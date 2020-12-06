Always Put In The Work | The Rachel Maddow Show | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Always Put In The Work | The Rachel Maddow Show | MSNBC 1

December 6, 2020

 

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Always Put In The Work | The Rachel Maddow Show | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

27 Comments on "Always Put In The Work | The Rachel Maddow Show | MSNBC"

  1. yce Brownrlan | December 6, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    Love you 💋💋😘😘❤️💯

  2. Patrick Tolman | December 6, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    💧Bobulinski interview 👀

  3. On day at a time Soto | December 6, 2020 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    Stay on track

  4. William H | December 6, 2020 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    The American people would NEVER accept a fraudulent Biden presidency

  5. Bo 2. 4 U | December 6, 2020 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    LOVE U!!!!!❤❤❤❤❤❤

  6. Greg Foster | December 6, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    “Thank you all for putting in the work as journalists” or we would have been blind-sided by this evil administrations plan(s)!

  7. flowerchild7777777 | December 6, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

    Super sleuth Maddow, you have quite a rare asset; an ordered mind combined with an acute sense of the absurd; wonderful, wonderful job, thanks so much!

  8. mary jones | December 6, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    another brilliant reminder, ty dr maddow.

  9. sebi EusebEuse | December 6, 2020 at 7:21 PM | Reply

    So Nice 💘💘💘💘💘💘

  10. Ro G | December 6, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    Meanwhile on fox news…their motto is “It’s Not a Lie, if YOU Believe It.”

    • tommy z | December 6, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      If you repeat a lie enough times, many people will start believe it as truth. Sad, but true. It seems to be the Republican motto……..

  11. The Trump News Network | December 6, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    roflmao … you’re funny Madcow.

  12. fahadkelantan | December 6, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    What’s that song? SoundHound couldn’t find it.

  13. Z1BABOUINOS | December 6, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    I’ve been telling you for years now!
    *THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING!*
    *THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING!* ….😱

  14. Jean François | December 6, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    Full SCAM

  15. Young Lee | December 6, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

    👍👍🏻👍🏼👍🏽👍🏾👍🏿

  16. Sharon Keller | December 6, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

    She is my favorite!!! You gooo Rachel!! x x

  17. James Dandy | December 6, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    Rachel is one of the coolest guys in broadcasting. I love him

  18. tommy z | December 6, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    Sadly, most of are so called leaders don’t know what work is……………………………………..

  19. D K | December 6, 2020 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    3,800 shot this year in Chicago, but MSNBC doesn’t cover it. Fake News.

  20. Joe Mama12 | December 6, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    Thank you Rachel maddow for exposing the thermite in the twins towers and covering the USS liberty attack live.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.