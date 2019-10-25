American Voters Divided On Impeachment, Polling Shows | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 25, 2019

 

The country remains divided over the president's impeachment and removal from office, according to new NBC News/SurveyMonkey polling. Aired on 10/25/19.
American Voters Divided On Impeachment, Polling Shows | Morning Joe | MSNBC

31 Comments on "American Voters Divided On Impeachment, Polling Shows | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Ot Gman | October 25, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    I vote execution.

    • Teardown Dan | October 25, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      If most democrats weren’t spineless corporate tools, I could certainly imagine making the case for treason and execution instead of impeachment and removal.

  2. Geno Bourn | October 25, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    How much longer are we going to show the world how fu*ked up we are with this Pathetic Clown running the country?

    • Bill Christian | October 25, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      Geno Bourn, this will continue until Trump is removed from office my impeachment or our next elections, but until then it is business as usual with much of the same in the Oval Office.

  3. dhaskinsful | October 25, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    I almost believe the headline. I live in a state where everyone seems to be Trumpers, dumb to the facts- maybe they dont care and they’ve lost their morals! KANSANS NEED TO WAKE UP! I’M MOVING BECAUSE I CAN’T LIVE IN THIS STATE ANY LONGER…I switched parties too! No choice, its bad

    • Trumpocalypse | October 25, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      dhaskinsful: Their failed experiment with pure trickle down economics should have been enough for all Republicans in Kansas to realize how wrong Republicans are when it comes to economics. Good for you for getting out there!

  4. Richard Darlington | October 25, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    One must consider the fact that most voters have no clue as to what’s really going on in DC.

  5. wise eyes | October 25, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    Haha,lying polls,most everyone I speak to,Republicans included say never again would they vote Republican or for trump,recheck your polls because most are in favor of impeachment and removal of trump. I could not are less as both sides are corrupt due to corporate money.

  6. Mignon Simpson | October 25, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    Howdy doody and bozo the clown had more substance than the current adults reverting to the terrible twos.

  7. Mark M | October 25, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    The Senate isn’t going to get it done. It’s up to us anybody that doesn’t vote needs to be shamed.

  8. Iron Threads | October 25, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Something has to be beyond obvious for over half of Americans to get it.

  9. Krells 10 | October 25, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

    Polls are irrelevant, the president committed, is committing and will continue to commit more crimes, he’s a criminal end of story no polls needed.

  10. Integrity S | October 25, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    Trump must be impeached, removed, convicted, imprisoned.

    • jesushatesyoutoo | October 25, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      I say Impeached, removed, and executed! Trump claims that IS the penalty for treason. Everything on the international stage has been done for the benefit of Putin!

    • Quiet Entropy | October 25, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @jesushatesyoutoo Rule of law and all that. Do the punishment after holding the trial.

    • John Wilder | October 25, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      First there has to be a crime. They have nothing on him. They are scared and won’t even hold a vote. That should tell you everything.

  11. The Roybert | October 25, 2019 at 11:48 AM | Reply

    Napolitano is working FOX in favor of the law. They keep giving him airtime, and he keeps setting them straight. There IS movement on the right. They will fall.

  12. Dittzx | October 25, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    If Trump were to claim “I’m the Antichrist” his base still would follow him!.🤔🙄

    • Morio Murase | October 25, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      He claimed he was King of the Jews, which an Evangelical ought to find alarming. Sadly, they are so blind they think it’s fake news.

    • Some Person | October 25, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      He’s claimed to be the chosen one, openly brags about sinning, cheated on multiple wives, tells people to physically fight for him, and tries to create anger to fuel his supporters. He is almost the definition of an anti Christ, and 99% of evangelicals follow him. No wonder why in Revelations it only mentions such a small number saved by God, people like Trump openly corrupted millions if not billions…

    • Jaywalk 2020 | October 25, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      He doesn’t pass the WWJD test.

  13. Ilia Smirnoff | October 25, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    Would be interesting to see the polling on the question – “Is Trump a horrible person?”.

  14. Zack Brumis | October 25, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Bend over deplorables,
    Trump wants to give it to you one more time.
    Chumps

  15. ruth depew | October 25, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Jake Sherman should go by the name Jerk Sherman. This impeachment process is in three parts. 1. The investigation is in secret (with 47 Republicans that could leak, if there were anything positive to leak). This is just like every other impeachment, except the Department of (In)Justice declined to do the investigation. 2. The impeachment (indictment) will be public. 3. The Senate Trial will be public. Everything else is whining and sniveling.

  16. Oba*** Man | October 25, 2019 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Every politicians including the president should be hold accountable for their actions and rule of law should be enforced

  17. cableaddict | October 25, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    “40% of voters still think…”
    FOX News is the elephant in the room. Practically the end of democracy as we know it. How is it possible for them to continually lie & mislead their viewers, who are obviously that 40%? Can nothing be done about this?

    • Aaron Winegar | October 25, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Yes and no. It’s a cable entertainment program and thus does not fall under FCC rules about news content. The US government owns the airwaves, but not cable, which makes regulating old-school news easy, and cable infotainment difficult. However, that is not to say that we could not write a law that regulates cable programs that bill themselves as news and that does not interfere with private industry laws.

  18. Michael Amador | October 25, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    where are these polls? impeach him

  19. cableaddict | October 25, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Jack Sherman is either a fool or a liar. I’m so tired of this crap.

  20. C M | October 25, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    if These numbers are true at his point, than America has a bigger Problem than Trump.

