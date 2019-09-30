Alicia Keys performs 'No One' at the Global Citizen Festival 2019 in Central Park at the Great Lawn in Central Park, N.Y.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Alicia Keys Performs 'No One' | MSNBC
First🤘🏻
have to say, events like these does nothing for the environment, what it does do is put money in nbc’s and the artist’s pocket
What are you talking about?
Liddle like the Betsy Davos education system.
Thoughts and prayers, from Finland.
Beautiful talented woman!!!!
Use to like her music until I found out shes a Cop hater
@W R she is not a cop hater. She just has morals and think no one should be killed without cause. But of course someone like you that doesn’t have morals wouldn’t understand.
All cops? Or JUST THE ONES KILLING HER PEOPLE? Putz!
Don’t pay attention to anyone who doesn’t understand the pain of others. Please send my love to Jane Elliot. Keys here is some hugs
she’s a freak
You believe in love and change how about showing love to the hundreds of thousands of underpaid Cops around the United States who put their life on the line everyday.
W R I’m sure it was just referring to bad cops who act outside of the law and harm/murder people unprovoked
And shoot people. Of color…
Under paid?
Citi and BOA should present this event fo the citizens of Hong Kong, “No One will get in the way of the feeling …”
Alicia Keys is a true performer 🤗. It’s got to feel great to have thousands of people sing with you. It’s the young people of America who will rescue this country from the adults who are behaving like children.
Kim Coates lol its to late for that. MSNBC and Hollywood are full of fake news and narcissist. To think these fools think us republicans could be influenced by them fools.
Alicia, I felt that performance!
I watch the live on earth NBC when it was on today.
Alicia Keys can sing the socks off a sleeping bear… OMG what a voice !! love her
She’s terrific.
Hollywood and msnbc love to celebrate themselves, such narcissist, sick people that think acting gives them a voice, lol Trump 2020
Why do you feel to say that a evil man like Trump will be reelected in 2020? For you to hope that evil can continue, I pray to God that he will stop you!
ftobie84 lol your on the wrong side . All Democratic are evil. And your stupid to believe them. Look at all the states they keep killing. My state is dead because of them crooked Democratic . God bless Trump and the 2020 re election
@Tom Forest democrats is only evil to Republican voters all because they believe in equal rights!
@Tom Forest you’re stupid to believe a billionaire is going to make you rich!
Reading trumpturds comments and they will never know what socializing and sharing moments like these with different people because they are racist and miserable!
The only ones who are WAYCIST and miserable are those who slander & besmirch an entire group of people because you disagree with their politics.. In a democratic nation like USA every law abiding American citizen has the constitutional right to vote for whomever they wish without being slandered & maligned for it.
Cool
Alicia Keys *SUCKS!*
Beautiful Performance!!
You think someone with a voice as good as hers would hire a proper band , maybe a horn section and bass and guitar
That was AMAZING!
Omg what a narcissist singer , what a pathetic performance.