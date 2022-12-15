Recent Post
49 comments
Sorry, Russia you’ll have to go back to sourcing your weapons from North Korea 😂
…or Aliexpress.
…and Iran. Don’t forget Iran.
What you don’t think we have people doing same thing in Russia? We spying on them as well.
I hope they puts GPS trackers on the Russians while they wait for trial.
Oh, they are being tracked. Believe me! The idea was cut them loose to see if they do something stupid and lead the FBI to another one involved.
They will be waiting in jail for their trail.
@Mike Johnson they were released, some one or they posted bond. I’m sure they are being watched or if they flee then it’s got to be a cover up, more Russians infiltrate?
They’re Americans, just an FYI. The only Russian they arrested is the guy in Estonia. The 4 other Russians indicted haven’t been arrested probably because they’re in Russia.
Wow let them out on bail ? Really?🤨
@Bill Hicks Correct.
@Dane Let them go to see where they lead the FBI too. Oldest trick in the book.
@Bill Hicks i hope so. What prevents them from leaving the country, tho?
@Caroline Matusevich they have no passport, are on local travel restriction and are under surveillance.
Maybe FBI wants to see if they leed them to more russian smugglers 👍😏
Mad props to the FBI for busting this 🙏🏼
You’re about as smart as a redacted statement….
@AT real story buddy ,, respects 👍
This is our sad reality now with MAGA amongst us because they have no loyalty to this country. If you need proof just look at their comments. And every time they complain about the cost of assisting Ukraine just know that it’s not the cost they’re angry about, it’s that we’re helping Ukraine fight against their beloved authoritarian movement and ally Putin. All this sounds crazy but it’s the truth.
Dont stand up for this guy. Hes smuggling chips to be used to build missiles to shoot into ukraine and kill civilains. Take a look at russian strikes happening every day in ukraine.
They let them go lol out on bail🤤🤤🤤🤣
was it me or did Putin at one point claim that the sanctions on Russia will conclude to nothing?
Wow this is what capital punishment should actually be utilized for
Nah. We can use the FSB guy to get Paul back.
@james ginty how would this convince Ukraine to give away territory?
They will not be showing up February 7th.🦊🚬
@james ginty enduring this is worth the pain if it means millions of people can live on freedom. Did you complain during WWII when the costs of living were sky-high?
@Matthew Stanton freedom isn’t something people like James value. He’s part of a very pathetic breed.
How tf are they out on bail?? 🤬
Cut a deal?
@Big Earl I heard it’s cus they’re tracking them to try and catch more
@Big Earl Which isn’t confirmed but a deal would involve the same thing you’d think (giving up names)
Yeah having them out of jail and on radar just adds so many possibilities for law enforcement. Being literal. Any phone call is tapped, Comms monitored, Any net use scrutinized.
Maybe FBI wants to see if they leed them to more russian smugglers 👍
nice! hopefully Paul will safely return home soon
Or, process them to a for profit prison on the TexMex border.
Send them to Gitmo and let them rot for years before trial.
you are such a nice kind person😁
Please stop asking about Russia getting mad about our weapons support for Ukraine 🇺🇦 ❗️ Who Cares what Russian Govt thinks. They better hope we don’t escalate! After all we are by far, yes by far, the most superior military in the World.
How could he get that equipment to the Eastonian border in the first place ?
Well considering we had a russian operative in the Whitehouse for 4 grueling years.. 7 bumbling FSB agents isn’t all that surprising.
Glad to hear the FBI is on top of this. Now please get Putin out of our elections.
See? THERE YOU GO. 👍🏼 Told you you the FBI had leverage! Great work!
I can’t believe they let those two guys out of jail! I bet my boots they will not be around in February!
It was a good to let them go and monitor them.
The support for freedom throughout the world is the responsibility of all freedom-loving people everywhere.
So, when were the Russians actually winning? I must have missed that one.
Makes me wonder about the smuggling that hasn’t been busted yet.
Life in prison for them,because they cost many lives