Ali Velshi points out that while the investor class enjoys stock market gains on news of vaccine progress, American wage earners are running out of unemployment support and dealing with food shortages while minoritarian leader Mitch McConnell holds back on financial relief. Aired on 11/16/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The Rachel Maddow Show: Through her unique approach to storytelling, Rachel Maddow provides in-depth reporting to illuminate the current state of political affairs and reveals the importance of transparency and accountability from our leaders. Maddow seeks to explain our complex world and deliver news in a way that's illuminating and dynamic, connecting the dots to make sense of complex issues. Maddow also conducts interviews with individuals at the center of current news stories to provide important perspective.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#StockMarket #Covid19 #MSNBC
Americans Suffer Hardship Waiting For McConnell To Act On Covid Relief | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Sad that alot of those ppl are prob worrying about gas too. Worried about running out b4 they get to the front of the line
Fwow
ohhttps://youtu.be/cfpRAU2b7YM
A STIMULUS CHECK to all Americans is needed NOW!!! But no, Trump is ONLY thinking about HIMSELF as usual! He needs to be physically removed from the White House NOW!!!!
President Donald J. Trump is playing (golf) and only thinking about himself, and (not) protecting the America people from the COVID-19 coronavirus and (NOT) helping with a ‘Stimulus Check’ as Thanksgiving and Christmas is almost upon us.. If you lost your apartment or house, job or employment, car and can’t put food on the table for the family and (children).., you can blame President Donald J. Trump ! ! * “Oh ! .., President Donald J. Trump wants to wish you a “Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas ! !”.., before he goes to jail or prison ! !
@Michael OBrien and the rethuglicants? Where are they
The Republican sheeple are bleating in the abattoir yard
Why should there be a relief bill? This would be over if people would social distance and wear masks but they refused. It was more important to them to not wear a tiny bit on their face, to riot and loot in the streets, to spread conspiracy theories then rally because of them than to save lives in a time where people are dying of disease, homelessness and starvation. If people have issues now they can stop rioting and get a friggin job.
@Jeff K actually he said he’d sign one after he won the election
Remove the clown, pass the stimulus.
He is rich what does he care
McConnell is sadist who enjoys impoverishing Americans.
@E Hole I will. AND I hope the Dems take the Senate in January too. That way the Dems will control all branches of gov’t, so they will have no more excuses to not get anything done. Who would they blame for their failure to deliver on anything if that happens? President Boogeyman won’t be around anymore. Mitch won’t be the Senate leader anymore. What’ll they do??
Very sad. Trump has swindled American and it’s people.
And his base in Kentucky love him
@If you don’t vote for Biden, YOU AIN’T BIDEN fake news again
@Bini Lee
It is incredible
this is the biggest con that was ever pulled off !!
with no real criteria in place to become a candidate for pres.he was able to slip in…and as the biggest , most crooked opportunist was literally able to con America ( seemingly , still doing it)
Trump Administration McConnell should be held accountable and charged. Destroying peoples lives.
It’s time for unity and healing. Let’s forgive and move on. Biden 2020
BOTH should be put against a wall
Lmao 🤣
The voting count for Mitch McConnell should be investigated.
@David Hur and Lindsey’s too. He just gave us a hint on corruption.
I hate Mitch McConnell more than I do Trump…
ALOT OF PEOPLE DO. He’s a FASCIST.
He gets off on America’s suffering. He would make great gator bait.
Aight,I am cool with that….
Are you hearing this Georgia? This is what you can stop once and for all by stopping McConnell.
Yes Georgia we are pleading with you to vote two democratic senators in January 5. We need democratic senate majority McConnell OUT and corrupt officials held accountable.
This is soley on Republicans and Mitch McConnell exclusively saying he wouldn’t hear ANY democratic bills on the Senate floor dating back to Pres Obamas administration and the idiots in Kentucky keep him employed
Exactly what I would say.
Donald Trump be a man your country needs you let Biden’s team in before it’s too late to help your country
Get him out of office now dont wait people are suffering.
