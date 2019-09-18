Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar joins The Last Word to respond to the latest details about last year's investigation into Brett Kavanaugh and her new strategy for the Democratic presidential primary. Aired on 09/17/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Amy Klobuchar On New Brett Kavanaugh Details | The Last Word | MSNBC
Brett “I like beer” Kavanaugh. The first supreme court justice to have screamed and cried at his confirmation.
Eyehayt Apricots : Like a girl, right? 😆 Same as Trump, right? . . . Impeach him, then, “Lock Him Up!” ✌️
@Tessmage Tessera
*The President of Venezuela can’t “get rid of” a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.*
Here is the thing if you talk about raising minimum wages also talk about cutting back the cost of living by 20%
is that not almost the same thing? make more money- things cost less?
@Anthony Beaudry No it’s not the same. Cost of living is bills food and products cost. As soon as minimum wages go up usually the cost of living balloons up and negates the the point of cost of living. In Florida you use to can get a 3 bedroom apartment for 800 to a grand now its 1500 dollars and up. People cant live like that a 20-30% decrease in cost of living while getting that minimum wage raised will definitely get us balanced again. That means higher employment rates for every state and less homeless and poor class people.
I like beer! However, I make it a rule to not yell and cry about it at my job interviews.
I bet you haven’t been falsely accused of being a sexual predator at your job interviews either
@Mike Burke you spelled “exposed as a sexual predator” wrong. You’re welcome.
@P Colley Gee thanks. But tell me, whats it like to be so smugly confident in the coerced testimony of one woman who had no clear memory of her frat party days ( I watched her testify on tv ) The only reason congress drug him through the mud was Trump.
Warning!!
Triggered Trumpanzee’s straight ahead.
She lied about everything.
*Her attorney is a Deep State slug that worked for Bill Clinton, he’s part of the club.*
Shhhh…. Come on you guys, let Pixie lite live in blissful ignorance. Some people prefer living that way.
It is blatantly corrupt to allow politicians to appoint judiciary members. Other democracies don’t allow this.
I guess it’s a good thing America is a Democratic Republic then! 🤦🏼♀️
Jamie Goss What has that to do with the fact that politicians should not be electing the judiciary?
If you like the other Countries set-up, move.
Saltponds239 Seriously, you’re falling back on that rubbish ‘argument’?!? Ok then….why should anyone leave their country instead of wanting to change it for the better?
@Jamie Goss Not really, since modern politicians (on both sides) have corrupted the original intent. Or at least taken it to its most cynical and Machiavellian end-game. Not good at all, unless you’re born into wealth and power. Things are only getting worse for the middle class and sub-Fortune-1000 businesses.
Republicans seem to be untercut by corruption.
The New York Times isn’t even close to a conservative paper.
Beer Kava is a disgrace. He looked hungover at his conf hearing, and acted like atotal drunk in need a shot..hope his wife will be next to speak out in order to save her children from abuse. Impeach Kava!
So Brainwashed and dumbdowned by fake Lying news MSNBC CNN,your CLUELESS and your a disgrace for knowing ABSOLUTELY NOTHING.
Drunk? Did you proof-read your comments? Talk about calling the kettle black
I guess you haven’t heard the the Times admitted to the typo right?
On the other hand, after impeachment of Brett, mister Trump will line-up many more Kavs for SCOTUS nom. The SC will be Trumpish for decades to come
Another impeachment? Does anyone have to be convicted of anything or the “I just don’t them” thing work?
Disgusting…. how dare they turn away character witnesses and so on. Our government is completely polluted with corruption. We need a complete reform to rid it of disgusting ploys and corrosive practices, but provide means to both impeach, imprison and punish this kind of crap. Government needs to be held accountable to a higher standard and stricter punishments to protect the well being of the entire nation. I’m sick and tired of being powerless to stop where this country is headed.
What character witnesses? No-one recalls the incident ever happening except a Clinton attorney !!!
Squee is the only one who can solve this mystery. Offer him some nice imported beer if he’ll come testify.
Talk to a Joe Biden supporter about Amy Klobuchar today
We have to BOYCOTT this lawless government
Revolt Now
*You’re already revolting.*
I guess folks can find you at Area 51?
Don’t put any of Your money in a trump republican company
Republicans are traitors to Our sovereign constitution
It’s unlikely that the Supreme Court and the Legal Profession, will ever regain its reputation.
You’re more likely to get a more honest representation from a used car salesman.
Why is that?
Klobuchar is strong. Always clear. Rings of honesty. very impressive.
Presidential Powers need greater legal checks and balances. It is pitiful that it takes so long to effect a subpoena to attain oversight by the Congress.
Morning Joe’s Dream Candidate Right Here….
MSNBC is lying to the public Again!
You mean Republican Senator from Minnesota.
How did she think she could actually out debate Sen. Warren? She had to be paid off by Wall Street to run.