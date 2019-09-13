Amy Klobuchar joins Chris Matthews from the spin room to talk about her 2020 run. She says her midwest roots can help in passing legislation in the Senate by uniting moderates, Democrats, and some Republicans.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Amy Klobuchar: I'm Someone From The Middle Of The Country | Hardball | MSNBC
And the middle of the road corporate dem/repub lite. Exactly the kind of conservative dem that gave us 45*. Dem voters, even many repub voters, want progressive policies, not more do nothing corporate centrism. Warren/Bernie 2020!
Progressive Humanist I would say I’m more moderate and I can’t even stand Amy Klobuchar. I hope she drops out of the race soon.
She would be an amazing president. Smart, articulate, moderate, pragmatic.
Lmao 😂
G A bwahahahaha
😂🤣😂
Amy 2020!! 😊
G A Although I would vote for whoever the Dem candidate is in 2020, I hope it’s not her. She makes you want to stay home.
She’s sucks. She’s the person when you go to a party you say “is Amy coming?” And if she is, ya stay home.
Don’t quite trust her. Sometimes your intuition serves you best.
Yuck!!!!!!!
Please go away.
They know Uncle Joe can’t win so they trying to prop up another corporate Democrat.
wheres the Yang coverage???
Nevaeh and Mataya minecraft roblox you got a better chance of winning the powerball then the DNC nominating Yang
He’s a joke candidate, he deserves none.
🎵WATCH OUT ! YOU MIGHT GET WHAT YOU’RE AFTER ! “BERN BABY” A POST OFFICE NAME RE-NAMER ! HE IS AN EL-DER-LY GUY !! HE’LL BURN DOWN THE WHITE HOUSE !! 🎶
Blah blah blah blah blah blah.
Cloud-boot-jar, your ideology is that of the past, not of the future. Drop out.
LOL 3:04 what is with Chris’s expressions?
Looking around all creepily lol.
Amy/Beto 2020!!!! 😊
Alejandro B. Beto 2020 for Texas Senate
Vomit
Amy you seem nice but just like in the Kavanaugh hearing, you didn’t stand for righteousness you stood for a liar and false accuser. We will give you a free pass cause you couldn’t discern the truth. You can’t heal a nation who’s views are polar opposite on all things. You said in the debate. a Kingdom divided against it self shall not stand. That is America and the author of your statement is the one doing it. It is not that half of America follows Trump we follow the author of your statement.
And the award for the most meaningless thing said on the 3rd Democratic Debate stage goes to Senator Amy Cloud-Boot-Jar.
Like it or, personality matters in politics. She doesn’t have much of one to begin with and what little she has is awful. She comes across as kinda miserable and mean. Very boring too. And it’s not about her being a woman, both Warren and Harris seem really friendly and even fun at times.
Paying of rich kids debt. Rich kids don’t have debt, the have trust fund and rich daddies.
Fact check Minnesota IS NOT THE MIDDLE OF THE COUNTRY!!! THAT’S A FACT CHECK FOR EVERYONE!!!
I just hope they thin the herd down before the start of 2020. It’s all about marketing your favorite B.S., to us dumbed down peasants. Still none of this matters, it is just selling TV time so everyone else can make more money! But it is funny how all the russian trolls, 1% corporate slugs and ignorant Americans are out here attacking the democrats candidate, any which could be real contender against the 1%’s puppet in the White House. Remember all the attack against Nancy Pelosi, another threat against these traitorous criminals that have conned their way into power. You forget the old 1% propaganda, “why bother to vote” , “your vote doesn’t matter!” So I guess you’re still waiting for that trickle down, still believing in the soulless 1%. Sadly with the 1% controlled senate, the POS orange orangutan criminal is still needed to divide and dismantle our nation, returning it to their 1% lords & masters. But at least with Impeachment, the Democrats can exposes which traitorous republicans in the senate, have sold their souls; and have The Blood of Our Constitution on their hands. As the senate will never betray their oath to the 1% donors, and convict. So I still think that the really smart brain, traitor drumpf will start a war, declares Martial Law, and ends elections. Then you will not have to worry about self-rule anymore; the 1% donor controlled senate will back the puppet! So get your favorite Corporate Flags out, it’s only going to cost millions of your children! Just close your eyes and return to your Reality TV, FakeBook and your Flat Earth. Watch as drumpf’s biggest distraction is to come. MAKE AMERICA WHITE AGAIN, I mean Great. The only question left now is, will you bow down and take their mark?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPk9HSLagVg