The country remains divided over the president's impeachment and removal from office, according to new NBC News/SurveyMonkey polling. Aired on 10/25/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
American Voters Divided On Impeachment, Polling Shows | Morning Joe | MSNBC
I vote execution.
If most democrats weren’t spineless corporate tools, I could certainly imagine making the case for treason and execution instead of impeachment and removal.
How much longer are we going to show the world how fu*ked up we are with this Pathetic Clown running the country?
Geno Bourn, this will continue until Trump is removed from office my impeachment or our next elections, but until then it is business as usual with much of the same in the Oval Office.
I almost believe the headline. I live in a state where everyone seems to be Trumpers, dumb to the facts- maybe they dont care and they’ve lost their morals! KANSANS NEED TO WAKE UP! I’M MOVING BECAUSE I CAN’T LIVE IN THIS STATE ANY LONGER…I switched parties too! No choice, its bad
dhaskinsful: Their failed experiment with pure trickle down economics should have been enough for all Republicans in Kansas to realize how wrong Republicans are when it comes to economics. Good for you for getting out there!
One must consider the fact that most voters have no clue as to what’s really going on in DC.
Haha,lying polls,most everyone I speak to,Republicans included say never again would they vote Republican or for trump,recheck your polls because most are in favor of impeachment and removal of trump. I could not are less as both sides are corrupt due to corporate money.
Howdy doody and bozo the clown had more substance than the current adults reverting to the terrible twos.
The Senate isn’t going to get it done. It’s up to us anybody that doesn’t vote needs to be shamed.
Something has to be beyond obvious for over half of Americans to get it.
Polls are irrelevant, the president committed, is committing and will continue to commit more crimes, he’s a criminal end of story no polls needed.
Trump must be impeached, removed, convicted, imprisoned.
I say Impeached, removed, and executed! Trump claims that IS the penalty for treason. Everything on the international stage has been done for the benefit of Putin!
@jesushatesyoutoo Rule of law and all that. Do the punishment after holding the trial.
First there has to be a crime. They have nothing on him. They are scared and won’t even hold a vote. That should tell you everything.
Napolitano is working FOX in favor of the law. They keep giving him airtime, and he keeps setting them straight. There IS movement on the right. They will fall.
If Trump were to claim “I’m the Antichrist” his base still would follow him!.🤔🙄
He claimed he was King of the Jews, which an Evangelical ought to find alarming. Sadly, they are so blind they think it’s fake news.
He’s claimed to be the chosen one, openly brags about sinning, cheated on multiple wives, tells people to physically fight for him, and tries to create anger to fuel his supporters. He is almost the definition of an anti Christ, and 99% of evangelicals follow him. No wonder why in Revelations it only mentions such a small number saved by God, people like Trump openly corrupted millions if not billions…
He doesn’t pass the WWJD test.
Would be interesting to see the polling on the question – “Is Trump a horrible person?”.
Bend over deplorables,
Trump wants to give it to you one more time.
Chumps
Jake Sherman should go by the name Jerk Sherman. This impeachment process is in three parts. 1. The investigation is in secret (with 47 Republicans that could leak, if there were anything positive to leak). This is just like every other impeachment, except the Department of (In)Justice declined to do the investigation. 2. The impeachment (indictment) will be public. 3. The Senate Trial will be public. Everything else is whining and sniveling.
Every politicians including the president should be hold accountable for their actions and rule of law should be enforced
Oba***Man. Tired of crappy English from crappy trolls.
“40% of voters still think…”
FOX News is the elephant in the room. Practically the end of democracy as we know it. How is it possible for them to continually lie & mislead their viewers, who are obviously that 40%? Can nothing be done about this?
Yes and no. It’s a cable entertainment program and thus does not fall under FCC rules about news content. The US government owns the airwaves, but not cable, which makes regulating old-school news easy, and cable infotainment difficult. However, that is not to say that we could not write a law that regulates cable programs that bill themselves as news and that does not interfere with private industry laws.
where are these polls? impeach him
Jack Sherman is either a fool or a liar. I’m so tired of this crap.
if These numbers are true at his point, than America has a bigger Problem than Trump.