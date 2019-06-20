Amanpour confronts Saudi minister on Jamal Khashoggi killing

The murder of Jamal Khashoggi was "gruesome" but a United Nations report into the journalist's killing is "flawed," Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said.
In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, al-Jubeir denied that Riyadh should accept responsibility for Khashoggi's murder, and said he disagreed with the findings of a UN rapporteur who laid the blame on the government.
"This is a gruesome murder that took place without authorization, for which the people who perpetrated (it) are being punished now," al-Jubeir said.
Someone give this man a copy of the UN report. His points on rogue operators are laughable when one realizes the scale of this murder, prep, involvement of the Saudi consulate officials, logistics, cover up attempts by the Saudi government etc. interviewing him or any other government official is a waste of calories.
“This is a murder without authorisation”….so authorized murders would still be okay? Okidoki.
So not only did the Saudi government murder a journalist, they’re also putting innocent people on “trial” for the crime. 👏
Busted! It’s a cover up by Prince MBSAS and the Saudi minister. Khashoggi’s murder was ordered by them. They need to be held accountable, I truly hope hope the UN succeeds doing so.
