O'H | December 5, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

      @alan zegarowski I’m surprised you say anything about it… Why would you suggest that?

    • First Last | December 5, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      @alan zegarowski Plenty of examples, no argument there

    • Mountain Scribbler | December 5, 2020 at 11:06 PM | Reply

      70,000,000 voters seem to think they do have courage. I don’t think a lack of courage is why republicans are loyal to trump. I think it’s because they approve of what he’s doing because he’s not harming their elections. I also think 70,000,000 voters saw the Amy Coney Barrett debacle as ruthless determination. Democrats saw hypocrisy, unfairness, not guts. I think republicans are seeing what trump is currently doing as toughness and fighting. Democrats could learn a lesson or two from republicans and stop being so nicey nice. It’s not working. If trump gets a free pass for all he’s done, I think democrats are going be surprised at the voters who return to “voting doesn’t do anything.”

    • RL O'H | December 5, 2020 at 11:14 PM | Reply

      @Mountain Scribbler !!!!

  15. Spoon Unit | December 5, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    GOP = Grifters Official Party.

  16. Suzy Q | December 5, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    Is anyone really surprised that Trump is trying to force himself on America, after she said no?

    • Doctor James | December 5, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      @Christopher Roberts And Trumplicans accused Democrats of not being able to accept Hillary’s loss. Shoe is on the other foot now, hmmmmm? Clinton conceded. Trump is a whiny manbaby. Waah, waah WAAH!

    • Barbara Woodward | December 5, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      @No One As Shakespeare would say, they are all “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” To put it another way, “Never wrestle with a pig. You’ll just get dirty and the pig likes it.” You’ve done an incredible job of fighting off idiocy. Why don’t you sit back for a while and enjoy the incoherence? Not that I haven’t enjoyed watching you, matching them point for point! I’m usually right in the middle of the fray myself but I came late to this party! Thank you.

    • Barbara Woodward | December 5, 2020 at 11:10 PM | Reply

      @Bud Meyer Actually, thanks to all the recounts Trump has demanded (and paid for!), Biden is now ahead by over 7 million votes! Doesn’t that sound good?!

    • Barbara Woodward | December 5, 2020 at 11:11 PM | Reply

      @How hugs The signature audit has been thrown out of court!

    • Barbara Woodward | December 5, 2020 at 11:35 PM | Reply

      @How hugs 56% of registered voters were in person, 46% were mail in. The breakdown was 33% of Trump votes were by mail in contrast to 56% for Biden.
      Because most states had to wait until Election Day to count ballots, the in-person ballots were counted first, giving Trump an early lead. Then the mail-in ballots were tabulated, accounting for the surge in Biden’s favor. A rational, logical, quantifiable explanation.
      Trump spent a good part of today calling Governors and election officials, asking them to overthrow the results of the and award Trump their electoral votes. He was refused on all counts.
      In Wisconsin Trump’s legal team attempted to leapfrog over a lower court, appealing directly to the State Supreme Court to throw out some 200,000 votes for Biden. The request was refused and the lawyers were sent to the lower court with a stern rebuke for attempting to subvert the legal system.

  17. Glástal | December 5, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    They are lost in greed and they’re about being more in power than to show love for their country.

  18. Ronald Logan | December 5, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    Putin had his plan, a good plan. Best plan ever conceived, everyone says so.

  19. Patrick Kingfisher Kennedy | December 5, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    tRump’s legacy: an IMPEACHED one term FAILED president who SURRENDERED to a pandemic and LOST the popular VOTE TWICE.

    • benjamin chisolm jr | December 5, 2020 at 4:28 PM | Reply

      Dam even hookers get tired of giving blow jobs but these senate republikkkans are determined to blow trump until the end what a sad state of affairs.

    • StopFakeNews | December 5, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

      @benjamin chisolm jr Obviously Kamala doesn’t get tired of giving them

    • sipesthebest | December 5, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      @StopFakeNews
      Pretty friggin’ sick comment…

    • Joe Masse | December 5, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      This bald headed loser, should stop watching fake news, oh he is fake news, if you haven’t been watching? Democrats got caught voter fraud! Trump isn’t going anywhere! Biden better hope he’s not involved in this stealing election? Thats a nice way of saying TREASONOUS acts! Don’t be surprised to see people being arrested in the coming weeks? Going to be interesting!

    • Megan Modelia | December 5, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @Joe Masse … Allegations of voter fraud require evidence, which is why 39 of Trump’s lawsuits have been dismissed or withdrawn. Trump is trying to steal the election now, but he will fail. In 2021 you will see him indicted for his crimes. Fun times ahead!

  20. Steve Chance | December 5, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    As long as Trump has a Twitter account, Republicans will NOT stand up to him.

    • Anthony Soto | December 5, 2020 at 6:35 PM | Reply

      @Emily Curewitz Weak

    • Diane Hooper | December 5, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

      @Gerome McGowan loser.

    • Diane Hooper | December 5, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      @Our House Our Members Poor troll going to lose everything you have for a schmuck like trump. I’m not a Democrat and it wasn’t just democrats who want him out.

    • David Padilla | December 5, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      The south is trying to rise again. to the point of sedition to the USA 🇺🇸 the people have spoken. The flag belongs to all of us! The complicit to the fox in sheep’s clothing cannot overturn true democracy of the people for the people.!

    • Wesley A Brown | December 5, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      On a tangent: I don’t know how many tweets the PINO made to date that Twitter had to flag, but if it was just Average Joe (or Jane) that person would have been banned by now.

      And back on primary subject, PINO lost. Republicans shouldn’t be concerned about what he says about them at this point. They need to think about the party’s fate, if not the country.

