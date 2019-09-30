Alicia Keys Performs ‘Empire State Of Mind’ | MSNBC

September 30, 2019

 

Alicia Keys performs 'Empire State of Mind' at the Global Citizen Festival 2019 in the Great Lawn at Central Park, N.Y.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

32 Comments on "Alicia Keys Performs ‘Empire State Of Mind’ | MSNBC"

  1. Tech Unboxing Videos | September 29, 2019 at 12:47 PM | Reply

    Anyone watching MSNBC’s awesome video… Have a phenomenal day and rest of 2019!!!

  2. rs 11 | September 29, 2019 at 12:55 PM | Reply

    Real talent, real music. What a great woman.

  3. MsChari40 | September 29, 2019 at 12:57 PM | Reply

    I love this song😍😍😍

  4. sclogse1 | September 29, 2019 at 1:07 PM | Reply

    I watched CBS Sunday morning today. Lindsay Graham defending Don. Sad stuff. The desperate hours. Someone should write a song about the SDNY, and how it’s keeping this country whole.

  5. Kersen Sour | September 29, 2019 at 1:08 PM | Reply

    Thanks MSNBC! Awesome!

  6. SYED ABDUL MAJID SHIRAZI | September 29, 2019 at 1:14 PM | Reply

    I love alicia she is a beautiful voice and beautiful person on this beautiful planet Earth.. I wish her all best wishes…

  7. SYED ABDUL MAJID SHIRAZI | September 29, 2019 at 1:15 PM | Reply

    I wish, I hope some day i am hearing her live in PAKISTAN…

    • Donald Trump | September 29, 2019 at 6:41 PM | Reply

      SYED ABDUL MAJID SHIRAZI she will one day. US and Pakistan will be good partners 👍🏻

    • Robert The Bruce | September 29, 2019 at 8:49 PM | Reply

      Pakistan is a backward filthy zhit whole

    • Carla Colon | September 29, 2019 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      Maybe.Just DON’T EVER,EVER trust Donald Trump!

    • Downright Dutch | September 30, 2019 at 1:13 AM | Reply

      Live in South pole as well. Former CIA ‘director’ Muslimbro Commie John Brennan csDeep State, please dont Jump Ship‼️We still need you, to destroy also the rest of liars! CIA/FBI Traitors, while cheating in corruption! ”CIA Traitor Colby said: “The CIA owns‼️everyone of any significance in the major media”. 🇺🇸 CIA’s Michael Morell (Traitor Deputy Director): “The intelligence ‘deep state’ did in fact go to war‼️with Trump”. CIA Director Traitor Casey (1981): “We know our Disinformation Program is complete when everything the American public believes it is false”‼️The CIA ‘Ukraine’ traitor and fake ‘GOSSIPBLOWER’ cs and his Deep State are in big panic! Because Best Pres Ever Trump is the real, honest, brave, godly patriot 🇺🇸 WISTLEBLOWER‼️BOOM BOOOOOM!

  8. Kathlyn Irons | September 29, 2019 at 1:17 PM | Reply

    Gives me chills!❤️

  9. O SNOOPY SNOOP COLEMAN | September 29, 2019 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    ALICIA KEYS IS THE QUEEN 👑OF NEW YORK CITY!! ✊😎💯💪🗽🌉🌉🗽✌😂😂😂

    • Josh Potatoes | September 29, 2019 at 8:59 PM | Reply

      O SNOOPY SNOOP COLEMAN
      Elton John is Queen of NYC, lol.

    • O SNOOPY SNOOP COLEMAN | September 29, 2019 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      @Josh Potatoes YOU STOOOPID!! I KNOW HE WISHES HE COULD BE THE QUEEN OF GREAT BRITIAN & WALK AROUND WAVIN’ TO THE PEOPLE IN HIS LINGERIE WITH A 👑 CROWN!!✌😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  10. mia Williams | September 29, 2019 at 1:55 PM | Reply

    I absolutely love alica keys.😀😀😀💖💖💖💖👍👍👍👍

  11. Katie S | September 29, 2019 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    God bless NYC!!!! 💕

  12. Letitia Latifah Najieb | September 29, 2019 at 2:10 PM | Reply

    She stole that stage! You go girl.😎😆

  13. Ann621 | September 29, 2019 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    What a beautiful performance!

  14. Bonnie Forman | September 29, 2019 at 3:16 PM | Reply

    Thanks for bringing New York to us here in the burbs, MSNBC. Love New York!

  15. Sidney Robinson | September 29, 2019 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    She is an AMAZING voice, woman, person!

  16. Tech1Tv | September 29, 2019 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    She’s the only woman that i would put on MJ level. Both can do 2 things at the same times really good, MJ dance and sing. She play piano and sing

  17. peterinbrat | September 29, 2019 at 5:58 PM | Reply

    One of the most beautiful and talented women in the world..

  18. Amy Jo | September 29, 2019 at 6:13 PM | Reply

    Alicia the Legend and a true musician was amazing!!!!

  19. Feeds Ravens | September 29, 2019 at 7:45 PM | Reply

    Don’t ask me why I start to cry each time I hear this song.

    And I am NO New Yorker.

    It simply goes down like a lightning right into my guts.

  20. eazyrider | September 30, 2019 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    Do you need an extra $1000 a month?
    Google Andrew Yang

