Alleged Security Forces Killing in Jamaica | Death of Michael Sharpe | MP Land Dispute

TOPICS:
April 25, 2021

 

43 Comments on "Alleged Security Forces Killing in Jamaica | Death of Michael Sharpe | MP Land Dispute"

  1. SimSimforever | April 25, 2021 at 1:07 PM | Reply

    Happy Sunday everyone 👍

  2. John Brown | April 25, 2021 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    The same gun the police finding dear are same guns dem us in to do dis things

  3. Jermaine Coke | April 25, 2021 at 1:22 PM | Reply

    People look look good and see you happy and I hope they

  4. Sandra Walker | April 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM | Reply

    Lawyer up…. interesting

  5. Westchester NY | April 25, 2021 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    He was a Christian young man, of good character he sing 🎤 on the Choi at church, he was the youth director at our church they murder a church man, we want justice.

  6. Jemar tv | April 25, 2021 at 1:55 PM | Reply

    a pay fkry jdf duh in a jamaica dem nuh live up to jdf a jkf dem name Jamaica kill force and not Jamaica defense force

  7. Legal Bandit | April 25, 2021 at 2:10 PM | Reply

    Unuh can hear the lies coming out a the person wa giving the interview mouth

    • Legal Bandit | April 25, 2021 at 6:53 PM | Reply

      @Hengel Andrews was tht in the news article or from the interviewers mouth?

    • Legal Bandit | April 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM | Reply

      @Hengel Andrews full time now fi unuh stop act like pussies can’t u see where the country is heading… the man a nuh informer mentality fi cut out… how u gonna see someone kill a person and seh u an nuh informer but if someone fi u get killed u ago want the person who see fi inform we need fi wake up …

    • Hengel Andrews | April 25, 2021 at 7:31 PM | Reply

      @Legal Bandit you’re okay? I don’t know what you’re responding to.

    • Legal Bandit | April 25, 2021 at 7:54 PM | Reply

      @Hengel Andrews even the blind man can read and understand my argument…

    • Hengel Andrews | April 25, 2021 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      @Legal Bandit is that supposed to be smart “even the blind can read”. You’ve heard about Braille and audible touch read, right… Did you honestly believe blind people don’t use the Internet or better can’t read?

  8. Jennifer Thompson | April 25, 2021 at 2:39 PM | Reply

    When pearnell charles get those lands

  9. Zion Rawls | April 25, 2021 at 2:57 PM | Reply

    He’ll be miss I grow up listening to this man my dad alway listen to him RIP SIR your legend thanks for your wonderful workmanship sleep well 😴

  10. Steve Davey | April 25, 2021 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    Even if he had a gun you not going to say ..

    • Iamme Liveforallthree | April 25, 2021 at 7:16 PM | Reply

      But the news said the gun was behind the dresser so if the gun was behind the dresser and more than one police officer over him how could he be a threat to them at that point…Guess they stop taking in accused 🤔

    • dignity | April 25, 2021 at 7:50 PM | Reply

      A nuh everytime police kill man n seh dem fine gun that mean dem fine gun yer.dem police yah a big criminal

  11. Patrick Francis | April 25, 2021 at 4:43 PM | Reply

    Until Jamacian police start using body camera as was passed years ago but to this day,none using it,we cant know the truth. A lot of lies was told on George Floyd in America, it was video footage that exonerated it,why it shouldn’t be that same way in Jamaica.

  12. verita fair | April 25, 2021 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    RIP Michael Sharp…My condolences to his family friends and colleagues

  13. Chocolate Pickney Hairstyles | April 25, 2021 at 5:58 PM | Reply

    oh my. I remember Inside Gordon House clearly … Rest well Michael

  14. Andre Latty | April 25, 2021 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    Sharpe fi dead longtime anyman hate ganga fi live under the ground

  15. Silver Rueben | April 25, 2021 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    How him gain those lands?

  16. Hengel Andrews | April 25, 2021 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    How was he in a gunfight with a gun hidden behind a dresser? That man and his gun are magic.

  17. Andree Edwards | April 25, 2021 at 7:05 PM | Reply

    When Mr Charles came to ST Thomas as a member of Parliament he, “acquire” those lands. He nor any of his blood line owned any land in the parish, prior to him representing the jlp.

  18. Adrian Wallace | April 25, 2021 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    Love

  19. Maxine Adderley | April 25, 2021 at 9:25 PM | Reply

    Family will always say that their loved ones are innocent, regardless of how long is their criminal record as well as suspects in other crimes, but (this time he is innocent)…hmmm

  20. WISE ONE | April 25, 2021 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    Every time I see the news of Michael Sharpe I feel like am choking with tears. How befitting that another stalwart in journalism Earl Moxon is covering his story. RIP Michael 🙏🙏❤🙏

