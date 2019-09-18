Amy Klobuchar On New Brett Kavanaugh Details | The Last Word | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 18, 2019

 

Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar joins The Last Word to respond to the latest details about last year's investigation into Brett Kavanaugh and her new strategy for the Democratic presidential primary. Aired on 09/17/19.
44 Comments on "Amy Klobuchar On New Brett Kavanaugh Details | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. Eyehayt Apricots | September 18, 2019 at 12:26 AM | Reply

    Brett “I like beer” Kavanaugh. The first supreme court justice to have screamed and cried at his confirmation.

  2. JayC2k08 | September 18, 2019 at 1:05 AM | Reply

    Here is the thing if you talk about raising minimum wages also talk about cutting back the cost of living by 20%

    • Anthony Beaudry | September 18, 2019 at 2:26 AM | Reply

      is that not almost the same thing? make more money- things cost less?

    • JayC2k08 | September 18, 2019 at 7:23 AM | Reply

      @Anthony Beaudry No it’s not the same. Cost of living is bills food and products cost. As soon as minimum wages go up usually the cost of living balloons up and negates the the point of cost of living. In Florida you use to can get a 3 bedroom apartment for 800 to a grand now its 1500 dollars and up. People cant live like that a 20-30% decrease in cost of living while getting that minimum wage raised will definitely get us balanced again. That means higher employment rates for every state and less homeless and poor class people.

  3. You're Terrible Muriel | September 18, 2019 at 1:28 AM | Reply

    I like beer! However, I make it a rule to not yell and cry about it at my job interviews.

    • Mike Burke | September 18, 2019 at 9:11 AM | Reply

      I bet you haven’t been falsely accused of being a sexual predator at your job interviews either

    • P Colley | September 18, 2019 at 10:08 AM | Reply

      @Mike Burke you spelled “exposed as a sexual predator” wrong. You’re welcome.

    • Mike Burke | September 18, 2019 at 10:42 AM | Reply

      ​@P Colley Gee thanks. But tell me, whats it like to be so smugly confident in the coerced testimony of one woman who had no clear memory of her frat party days ( I watched her testify on tv ) The only reason congress drug him through the mud was Trump.

  4. Pixie lite | September 18, 2019 at 1:49 AM | Reply

    Warning!!
    Triggered Trumpanzee’s straight ahead.

  5. Cue 1st Amend | September 18, 2019 at 2:04 AM | Reply

    It is blatantly corrupt to allow politicians to appoint judiciary members. Other democracies don’t allow this.

    • Jamie Goss | September 18, 2019 at 2:51 AM | Reply

      I guess it’s a good thing America is a Democratic Republic then! 🤦🏼‍♀️

    • Genghis Smith | September 18, 2019 at 3:08 AM | Reply

      Jamie Goss What has that to do with the fact that politicians should not be electing the judiciary?

    • Saltponds239 | September 18, 2019 at 8:50 AM | Reply

      If you like the other Countries set-up, move.

    • Genghis Smith | September 18, 2019 at 8:58 AM | Reply

      Saltponds239 Seriously, you’re falling back on that rubbish ‘argument’?!? Ok then….why should anyone leave their country instead of wanting to change it for the better?

    • P Colley | September 18, 2019 at 10:09 AM | Reply

      @Jamie Goss Not really, since modern politicians (on both sides) have corrupted the original intent. Or at least taken it to its most cynical and Machiavellian end-game. Not good at all, unless you’re born into wealth and power. Things are only getting worse for the middle class and sub-Fortune-1000 businesses.

  6. Bella Block | September 18, 2019 at 2:27 AM | Reply

    Republicans seem to be untercut by corruption.

  7. paperballotsornothing | September 18, 2019 at 3:32 AM | Reply

    Beer Kava is a disgrace. He looked hungover at his conf hearing, and acted like atotal drunk in need a shot..hope his wife will be next to speak out in order to save her children from abuse. Impeach Kava!

  8. PhiL B | September 18, 2019 at 3:48 AM | Reply

    On the other hand, after impeachment of Brett, mister Trump will line-up many more Kavs for SCOTUS nom. The SC will be Trumpish for decades to come

  9. Private Private | September 18, 2019 at 4:01 AM | Reply

    Disgusting…. how dare they turn away character witnesses and so on. Our government is completely polluted with corruption. We need a complete reform to rid it of disgusting ploys and corrosive practices, but provide means to both impeach, imprison and punish this kind of crap. Government needs to be held accountable to a higher standard and stricter punishments to protect the well being of the entire nation. I’m sick and tired of being powerless to stop where this country is headed.

  10. Tessmage Tessera | September 18, 2019 at 5:06 AM | Reply

    Squee is the only one who can solve this mystery. Offer him some nice imported beer if he’ll come testify.

  11. Record at The Bins with Mike Britt | September 18, 2019 at 6:30 AM | Reply

    Talk to a Joe Biden supporter about Amy Klobuchar today

  12. Malca's Grace | September 18, 2019 at 6:48 AM | Reply

    We have to BOYCOTT this lawless government
    Revolt Now

  13. Malca's Grace | September 18, 2019 at 6:52 AM | Reply

    Don’t put any of Your money in a trump republican company
    Republicans are traitors to Our sovereign constitution

  14. Tre Bucketz | September 18, 2019 at 7:43 AM | Reply

    It’s unlikely that the Supreme Court and the Legal Profession, will ever regain its reputation.

    You’re more likely to get a more honest representation from a used car salesman.

  15. Memmor | September 18, 2019 at 9:17 AM | Reply

    Klobuchar is strong. Always clear. Rings of honesty. very impressive.

  16. Joel McCoy | September 18, 2019 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    Presidential Powers need greater legal checks and balances. It is pitiful that it takes so long to effect a subpoena to attain oversight by the Congress.

  17. Seth H. | September 18, 2019 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    Morning Joe’s Dream Candidate Right Here….

  18. atomicmozart | September 18, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    MSNBC is lying to the public Again!

  19. Drew Spinoso | September 18, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    You mean Republican Senator from Minnesota.

  20. Drew Spinoso | September 18, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    How did she think she could actually out debate Sen. Warren? She had to be paid off by Wall Street to run.

