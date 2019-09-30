Alicia Keys performs 'Empire State of Mind' at the Global Citizen Festival 2019 in the Great Lawn at Central Park, N.Y.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Alicia Keys Performs 'Empire State Of Mind' | MSNBC
Anyone watching MSNBC’s awesome video… Have a phenomenal day and rest of 2019!!!
Real talent, real music. What a great woman.
I love this song😍😍😍
I watched CBS Sunday morning today. Lindsay Graham defending Don. Sad stuff. The desperate hours. Someone should write a song about the SDNY, and how it’s keeping this country whole.
Don’t know why I read that as Lindsey Lohan aye carumba
@sclogse1 exactly man
Lindsey Graham has no spine. Sold his morals and values down the river a long time ago
Your shady underworld dealings are under investigation ..
Thanks MSNBC! Awesome!
I love alicia she is a beautiful voice and beautiful person on this beautiful planet Earth.. I wish her all best wishes…
I wish, I hope some day i am hearing her live in PAKISTAN…
SYED ABDUL MAJID SHIRAZI she will one day. US and Pakistan will be good partners 👍🏻
Pakistan is a backward filthy zhit whole
Maybe.Just DON’T EVER,EVER trust Donald Trump!
Live in South pole as well. Former CIA ‘director’ Muslimbro Commie John Brennan csDeep State, please dont Jump Ship‼️We still need you, to destroy also the rest of liars! CIA/FBI Traitors, while cheating in corruption! ”CIA Traitor Colby said: “The CIA owns‼️everyone of any significance in the major media”. 🇺🇸 CIA’s Michael Morell (Traitor Deputy Director): “The intelligence ‘deep state’ did in fact go to war‼️with Trump”. CIA Director Traitor Casey (1981): “We know our Disinformation Program is complete when everything the American public believes it is false”‼️The CIA ‘Ukraine’ traitor and fake ‘GOSSIPBLOWER’ cs and his Deep State are in big panic! Because Best Pres Ever Trump is the real, honest, brave, godly patriot 🇺🇸 WISTLEBLOWER‼️BOOM BOOOOOM!
Gives me chills!❤️
IKR,✌✌✌❣❣❣❣❣❣❣❣😊
Kathlyn Irons 👍 goosebumps all around 😍🤩
ALICIA KEYS IS THE QUEEN 👑OF NEW YORK CITY!! ✊😎💯💪🗽🌉🌉🗽✌😂😂😂
O SNOOPY SNOOP COLEMAN
Elton John is Queen of NYC, lol.
@Josh Potatoes YOU STOOOPID!! I KNOW HE WISHES HE COULD BE THE QUEEN OF GREAT BRITIAN & WALK AROUND WAVIN’ TO THE PEOPLE IN HIS LINGERIE WITH A 👑 CROWN!!✌😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I absolutely love alica keys.😀😀😀💖💖💖💖👍👍👍👍
God bless NYC!!!! 💕
She stole that stage! You go girl.😎😆
What a beautiful performance!
Thanks for bringing New York to us here in the burbs, MSNBC. Love New York!
She is an AMAZING voice, woman, person!
She’s the only woman that i would put on MJ level. Both can do 2 things at the same times really good, MJ dance and sing. She play piano and sing
One of the most beautiful and talented women in the world..
Alicia the Legend and a true musician was amazing!!!!
Don’t ask me why I start to cry each time I hear this song.
And I am NO New Yorker.
It simply goes down like a lightning right into my guts.
Do you need an extra $1000 a month?
Google Andrew Yang