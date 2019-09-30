Alicia Keys and H.E.R. perform Aerosmith's 'Dream On' at the Global Citizen Festival 2019 in the Great Lawn at Central Park, N.Y.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Alicia Keys And H.E.R. Perform Aerosmith's 'Dream On' | MSNBC
Great cover. I always love anything Keys does.
ALICIA KEYS IS THE QUEEN 👑 OF NEW YORK CITY!!✊😎💯💪🗽🌉🌉🗽✌😂😂😂😂😂
Don’t deny the Love here.
This was electric. I got chills OVER AND OVER AND OVER ! my 2 favs together. The music world is blessed by your voices
lmao chills stop IT. It had NO attitude
They’re both talented women, but this just makes me appreciate Aerosmith even more.
cattus lavandula
The lead guitar is great tough.
Has bans
LEGENDS COVERING LEGENDS
Dope song, dope artists 💪🏾💪🏾😍😍
This is amazing. In the 70’s, I never imagined two black women performing this song in front of thousands. Awesome!
Just missing that Tyler’s scream.
Noplay ; right. and that’s the most important part of the song and they missed it. horrible
For rock music like that the voice has to be somewhat rough and dirty, the notes must be somewhat off.
Alicia simply has too good a voice for that, and she does not want to and should not ruin it with trying to attempt it
I’m an old Aerosmith fan that just figured out that I’ve been sleeping on H.E.R.! So much talent on both voice and guitar.
Keys sounds like crap warmed over wth happened
That was terrible k can’t believe I listened to the whole thing.
Great performance!
great performance,peace&wisdom to everyone there thru the deep evil war making dead hearted racist darkness of trump,every religious leader that supports trump is an everlasting enemy of jesus christ&as far from abraham as hitler
AK rocks! I want this song on ITunes!
I hate to say…
Well…now you can see how some black folk feel when some white folk attempt to cover genres like R&B🙊🙊🙊
Oh gosh… Who cares! Just enjoy the music and stop the nonsense.
Those two women are beyond talented. That was AMAZING!
How interestint is the her was called the the little alicia keys when she was younger and now she is singing with alicia on the same stage.