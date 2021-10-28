Alleged Life Insurance Scam at Controversial Church in Mobay Jamaica | TVJ Midday News – Oct 28 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Heh seems he was the baddest man in a Jamdun….. God naaaa sleep, He will stop you in your tracks
. People stop using the house of God for a cover. They ( congregation) all needs councilling.
Google pastor Gino Jennings on holiness…this is a place where they go worship the devil calling on the name of the Lord…this man behaviour was plain for these people to see …the poor children God have mercy
@Beverly Thompson I know I watched him too.
HE SHOW THEM IN EVERY WAY HE’S A SCAMMER AND THEY WAS SO BLIND THEY COULDN’T SEE THEY CLAIMED THEY DONT HAVE MONEY TO BUY FOOD BUT THEY FIND MONEY TO GIVE AWAY GOOD LUCK TO ALL OF THEM THEY NEED TO GO STAY IN THE ARK
@Juda Mom THEY HAVE TO TELL HIM THEY HAVE LIFE INSURANCE I THINK IN ALL MY LIFE I HEAR IT ALL BUT I QUESS NOT
@Brian Smith fools plus tax
I don’t sorry for none of them
FACTS! Can’t believe the blind led the blind so well they all fell into the “pathway ditch”, now powerless without that autocratic abusive criminal plaster..
@Janet Brown you so right, you have me laughing. Stupid bunch.
@Annisha Sealey FROM I HEARD ABOUT HOW MUCH MONEY HE’S ASKING FOR IM NOT GOING BACK TO THAT CHURCH PERIOD
When you investigate will find no less than 25 took out life ins with him as the beneficiaries.
Why don’t they use bus for students
Alot more will be revealed. My people shall perish because of lack of knowlege. I dont know how people are so gullible. Smh.
I wish all this investigation had taken place before the lost of so many innocent lives…
the only innocent lives or the children and the police man that died
It is my opinion that the lawyers fight to to see give back the people their money from the family
Him lucky he never loss his life. Watch the jack arse. Leave the children I state care. They did not look after their children so how them to get themback
We need house to house crime fighting save Jamaica from that please !!!!!!
Exactly
YUH TALK TRUTH.
I’m wondering how many people died from covid19 as opposed to violence, and traffic accidents
Fayval where is the 124 million ur government stole from the education ministry?
I only feel sorry for the children who were around that conman,, not those stupid adults
I feel sorry for the kids who were around those stupid adults who were raising them.
@Dainelle Speaks Tv email
way home usually find auay odker the police xi
I feel for all not only children.
We just know it all and self righteous…and darn judgemental.
No one is immune from scamming.
We are all somebody’s fool.
I always said I never believed in any bulletins from the ministry of health when them provide update I’m sticking to my story
A God me say….God able to heal , save, deliver and give wisdom to know who is false from who is for real..people seek God in all true sincerity and with a desire to live a life free from sin and God will surely reveal Himself to you….the bible warns us about false prophet….
DEH OLE A UNO A IDOT, MI NUH SORRY FI UNO. The mind of human have been weaken because of lack of knowledge especially Jamaican. When did we get to this? and young people who are supposed to be more informed are walking around like chicken without head.
Mr tuffta must leave the people because you are lieing to the people
You church member who is talking should definately be charged and the money used to feed your kid in state care but those leaders seems to be headless when it comes on to the upliftment of the country and its citizens
I wonder what tomorrow’s news will be on this matter. Each day unfolds a different chapter in this book.
And then one by one they would have mysteriously died, giving him the opportunity to collect the money. Evil!!
You are absolutely right on that. But there’s one thing I’m sorry about – He died too sudden. He should’ve suffered some real pain before he died, like the so-called prophet Muhammad (570-632 CE).
He died a miserable death after he was poisoned, he suffered long & hard, even losing his eye sight in the process.
With the cult leader gone….. church members should be financially better off , since. now they can now save all that money they were talked into giving to the church. On second thought, it may be easy for someone else to convince them to deprive themselves & keep giving to the church
Dam frighten Friday how could this man be righteous when he speak the things he speak
My God is no author of confusion