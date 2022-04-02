Recent Post
72 comments
Condolences to all the the Mom, Dads and families members who lost their loved ones in Ukraine 🇺🇦
Also the Russian boys(+) and men , who lost their lives only for Putin . Many families are broken . 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Not a strike.
It was a special fuel operation…
Russians did this to themselves because no one is joining army they have to draft 😎
Lol
@Lana Wachowski I don’t know do you? I am fine but what has your comment about safe a space have to do with the subject at hand. Are you okay?
Touché
@Brupe Boring exactly – tell the Russians as well “don’t piss on my leg and tell me it’s raining”
At this point I wouldn’t be suprised if those choppers were Russians who thought they were in Ukrainian territory
@TangomanX2008
Except they’re clearly Russian choppers(of which Ukraine have some)
Those were Russian helicopters practicing on how to mbomb Ukraine
Totally agree! If it sounds like Putin Smells like Putin then it’s putin!
I love him. “I haven’t really asked.” As if to say “If someone is attacking Russia, we’re good with that. I don’t need to take time out of my busy day to bother with that nonsense.”
@Алексей Румянцев I guess you meant against Russia?! Russia deserves it as no other country ever
It must be a Russian attack on Russian soil. Mi 24 or Mi 28 helicopters.
@Алексей Румянцев Seriously, Russia attacked other country. Did it not expect the other country may strike back? It would be naive and stupid if it did not.
This diplomat is so good with words, truly a professional at his job
@Hang Dinh Ha ha just what I was thinking from US
Why don’t we have quality people like this in our government, instead of the garbage we are forced to accept?
This was brilliant by the Ukrainians. I love how it’s being perceived as offensive to defend yourself.
It would be wonderful getting news that some Russian cities are being bombarded by the Ukrainian Air Force or by Ukrainian Missiles…
The best defence can be an offense
The only truth in this dreadful situation is that Russia is the aggressor. Ukraine will do what it needs to do to protect its people & country. Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦
The point is that the fuel depots where destroyed. Not who did it. Could have been the Russian themselves if their soldiers are not happy with this conflict. Lack of food and creature comforts do not discriminate on nationality. Anything to discourage this war.
Glory to Ukraine, condolences to the father , mother and childrien killed
Slabbonivich Ukraini 😆
👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎
Yeah, I’m more worried about the brutal medieval military tactics and Russian war crimes than a legitimate strike on our enemies fuel store.
“…within international laws of warfare because we are a civilized nation, unlike them.” Hear! Hear! Well said!
@Slobodan Petrovic what does the orangutan have to do with any of this
It was a fuel operation, not a “strike”. Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦
@Patrick Moet Then he has some serious explaining to do.
Ukraine has nuclear reactors and can build a dirt bomb at any time.
@Poet answer is no establishment of no fly zone if you only know….
The only way out is to negotiate a peace deal, this kind of provocation will get more retaliation from Russia.
The interviewer is so happy. She has smile all over her face.
He’s using Russia’s tactics against them. The vague answers and the dismissive attitude. It’s quite brilliant.
Exactly
@Not youI’m wondering what it is? Fur coat with some huge scarf?
They are very similar people. They play silly games that have barely any impact on the outcome. Russia seems to think lies kills soldiers. It’s weird.
“We can neither confirm nor deny the strike, maybe its drunk Ivan shooting their own people, heh” — Ukraine Trollface.jpg
@MatRNbsn that’s Kristian Amanpour one of the best journalists in the world. I love her work.
“We’re a civilized nation – unlike them.” Perfect response.
Yes, that was perfect.
Haha. A blatant insult. I live it.
There’s nothing stronger than fighting for your home and lives of your families and fellow country man and women!So much respect to Ukrainians!God be with you all!
There’s video where you can see how ukrainian military torture captured russian soldiers, shooting their legs and then just shooting them, while russians treat theirs nicely, feeding and giving them medical treatment according to the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War.
@Annie Jayy there’s nothing wrong with crossing into enemy territory because it’s just a special fuel removal operation not even an attack
We need more brave people like the Ukrainians in the civilized world.
Poor soul
@iranian soldier Yes, you are.
Extremely impressed by Ukraine’s foreign minister! Top guy – intelligent, witty, good sense of humor – Ukraine is in good hands!
I agree with you 100%
Thanks,he is our star💙💛
What’s so brilliant about this is how Russia can’t blame it on Ukraine without contradicting their own propaganda about having destroyed Ukraine’s air power.
Yup it’s a multi-faceted strike that achieves multiple things. Firstly, it’s a huge psychological and moral victory striking Russia. It also closely parallels the Russian strikes on Ukrainian fuel depots recently, so it says “we can do anything you can do”. Thirdly, as you say it dramatically points to the failure of Russia’s air campaign – not only is the Russian airforce having to use stand off weapons from their own airspace because they can’t safely enter Ukraine, but they can’t stop Ukraine entering their airspace. And finally, it’s a strike of significant military value that maintains the Ukrainian focus on logistics – Belgorod is the main staging hub for the campaign in the Donbas region, and hitting a fuel depot there will significantly hamper Russia’s ability to deploy reinforcements into the area.
I feel like the western media missed a real opportunity to tweak Russia’s nose with this, and revealed that their only interest is to foster conflict and controversy. They are not on the side of liberal democracy. Every single station I’ve seen has phrased it as “Russia accuses Ukraine of fuel depot strike”. Why accuses? How about try this on for size: “Russia credits Ukraine with fuel depot strike”.
@Burfield Photo Because what Russia is doing is called “accusing,” not “crediting.”
So impressed with his incredibly realistic and wise vision of the situation.