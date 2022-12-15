49 comments

    1. Oh, they are being tracked. Believe me! The idea was cut them loose to see if they do something stupid and lead the FBI to another one involved.

    3. @Mike Johnson they were released, some one or they posted bond. I’m sure they are being watched or if they flee then it’s got to be a cover up, more Russians infiltrate?

    4. They’re Americans, just an FYI. The only Russian they arrested is the guy in Estonia. The 4 other Russians indicted haven’t been arrested probably because they’re in Russia.

    3. This is our sad reality now with MAGA amongst us because they have no loyalty to this country. If you need proof just look at their comments. And every time they complain about the cost of assisting Ukraine just know that it’s not the cost they’re angry about, it’s that we’re helping Ukraine fight against their beloved authoritarian movement and ally Putin. All this sounds crazy but it’s the truth.

    4. Dont stand up for this guy. Hes smuggling chips to be used to build missiles to shoot into ukraine and kill civilains. Take a look at russian strikes happening every day in ukraine.

    4. @james ginty enduring this is worth the pain if it means millions of people can live on freedom. Did you complain during WWII when the costs of living were sky-high?

    3. @Big Earl Which isn’t confirmed but a deal would involve the same thing you’d think (giving up names)

    4. Yeah having them out of jail and on radar just adds so many possibilities for law enforcement. Being literal. Any phone call is tapped, Comms monitored, Any net use scrutinized.

  10. Please stop asking about Russia getting mad about our weapons support for Ukraine 🇺🇦 ❗️ Who Cares what Russian Govt thinks. They better hope we don’t escalate! After all we are by far, yes by far, the most superior military in the World.

  12. Well considering we had a russian operative in the Whitehouse for 4 grueling years.. 7 bumbling FSB agents isn’t all that surprising.

