June 20, 2019

 

The murder of Jamal Khashoggi was "gruesome" but a United Nations report into the journalist's killing is "flawed," Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said.
In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, al-Jubeir denied that Riyadh should accept responsibility for Khashoggi's murder, and said he disagreed with the findings of a UN rapporteur who laid the blame on the government.
"This is a gruesome murder that took place without authorization, for which the people who perpetrated (it) are being punished now," al-Jubeir said.

32 Comments on "Amanpour confronts Saudi minister on Jamal Khashoggi killing"

  1. Yolanda Quimby | June 20, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Why have we not heard the tape…or did I miss it!?😠

  2. Blair Mettam | June 20, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Pay attention, Fox News – this is REAL journalism

  3. Keelie Kalay Idol | June 20, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Is this going to be like a Russian ‘trial’; meaning not REALLY. . . .

  4. Biggus Dickus | June 20, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    This is the Saudi Arabian version of maga 😁

  5. rudai123 | June 20, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    The Saudi government is murderous. Trump and Pompeo are backing an evil regime.

  6. enriqueali | June 20, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    America’s bosom buddies in the Middle East: Saudi Arabia and Israel. When you lie down with dogs, expect to be infested with their fleas….

  7. dropping rednecks | June 20, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    *Choppin’ people up.*
    Savages.

  8. albeenokrokadil | June 20, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Someone give this man a copy of the UN report. His points on rogue operators are laughable when one realizes the scale of this murder, prep, involvement of the Saudi consulate officials, logistics, cover up attempts by the Saudi government etc. interviewing him or any other government official is a waste of calories.

  9. Ilia Smirnoff | June 20, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Exercise in futility – stopped where it started.

  10. no way | June 20, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    That guy’ll be beheaded lolol hey Iran has good relations with Canada.

  11. ElusiveMusicBox | June 20, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Just look at his face, all we see is guilt😂

  12. Nils Bruijel | June 20, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    “This is a murder without authorisation”….so authorized murders would still be okay? Okidoki.

    • Cosmo Joe | June 20, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      yep its called assassination or extra judicial killing. Israeli’s assassinated a guy in his hotel room in dubai for instance, were is the coverage of that?

  13. Kevin Ellington | June 20, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    So not only did the Saudi government murder a journalist, they’re also putting innocent people on “trial” for the crime. 👏

  14. Since 1980 | June 20, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Busted! It’s a cover up by Prince MBSAS and the Saudi minister. Khashoggi’s murder was ordered by them. They need to be held accountable, I truly hope hope the UN succeeds doing so.

  15. David Ellis | June 20, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    He is salivating about his Government moving into Iran and reaping the riches of oil. Cash & Greed his motivation. Humaninty he is indifferent to.

  16. MrShanester117 | June 20, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    That guy has a tablecloth from a cheap pizza place on his head 😂😂😂

  17. Bernie Sanders | June 20, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    It’s nice to see that he’s got a picnic blanket and rings for tossing on his head in case the weather picks up.

  18. Charlotte Ellard-Webster | June 20, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    I love how this lady knocks down all of this dude’s bs.

    “Well, no one is ever in charge of the press—“

    “No, you were.”

  19. Kus Mijnkloten | June 20, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Time to make peace with Iran and break with Saudi Arabian !

  20. Captain | June 20, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    LIAR! Let’s sell them some weapons?

