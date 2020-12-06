Always Look Closer | The Rachel Maddow Show | MSNBC

TOPICS:
December 6, 2020

December 6, 2020

 

MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives.

39 Comments on "Always Look Closer | The Rachel Maddow Show | MSNBC"

39 Comments on "Always Look Closer | The Rachel Maddow Show | MSNBC"

  1. someone new | December 6, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    Always question the media

    • Kelvin Blackstone | December 6, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

      @Red jam 611 okay Chinese foreigner

    • Ja Pandason | December 6, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

      @wp c I would agree but after 4 years and more than 20,000 fact checked and documented lies ( and more ) I think we have all grow to just ignore the things tRump claims. Now if he had any credibility at all I would be the first to agree but when someone cry’s wolf over and over you don’t waste any more time when they cry it again.

    • Red jam 611 | December 6, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      @Kelvin Blackstone
      Lmaoooooo
      You troll clowns are hilarious 😂👍🏻😂

    • Brian Nave | December 6, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

      News that you won’t see on MSNBC.
      https://youtu.be/Np6gBU3H1BU Whistleblower USPS truck driver reveals trailer filled with up to 288 thousand ballots disappeared. NPD: 12 minutes video.

    • hugh g rection | December 6, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      @wp c dont forget that trump also claimed already earlier this year that if he lost he wouldn’t accept the results and it was rigged. If there is anything I question, I always look to fact check, mostly politofact, which is in the top ten most reliable fact checkers.

  2. Joe Mama12 | December 6, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    My favorite maddow moment was when she investigated the USS liberty and when she discussed the four buildings that fell on 9/11

  3. SNIB DOGG | December 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    Rachel is my favorite 💖💖💖

  4. Bo 2. 4 U | December 6, 2020 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    LOVE U !!!!1❤❤❤❤❤❤

  5. Alastair Dallas | December 6, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    It’s an information-free ad! I like Rachel Maddow, but posting jejune advertisements is slimy. Thumbs down.

  6. Ja Pandason | December 6, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    We send our thoughts and prayers out to the virus, we know you can get over catching Rudy! 🙏🙏🙏🙏

  7. mary jones | December 6, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    brilliant reminder, ty dr maddow.

  8. John Brown | December 6, 2020 at 7:21 PM | Reply

    Government is of, for and by the people…
    Not of, for and by the corporation

  9. Richard Christie | December 6, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    What about always blame Russia?

  10. Allen Yoroichi | December 6, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    Why don’t Americans have affordable healthcare, education and housing like Europeans ?

  11. fahadkelantan | December 6, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    Being hated by Putin’s gang is a badge of honor.

  12. James | December 6, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    Love ya, homie.

  13. James Christianson | December 6, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

    That Madcow guy is going to love Gitmo.

  14. fahadkelantan | December 6, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    What’s that song? SoundHound couldn’t find it.

  15. Z1BABOUINOS | December 6, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    Look Closer!
    *THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING!*
    *THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING!* ….😱

  16. BP solutions | December 6, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    Liberal socialists like Maddow only look closer when the narrative fits their cause and agenda. Otherwise it doesn’t exist. That’s why Maddow never made it as a lawyer.

  17. First Name | December 6, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

    I’m just happy that the rich are getting richer during Covid

  18. James Dandy | December 6, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    Rachel should grow her hair out. It’s too butch looking

  19. WATSON SCOTT | December 6, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    ONLY FOOLS BELIEVE MSM

  20. D K | December 6, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    3,800 shot this year in Chicago, but MSNBC doesn’t cover it. Fake News.

