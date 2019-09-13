Amy Klobuchar joins Chris Matthews from the spin room to talk about her 2020 run. She says her midwest roots can help in passing legislation in the Senate by uniting moderates, Democrats, and some Republicans.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Amy Klobuchar: I'm Someone From The Middle Of The Country | Hardball | MSNBC