Amy Klobuchar: Facebook Should Have A Truth Standard For Political Advertising | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Amy Klobuchar: Facebook Should Have A Truth Standard For Political Advertising | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

October 31, 2019

 

In wake of Twitter announcing that it will end all political advertising moving forward, Senator Amy Klobuchar tells the Morning Joe panel that if Facebook continues to accept political advertising, it should implement a "truth standard" and show where funding for ads comes from. Aired on 10/31/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Amy Klobuchar: Facebook Should Have A Truth Standard For Political Advertising | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

14 Comments on "Amy Klobuchar: Facebook Should Have A Truth Standard For Political Advertising | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. kapital research | October 31, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    suckerberg should be imprisoned and Dorsey should be praised

    • Suck MyToe | October 31, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      That is hate speech I should call the nazi police on you I am black thats gives me 70% free pass when I get to lgbtq I will get 100% free pass rember to be a lib dem leave all morals behind you and collect the strings and help destoy what them before built with gender class race colour your only chant like a google scripted chant comming from soros walter hientsiens antifa

  2. Ely Pevets | October 31, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    If Facebook has a Truth Standard for political advertising, that would mean Republicans just couldn’t advertise there at all.

  3. ashley | October 31, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Facebook knows their users are boomers that crave ads telling them Hillary eats babies…zuck is not stupid, he knows what he’s doing

  4. Adorable Deplorable | October 31, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    SCHIFF, CNN, MSNBC, ABC JUST GOT CAUGHT LYING TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE EVERY DAY.

  5. Bill Hecht | October 31, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Facebook should remove all forms of political posts, ads and propaganda. Most people who share political posts on FB usually don’t have much understanding of politics except what they see on FB or their one sided news source.

  6. foreigner fan | October 31, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Lol. 100% of politicians are corrupt. Politicians and Lawyers are 2 most hated professions. Let free speech remain and let the adults make up their own minds. Cheers from Toronto

  7. Buck Choppers | October 31, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Facepalm.

  8. Trumpocalypse | October 31, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Facebook needs to accept that they are media, and not just a social network. They should be made to adhere to the same standards as every other news outlet.

  9. ray reedy | October 31, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Facebook a communist organization needs removed entirely suckerberg is a communist agitator

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.