What is a day in life like without one Trump story? Anyone… Anyone… ?
@mark Mierzejewski is it safe to assume you’re not bothered by Brandon’s college loan payback lies ? I’ll bet you would be if you continued after 12th grade. 😂
@WE THE PEOPLE 🇺🇸 Deeerrrpp is what the little voice in your head says when it reads.. I love it bro.
You bring me years of entertainment by proving me right. Whats Trumps new slogan for 2024? ” Never Underestimate the power of stupidity ” HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
@mark Mierzejewski you’re obviously not capable of defending yourself, shocker. Here’s an idea, send a tweet to Brandon asking him if you can be a turkey getting pardoned of stupidity. 🦃😂
@WE THE PEOPLE 🇺🇸 Ill go down to your level of logic and thinking.
I’m rubber and you’re glue what ever you say sticks back to you.
I figure this is about your education strength.
@mark Mierzejewski keep trying mark. You got duped by Brandon, I didn’t. You quit after high school, I didn’t. You’re wrong about everything, I’m not. You’re as unsuccessful at your below average job as you are educated, I’m not. Your turkey thinks you’re a turkey. 😂
Do you think these “Never-Again Trumpers” will cost Trump in 2024? – Chris
@Belly Dancer Em except we had no recession during trump and had no inflation. Biden has killed way more people with covid than trump. Your reasoning makes no sense. Britain lost a higher percentage of people than america did trump didn’t do anything wrong concerning covid and Biden killed way more people so again it makes no sense. The fact you don’t realize inflation is caused by spending is because you’re ignorant. Biden spent 10 trillio n in tow years that’s a record!!!! That’s why we have 40 year high inflation. Also we were the number one oil producer under Trump and Biden went after the fossil fuel industry like he said and got rid of oil leases in the gulf of Mexico and and Alaska and got rid of the keystone pipeline and our gas production went down 40% which caused the gas prices to skyrocket due to lack of supply and giving Russia and the Arabs control and they set the price to whatever they want. How did we go from the number one oil producer to the third??? You’re soooo ignorant it’s insane. Your logic is that we inherited inflation from a president who gave us no rescission and a booming economy. You make no sense. It all started with Biden spending trillions we don’t have which destroyed our economy wow
@JoeBidenIsTrash 1 it all be again as trump left the door, there were serious warning about an upcoming recession during the last year of the trump regime. Lots of people saw it coming. Trump made all sorts of mistakes with handling Covid, the only thing he got right was fast tracking the vaccines. You’re just mad that Biden won fairly and simply wish to blame the mess in um, while his handling of the mess may not have been great, it was his predecessor that is largely to blame for 5e actual mess
No. He did enough on his own to ruin his chances. And he’s not letting up either.
(1) At 76, Trump could croak at any moment but (2) that also means he would have gotten away without ever facing accountability = which would send horrible message to the GOP to follow in his shadow.
@Peter Longprong Biden is 80 and falls all the time why won’t Biden take a cognitive test like trump did???
Liz Cheney told them that one day trump would be gone; and that history wouldn’t forget about the complicity of those who enabled him…
@Biden is Garbage 🗣️Mike Jones!!
what areYOU TALKING ABOUT. DEM KIDS OR PAID SOROS TROLLS HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THEY ARE SAYING.
@Doc you dont know what brandon is? come on. you people vote emotionally.
@divalicious Queen ` Lmao what? Do you really not understand my comment? And we’re the ones who vote emotionally?!!!!😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣I can’t even begin to unravel the irony at play there. Wow.
@divalicious Queen ` lol… the truth stings, doesn’t it?🤭
Voting Repub = Cognitive dissonance.
Otherwise known as the selfish cowards who care nothing aside from their own political and financial benefit
They have no plans to help anyone but themselves, but they want to win, even if they have to cheat or use violence.
@RatherTiredOfTheMess you’re a dem cut the crap lol
@Biden is Garbage your a MAGAt (or is MAGAGAt, now?😂😂😂). You cut the crap UnAmerican! Pass a civics test before you speak to me again.
That describes the GOP perfectly, no morals, no ethics, just winning at all costs
your projecting. low info voter. so audit if you think there is a cheat and cease ballot harvesting.
Who said anything about violence?
There is no such thing as a never again Trumper. If his campaign gets any traction, they’ll all be fighting each other to kiss his ring.
Exactly
hes anti establishment and exposes your frauds. everything your afraid of including elec fraud. fraud is your signiture.
