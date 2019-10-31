Amy Klobuchar: Facebook Should Have A Truth Standard For Political Advertising | Morning Joe | MSNBC

In wake of Twitter announcing that it will end all political advertising moving forward, Senator Amy Klobuchar tells the Morning Joe panel that if Facebook continues to accept political advertising, it should implement a "truth standard" and show where funding for ads comes from. Aired on 10/31/19.