Perhaps Sen. Graham and his Georgia Election inquiry crime is a peek into how Republicans defy all the polls and win… Republicans love to say, “All the polls were wrong”…
All eyes on Georgia. The only way to stop mitch is to take his power away!
Red wave is here to stay
I agree 💯% he’s ONE SICK PERSON & he’s GOING to ANSWER for ALL HIS DIRT HE, WIFE & Republican (COWARD’S, RACIST) party will pay for EVERYTHING they DIDN’T DO. His NAME is JESUS & he WILL FIGHT OUR BATTLE for US as LONG as WE stay FOCUSED on HIM.
Let’s hope the voters of Georgia do the right thing and elect the two democratic Senators to the Senate.
“Obstruction of the Senate and the American people.” The Lincoln Project should pursue the matter! The constitution wasn’t written for one man to decide what the majority votes on when the house passes a bill!
I agree 100% …..BUT the problem is that TRUMP has brainwashed SO SO MANY OF THESE LOSERS that MUCH of what SHOULD be is now truly gone. I think of what Jefferson Washington…Adams would think if they could see what ALL THAT TIME AND BLOODSHED has turned into.
THANK YOU MY LORD. THE PEOPLE ARE BEGINNING TOO SEE WHAT’S GOING ON. IT’S GETTING VERY DANGEROUS FOR THE WORKING OF BEHIND THE CURTAINS IS NOW COMING FORTH. AND IT’S STILL IN THE PEOPLE HOUSE, WITH ONE NATION UNDER GOD ALLMAGHTHY CREATOR FATHER. IT’S CALLED OUR FATHER WORD IN CHRIST. OUR KING OF KING AND SAVIOR WITH ALL POWER IN HIS HANDS. WITHIN THE MIND’S ONE NATION WITH POWER IN HIS HANDS. BY FAITH WE STAND EQUALLY STAND. AND SAVE OUR NATION. TO REBUILD FOR OUR CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN LIVES MEANS MORE THAN MONEY OR POLITICAL PARTIES OR POLITICAL PARTIES. IT’S OUR TAXPAYERS DOLLARS FUNDS TO THE WHOLE OF OUR COUNTRY. IN GOOD TIMES AND BAD ONE’S. IT’S THE PEOPLE TAXPAYERS FUNDS TO THE RESCUE, FROM THE SUFFERING AND DYING ARE TAXPAYERS FUNDS TOO PROTECT AND KEEP AMERICA SAFE FROM HARM ALL WAYS, TAX DOLLARS ARE BEING USED INTO SCHEMES IN OUR NATION. TOO KEEP THE RICH ,RICH AND POWERFUL. AND THE MIDDLE CLASS POOR. WORKING TAXPAYERS PAYS MOST TAXES FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA FREEDOM AND JUSTICE FOR ALL. IT’S CALLED WE’RE ONE PEOPLE WHO LIVE IN ONE ACCORD TOO HEAL OUR NATION DEMORCEY AND FREEDOM. IT’S CALLED FAITH IN POWER WE STAND. PRAYERS MOVED MOUNTAIN’S THE PEOPLE. WE MUST PRAY IN POWER TO STAND AS ONE NATION UNDER GOD ALLMAGHTHY CREATOR FATHER. TOO SAVE OUR NATION DEMORCEY AND DEMORCEY AND FREEDOM. AMEN.MARGERE BEST GRANNY LEE AMEN
Democracy does not win, it is the people who win when they support Democracy.
American people suffering.we American people should sue Republican Party. President not doing his job . And republicans helping him.
This is why Kentucky should have voted McConnell out.
W
TOO MANY DOUBLE-WIDE PARKS THAT VOTED HIM TO STAY PUT.
They are too stupid. My wife is from Kentucky, ans the rural idiots would rather die from black lung and plague then toss out the turtle man
Think about it, do you think Trump cares? No, he only cares about himself. Biden cares, and wants to help. Any real leader would care. Not the Trumps.
Fun fact about Republicans… the suffering is the whole point. They just like to watch people suffer.
This is why trump and mcconnell, grahm,ect…NEED TO GET OUT OF OFFICE!
American’s like being cut off and left to wilt. Otherwise why elect Republicans??