@Margie Babcock convict for exactly what? running for office?
@divalicious Queen `
💚✌🌎 treason..
Lying & causing an insurrection. Stealing documents that were not declassified & even if they were they should not of left the capital. Tax fraud. Sexual assault. He is guilty of everything he is charged of or being investigated for. There is a tremendous amount of evidence coming forward everyday. What he preaches is false information, never has evidence to support his b.s.
Open your eyes 👀
Truth ALWAYS comes to light
CONVICT 45 🇺🇸
@Biden is Garbage What about Matt Gaetz, Biden?
“Whoops! We forgot to stop fascists from taking our party”.
He’s been real NOT brave for the past six years. Now that he senses vulnerability, he sticks his head back up. Was somebody cancelling him?
Biden is the fascist deal with It 😂
How is trump a fascist? You do realise he was president for 4 years and nobody was deported to Auschwitz.
what are you talking about. biden is koma kozi killing the middle class. Those are the facts … open boarders… child trafficking.. go to OAN FOR REAL NEWS. THIS IS EMOTIONAL NOT BALANCED THINKING.
.
Hello handsome
During his time Ryan represented the bad side of the conservative movement. He is only crying now because Trump crossed the constitution line of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.
What constitution line he has “crossed”?? 🤦🏻♂️🤣
How did trump do that? What involvement did he have? He told people to be peaceful and to respect the law. He had nothing to do with the violence and you’re an idiot if you believe otherwise.
No, Ryan said that the reason he wouldn’t back him is because he lost. That seems to be the only sin in the Republican Party right now. Name calling, racism, scapegoating, dehumanizing people, lying, disenfranchising segments of the population, giving tax breaks to people who don’t need it, corruption, pushing theocracy and autocracy over democracy and reality–these are their ‘virtues’ now. I’m a Never Again Republican.
this shows you are not a critical thinker. very superficial. how old are you?
If Trump is the only one running next time, they’ll all vote for him simply because he has an “R” next to his name. Don’t be fooled.
@Rockovissi That’s still future telling. I could die tonight and never see Thanksgiving.
@Alan Okay, then in the meantime, take care.
expose corruption join MAGA.
@Rockovissi where is your evidence?
@divalicious Queen ` The FBI raid.
But, hang on, I recall this same Paul Ryan, along with Trump’s cabinet toadies, coming out to praise Trump’s leadership in a fawning, vomit-inducing display of utter servility. Ryan himself thanked Trump (who stood there looking as though he had just cut one) for the great president’s ‘quintessential leadership’.
That was when I threw up.
We’re all voting for Trump. Liberals are freaking out. I love it!!
lol give the liberals another win then
Trump literally lost the popular vote twice, and his candidates lost in the last midterms. What world are you living in?
“Paul ryan was never my friend,just a coffee boy”trump propably
When he says ‘justice reform’ what the hell is he talking about? He was SOOO proud of it.
I have said since 2016 that I am perfectly willing to vote for _anyone_ who could theoretically make for a good president… but it can’t be Trump. I’ve voted 3rd party two presidential elections in a row.
Trump was the best president cope little buddy
Voting third party is basically voting for Trump at this point. Way to go.
@MaybeGodwillsaveMe How so? People who generally vote for 3rd parties, vote for libertarians. Hence, it’s basically a lost vote for the republicans and helps the Democrat’s in elections.
@Erik Sjöberg A single vote is essentially meaningless in the mathematical sense. What it does do for those who really need to pay attention to voting trends is indicate that neither of the major parties had a worthy candidate, at least not worthy to that one voter.
Cranberry sauce IN A CAN?
You are living on the edge, man
ROCK ON 💯🤟
Chris, you are one of the few that shows signs of being fair to both sides at times at CNN . I hope that you will talk about this same sort of thing with Biden in the future as there are Democrats that don’t want him to run for President again. As someone that wants the Republican Party to move on from Trump, we as a country need to move forward with someone fresh, younger and less controversial. That means, move on from Biden and Trump. Anyone still clinging on to them for 2024 is stuck in the past and isn’t thinking long term for this country. They are only cheap short term options for political interests. We need a purely positive future because socially both sides are helping this country spiral downward. Truth.
Never-again Trumper: I’d still be a Trumper if there was a red wave.
I have loved “The Point” for a long time. I’m sorry to see the reduced humor and genial snark compared to the earlier episodes. Cilizza is still a favorite analyst.
I believe that honesty begins in the morning, not at the end of the day.