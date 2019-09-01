Chris Hayes answers questions from the live studio audience after Friday's show.
All In Extra: Chris Hayes Answers Questions From Studio Audience On 2020 Candidates And More | MSNBC
Which candidates would pardon Donald J Trump?
Is Putin in the race? If not, no one will repeat Ford’s misstake
Whichever conservative gets the pardon power next. It’ll be “to help us heal as a nation” or whatever; the usual BS when an American president should rightly be sent to the ICC
From what, the non-guilty/ no collusion verdict? He doesn’t need a pardon. You’re not from the USA.
instinctual empathy is what is missing for the narcissist, psychopath, sociopath, anti-social, for the average individual empathy is still conditional upon one being deserving of empathy, or if one is convinced the victim has gotten what they deserve through their own actions
Shut the f**k up.
Squeaky Vegan empathy is a sign of weakness. Survival of the fittest is a sign of strength. Empathy only exists in a society that has achieved strength and dominance over other societies such as USA has over other inferior cultures via wars. This is the only reason we have egalitarianism in USA today (LGBT rights, women’s rights, social justice warriors), but the minute the economy collapses and other alpha cultures invade your virtue signalling falls and empathy becomes a weakness. Therefore trump will win, once in a while the left will win a few elections here and there. But your utopian society of egalitarianism will always cause empires to collapse like they did for Rome. Hail the patriarchy! Hail Trump!
I hope they keep this Friday format and make it a regular thing. 💙This and love Chris Hayes. 😘
Chris is unfairly underrated !
Give it 10 years, and Chris will be a name to be reckoned with , by every wannabe presidential candidate!
cnn is better
Agree about Sherrod Brown. He would have been like Columbo up there.
He is a bit scruffy in a very likable way.
Dawn Short Sherrod Brown would have gotten destroyed up on the debate stage. He’s actually pretty annoying to listen to for more than a few minutes. Heck even John hickenlooper was more exciting than Sherrod Brown
“I’m trying to find another way to serve my country” pretty sure you’re already doing that.
Chris is so different, he listens to his guests.
Looks like you pinched trumps water lol ,its tiny to make his hands look normal size
Thank you Chris Hayes. This is a great format and really needed at this time so I hope MSNBC will keep it going.
Was gonna comment the same…
Stop buying disposable water bottles.
Chris Hayes is an EXCELLENT communicator. Regardless of format, I think he’s one of the best, most naturally talented news anchors/commentators currently on-air.
He’s certainly in the top 3 for MSNBC _alone_ … & I would say that he’s in the top 10 for ALL “talking head” type anchors- Main Stream & Independent Media
N. Suthers … talented news actors.
lol.
Chris Mate. Thanks for this show format. Information well read. I sense a lack of partisan back biting so the story comes out strong. well done man.
I absolutely love this so I hope it can be perminant!! Chris just say it.. Trump and his supporters that believe immigrants are a problem that are brown are just horrible heartless immoral people with no soul!!!
Always like your openings Chris, but especially in this new Forum. Great job!
Sheldon Whitehouse is my candidate that didn’t run … THIS time! He’d make a great VP!
This is the kind of lighthouse we need right now!
Thank you chris!
Whoa… great term “lighthouse”… I like that..!
I’m disappointed we didn’t get a Stewart/Colbert ticket. But then again, I always am.
Differentiate yourself from the endless news cycle… More news and more serious than B.Maher, but with the OPEN LIVE Format.
This gives the audience a REAL way to voice the questions in Laymen’s terms, instead of 24 hours of Policy Wonks View Points.
MSNBC are you listening…? A Nightly Pulse of the People… We, the People; are NOT being heard.
Lean harder towards YES. You and your staff are doing great work for us, your country