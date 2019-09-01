All In Extra: Chris Hayes Answers Questions From Studio Audience On 2020 Candidates And More | MSNBC

TOPICS:
All In Extra: Chris Hayes Answers Questions From Studio Audience On 2020 Candidates And More | MSNBC

September 1, 2019

 

Chris Hayes answers questions from the live studio audience after Friday's show.
All In Extra: Chris Hayes Answers Questions From Studio Audience On 2020 Candidates And More | MSNBC

34 Comments on "All In Extra: Chris Hayes Answers Questions From Studio Audience On 2020 Candidates And More | MSNBC"

  1. Iguanawoman & Lady Centaura Hodari | August 31, 2019 at 2:18 PM | Reply

    Which candidates would pardon Donald J Trump?

    • TheVeryhumble | August 31, 2019 at 4:26 PM | Reply

      Is Putin in the race? If not, no one will repeat Ford’s misstake

    • Michael Schwartz | August 31, 2019 at 5:09 PM | Reply

      Whichever conservative gets the pardon power next. It’ll be “to help us heal as a nation” or whatever; the usual BS when an American president should rightly be sent to the ICC

    • Dra O | August 31, 2019 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      From what, the non-guilty/ no collusion verdict? He doesn’t need a pardon. You’re not from the USA.

  2. Squeaky Vegan | August 31, 2019 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    instinctual empathy is what is missing for the narcissist, psychopath, sociopath, anti-social, for the average individual empathy is still conditional upon one being deserving of empathy, or if one is convinced the victim has gotten what they deserve through their own actions

    • Alphachimp | September 1, 2019 at 3:15 AM | Reply

      Shut the f**k up.

    • nigling | September 1, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      Squeaky Vegan empathy is a sign of weakness. Survival of the fittest is a sign of strength. Empathy only exists in a society that has achieved strength and dominance over other societies such as USA has over other inferior cultures via wars. This is the only reason we have egalitarianism in USA today (LGBT rights, women’s rights, social justice warriors), but the minute the economy collapses and other alpha cultures invade your virtue signalling falls and empathy becomes a weakness. Therefore trump will win, once in a while the left will win a few elections here and there. But your utopian society of egalitarianism will always cause empires to collapse like they did for Rome. Hail the patriarchy! Hail Trump!

  3. PrisonKilljoy | August 31, 2019 at 3:06 PM | Reply

    I hope they keep this Friday format and make it a regular thing. 💙This and love Chris Hayes. 😘

  4. Emsley Wyatt | August 31, 2019 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    Agree about Sherrod Brown. He would have been like Columbo up there.

    • Dawn Short | August 31, 2019 at 5:52 PM | Reply

      He is a bit scruffy in a very likable way.

    • Michael Ehmann | August 31, 2019 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      Dawn Short Sherrod Brown would have gotten destroyed up on the debate stage. He’s actually pretty annoying to listen to for more than a few minutes. Heck even John hickenlooper was more exciting than Sherrod Brown

  5. roguedogx | August 31, 2019 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    “I’m trying to find another way to serve my country” pretty sure you’re already doing that.

  6. donna jarvis | August 31, 2019 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    Chris is so different, he listens to his guests.

  7. Steve Mcgrath | August 31, 2019 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    Looks like you pinched trumps water lol ,its tiny to make his hands look normal size

  8. Tricia Morrissey | August 31, 2019 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    Thank you Chris Hayes. This is a great format and really needed at this time so I hope MSNBC will keep it going.

  9. rickwood | August 31, 2019 at 7:12 PM | Reply

    Stop buying disposable water bottles.

  10. N. Suthers | August 31, 2019 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    Chris Hayes is an EXCELLENT communicator. Regardless of format, I think he’s one of the best, most naturally talented news anchors/commentators currently on-air.

  11. Helen Drum | August 31, 2019 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    Chris Mate. Thanks for this show format. Information well read. I sense a lack of partisan back biting so the story comes out strong. well done man.

  12. ღSwnsasyღ _ | August 31, 2019 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    I absolutely love this so I hope it can be perminant!! Chris just say it.. Trump and his supporters that believe immigrants are a problem that are brown are just horrible heartless immoral people with no soul!!!

  13. Pamela I m | August 31, 2019 at 9:14 PM | Reply

    Always like your openings Chris, but especially in this new Forum. Great job!

  14. kathleenb1947 | August 31, 2019 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    Sheldon Whitehouse is my candidate that didn’t run … THIS time! He’d make a great VP!

  15. Fair Dinkum | August 31, 2019 at 11:04 PM | Reply

    This is the kind of lighthouse we need right now!
    Thank you chris!

  16. Valdagast | September 1, 2019 at 5:59 AM | Reply

    I’m disappointed we didn’t get a Stewart/Colbert ticket. But then again, I always am.

  17. scottybee33 | September 1, 2019 at 9:52 AM | Reply

    Differentiate yourself from the endless news cycle… More news and more serious than B.Maher, but with the OPEN LIVE Format.

  18. scottybee33 | September 1, 2019 at 9:54 AM | Reply

    This gives the audience a REAL way to voice the questions in Laymen’s terms, instead of 24 hours of Policy Wonks View Points.

  19. scottybee33 | September 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    MSNBC are you listening…? A Nightly Pulse of the People… We, the People; are NOT being heard.

  20. Jan Woodward | September 1, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

    Lean harder towards YES. You and your staff are doing great work for us, your country

