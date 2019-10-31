In wake of Twitter announcing that it will end all political advertising moving forward, Senator Amy Klobuchar tells the Morning Joe panel that if Facebook continues to accept political advertising, it should implement a "truth standard" and show where funding for ads comes from. Aired on 10/31/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Amy Klobuchar: Facebook Should Have A Truth Standard For Political Advertising | Morning Joe | MSNBC
suckerberg should be imprisoned and Dorsey should be praised
That is hate speech I should call the nazi police on you I am black thats gives me 70% free pass when I get to lgbtq I will get 100% free pass rember to be a lib dem leave all morals behind you and collect the strings and help destoy what them before built with gender class race colour your only chant like a google scripted chant comming from soros walter hientsiens antifa
If Facebook has a Truth Standard for political advertising, that would mean Republicans just couldn’t advertise there at all.
Facebook knows their users are boomers that crave ads telling them Hillary eats babies…zuck is not stupid, he knows what he’s doing
Are you confused? You sound ridiculous stupid. And you are posting here. That makes you very brainless.
SCHIFF, CNN, MSNBC, ABC JUST GOT CAUGHT LYING TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE EVERY DAY.
You are crazy.
You sound ridiculous stupid. You are here viewing. That makes you brainless.
Adorable Deplorable: Do you even read what you post?
Facebook should remove all forms of political posts, ads and propaganda. Most people who share political posts on FB usually don’t have much understanding of politics except what they see on FB or their one sided news source.
Lol. 100% of politicians are corrupt. Politicians and Lawyers are 2 most hated professions. Let free speech remain and let the adults make up their own minds. Cheers from Toronto
Facepalm.
Facebook needs to accept that they are media, and not just a social network. They should be made to adhere to the same standards as every other news outlet.
Facebook a communist organization needs removed entirely suckerberg is a communist agitator