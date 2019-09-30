Alicia Keys Performs ‘No One’ | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Alicia Keys Performs 'No One' | MSNBC 1

September 30, 2019

 

Alicia Keys performs 'No One' at the Global Citizen Festival 2019 in Central Park at the Great Lawn in Central Park, N.Y.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Alicia Keys Performs 'No One' | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

34 Comments on "Alicia Keys Performs ‘No One’ | MSNBC"

  1. David Perdomo | September 29, 2019 at 12:40 PM | Reply

    First🤘🏻

  2. GamingTV | September 29, 2019 at 12:42 PM | Reply

    have to say, events like these does nothing for the environment, what it does do is put money in nbc’s and the artist’s pocket

  3. Jean Singer | September 29, 2019 at 1:03 PM | Reply

    Beautiful talented woman!!!!

  4. W R | September 29, 2019 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    Use to like her music until I found out shes a Cop hater

  5. W R | September 29, 2019 at 1:14 PM | Reply

    You believe in love and change how about showing love to the hundreds of thousands of underpaid Cops around the United States who put their life on the line everyday.

  6. Rhimera lemuse | September 29, 2019 at 1:45 PM | Reply

    Citi and BOA should present this event fo the citizens of Hong Kong, “No One will get in the way of the feeling …”

  7. Kim Coates | September 29, 2019 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    Alicia Keys is a true performer 🤗. It’s got to feel great to have thousands of people sing with you. It’s the young people of America who will rescue this country from the adults who are behaving like children.

    • Tom Forest | September 30, 2019 at 10:37 AM | Reply

      Kim Coates lol its to late for that. MSNBC and Hollywood are full of fake news and narcissist. To think these fools think us republicans could be influenced by them fools.

  8. M2B mluvAndgrace | September 29, 2019 at 2:28 PM | Reply

    Alicia, I felt that performance!

  9. Earl Rogers Jr | September 29, 2019 at 2:46 PM | Reply

    I watch the live on earth NBC when it was on today.

  10. claire bigelow | September 29, 2019 at 4:58 PM | Reply

    Alicia Keys can sing the socks off a sleeping bear… OMG what a voice !! love her

  11. Rip VanDam | September 29, 2019 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    She’s terrific.

  12. Tom Forest | September 29, 2019 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    Hollywood and msnbc love to celebrate themselves, such narcissist, sick people that think acting gives them a voice, lol Trump 2020

    • ftobie84 | September 29, 2019 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      Why do you feel to say that a evil man like Trump will be reelected in 2020? For you to hope that evil can continue, I pray to God that he will stop you!

    • Tom Forest | September 30, 2019 at 10:35 AM | Reply

      ftobie84 lol your on the wrong side . All Democratic are evil. And your stupid to believe them. Look at all the states they keep killing. My state is dead because of them crooked Democratic . God bless Trump and the 2020 re election

    • ftobie84 | September 30, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      @Tom Forest democrats is only evil to Republican voters all because they believe in equal rights!

    • ftobie84 | September 30, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      @Tom Forest you’re stupid to believe a billionaire is going to make you rich!

  13. Cheerios Flakes | September 29, 2019 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    Reading trumpturds comments and they will never know what socializing and sharing moments like these with different people because they are racist and miserable!

    • elizabeth tudor | September 30, 2019 at 1:15 AM | Reply

      The only ones who are WAYCIST and miserable are those who slander & besmirch an entire group of people because you disagree with their politics.. In a democratic nation like USA every law abiding American citizen has the constitutional right to vote for whomever they wish without being slandered & maligned for it.

  15. Davieboy | September 30, 2019 at 1:00 AM | Reply

    Alicia Keys *SUCKS!*

  16. D Collins | September 30, 2019 at 1:38 AM | Reply

    Beautiful Performance!!

  17. Carlos Carlos | September 30, 2019 at 2:01 AM | Reply

    You think someone with a voice as good as hers would hire a proper band , maybe a horn section and bass and guitar

  18. Max PW | September 30, 2019 at 4:32 AM | Reply

    That was AMAZING!

  19. Tom Forest | September 30, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

    Omg what a narcissist singer , what a pathetic performance.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.