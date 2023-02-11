Recent Post
51 comments
😂😂😂 the look on her face was that of a little shock. He’s a great person with real love for the world
The look on her face is,
“Oh. Another old male windbag who can’t shut up and says nothing”
A real love of destroying the world.
@Socialism Sucks Capitalism and the right already destroy the world with misery, hunger and inequalities.
He spreads more love than the right and conservatives who are all racist and commit all kinds of prejudices.
I wanna see if you’re gonna mock when the real left dominates, Andrew.
The same way parents do despite kids hating them, try to do the best for everyone.
@Ismael OLIVEIRA who wouldn’t want to do that let’s be honest
@Ismael OLIVEIRA That is your I’ll will and ignorance! So far you have no valid proof against him!
That’s a joke.
Sooo our leaders who enrich themselves their friends and donors are now like our parents who really love us and want the best for us !?
I’m sorry, arr you being funny or paid to say that ? I’m tryin to figure it out ….
Even Bruce Wayne despises him by telling him “Alfred stop, you’re not my father”
#A1loveislife#
#A1loveislife#
🙂
It’s worse than that in the UK we have an unelected government who have less than 20% of the votes running the Country. Also our National Church of England is taking Gods Penis away🤣Blood clots on the turd of humanity❤
Military operations are already underway on the territory of the United States! The army is still not coping well with the air divisions of the balls)))))
Miss. Christian , in any vigorous reality on earth , you’re going to loose half of the people.
And, as you reduce the welfare of the populace, wherever in earth, at sone point they (all) decide they don’t want ANYTHING —they don’t even want to be looked at — and this is from the poorest to the richest people.
In the current capitalism people are humiliated from the “middle class” status, and they get angry.
By the way President Lula is celebrated in a positive way abroad. Lulas development of international partnerships is legendary.
He is a truly great leader.
The best president of Brazil ❤️
He’s a fraud.
In your opinion 😉. Which no one cares!
It was so interest interview. There was action and reaction and the the location of interview support Lula to speak up anything freely. About the contents of Lula’s interview was just the political things. Difference state will have difference strategy and political will
@SEEK THE TRUTH! Go to hell
Parabéns Lula .
Lula, I fully agree with all that you said concerning bolsenaro and Donald Trump
“When women have a voice on national and international affairs, war will cease forever.”
–Augusta Stowe-Gullen
Really? Tell me about Madeleine Albright…tell me about C. Rice.
WAY more than half of Amanpour’s audience despise her and she still gets to be on TV.
Exactly
Said without a shred of evidence. Go ahead. Cite your credible source of verifiable evidence to this foreign news editor. Be sure to tag me so that I see your answer.
She would never ask this question of Bolsonaro or any other right wing fascist leader. Mainstream media would rather a fascist rule than a progressive.
I don’t think that holds true for CNN and quite a few others, yet they do seem less afraid of asking tough questions of the left because they know the right will start moaning and whining once they start asking tough questions and insisting on answers.
“Exclusive Interview” Yeah, so exclusive we can’t see the whole thing except in Portuguese on CNN Brasil. 😡
ESSE E MEU PRESIDENTE ME REPRESENTA VAI BRASIIIIIL……………
I’m impressed he didnt hold back on his criticism of Trump.
Have you ever asked a right-wing politician about being despised by half, and considering how US elections work, even more than half of the population?
Good question but doesn’t it apply to almost every World leader ever? 🤔
Right she,s characterizing Lula to feel shame on not joining to war.. but he responds was diplomacy DAAA
Biden to Lula: “A Ucrânia armada jamais será escravizada!” 😂