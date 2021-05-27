America Has Nothing To Gain From Meeting With Putin: Garry Kasparov

President Joe Biden will meet in-person for the first time since taking office with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16, the White House announced Tuesday. Garry Kasparov of the Renew Democracy Initiative joins Morning Joe to discuss.

