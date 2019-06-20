Amanpour confronts Saudi minister on Jamal Khashoggi killing

The murder of Jamal Khashoggi was "gruesome" but a United Nations report into the journalist's killing is "flawed," Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said.

In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, al-Jubeir denied that Riyadh should accept responsibility for Khashoggi's murder, and said he disagreed with the findings of a UN rapporteur who laid the blame on the government.

"This is a gruesome murder that took place without authorization, for which the people who perpetrated (it) are being punished now," al-Jubeir said.

