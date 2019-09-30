Alicia Keys And H.E.R. Perform Aerosmith’s ‘Dream On’ | MSNBC

September 30, 2019

 

Alicia Keys and H.E.R. perform Aerosmith's 'Dream On' at the Global Citizen Festival 2019 in the Great Lawn at Central Park, N.Y.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

24 Comments on "Alicia Keys And H.E.R. Perform Aerosmith’s ‘Dream On’ | MSNBC"

  1. Hussein Nour | September 29, 2019 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    Great cover. I always love anything Keys does.

  2. O SNOOPY SNOOP COLEMAN | September 29, 2019 at 1:52 PM | Reply

    ALICIA KEYS IS THE QUEEN 👑 OF NEW YORK CITY!!✊😎💯💪🗽🌉🌉🗽✌😂😂😂😂😂

  3. DarkLight Mike | September 29, 2019 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    Don’t deny the Love here.

  4. Lauren lo | September 29, 2019 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    This was electric. I got chills OVER AND OVER AND OVER ! my 2 favs together. The music world is blessed by your voices

  5. cattus lavandula | September 29, 2019 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    They’re both talented women, but this just makes me appreciate Aerosmith even more.

  6. george foshee | September 29, 2019 at 7:21 PM | Reply

    Has bans

  7. Helena Coutrin | September 29, 2019 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    LEGENDS COVERING LEGENDS

  8. Phyllisha Hart | September 29, 2019 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    Dope song, dope artists 💪🏾💪🏾😍😍

  9. Josh Potatoes | September 29, 2019 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    This is amazing. In the 70’s, I never imagined two black women performing this song in front of thousands. Awesome!

  10. Noplay | September 29, 2019 at 11:00 PM | Reply

    Just missing that Tyler’s scream.

  11. Feeds Ravens | September 30, 2019 at 12:58 AM | Reply

    For rock music like that the voice has to be somewhat rough and dirty, the notes must be somewhat off.

    Alicia simply has too good a voice for that, and she does not want to and should not ruin it with trying to attempt it

  12. djmikio | September 30, 2019 at 2:34 AM | Reply

    I’m an old Aerosmith fan that just figured out that I’ve been sleeping on H.E.R.! So much talent on both voice and guitar.

  13. Joe Black | September 30, 2019 at 4:57 AM | Reply

    Keys sounds like crap warmed over wth happened

  14. Adam Nelson | September 30, 2019 at 5:39 AM | Reply

    That was terrible k can’t believe I listened to the whole thing.

  15. LilysMix Fine Art | September 30, 2019 at 6:49 AM | Reply

    Great performance!

  16. eyedoughnut | September 30, 2019 at 7:47 AM | Reply

    great performance,peace&wisdom to everyone there thru the deep evil war making dead hearted racist darkness of trump,every religious leader that supports trump is an everlasting enemy of jesus christ&as far from abraham as hitler

  17. Carol Spisak | September 30, 2019 at 7:47 AM | Reply

    AK rocks! I want this song on ITunes!

  18. Yogi Bear | September 30, 2019 at 7:54 AM | Reply

    I hate to say…
    Well…now you can see how some black folk feel when some white folk attempt to cover genres like R&B🙊🙊🙊

  19. Anthony Garza | September 30, 2019 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    Those two women are beyond talented. That was AMAZING!

  20. fernanda maria | September 30, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

    How interestint is the her was called the the little alicia keys when she was younger and now she is singing with alicia on the same stage.

