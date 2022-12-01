52 comments

    3. Isn’t a question of if or who trump endorses. It is that after the RNC does its ” autopsy ” of the 2022 election, will it endorse trump?

      Reply

  2. Boy you thought they got stuck in their own feedback loop last time!? Give it to Pillow! I dare you! 🤣🤣

    Reply

    1. @Biden is Garbage, midterms say otherwise. Don’t assume the country thinks as you do. Look to examples that show it.

      Reply

    2. @Chewie Knievel it’s the truth 1 million Democrats turned to Republican this year 😎 we got to keep red pilling everyone

      Reply

    3. @Biden is Garbage??? So why did the Republicans lose a senate seat during a midterm???? Your logic doesn’t work.

      Reply

    4. I hear ya. The Republican party is lost right now. But we should all strive for both parties to be rational and effective. Hating on any party contributes to the divisiveness in our country.

      Reply

  5. “I’am launching a Campaign against all Machines including, washing machines, coffee machines and tea kettles, copiers. Nintendo’s and Sony Walkmans.”

    My Pillow Guy

    Reply

  6. I ordered My Pillow Guy, Mike Liddell’s pillows once and let me tell you how uncomfortable and shoddily made they were. Normally my chihuahua likes sleeping a top my pillow but for some reason as soon as I started using My Pillow Guy’s pillow she went bonkers and proceeded to growl, rip and pee and defecate upon them.

    Reply

  7. Last Weekend, the Republican party did some Caroll in,
    Then they assaulted Holly and Rose, just for good measure !!.

    Reply

    1. No the best news of the day is that hunter bidens laptop is real. And not just made up like CNN’s been saying lol 😂

      Reply

  11. If the GOP is indeed worried about the quality of their candidates, Mike Lindell is absolutely the perfect one for them!

    Reply

    2. @Biden is Garbage I was not aware democrats could apply for head of the RNC, would be interesting though

      Reply

    5. @D.1.A_Mayby Fetterman won because he ran against a weak candidate. Republicans like myself will NOT vote for an election denier, and until we see sensible candidates, we’ll keep voting Democrat.

      Reply

  13. The guy can’t even lead his way out of a wet paper bag, how is he ever going to lead the … oh, hang on, yeah great idea, make him the Republican Party chairman.

    Reply

  16. “One of (disgraced) Trump’s biggest defenders thinks he has a chance to lead the (GQP)” so let’s otherwise “Convince It Forward” and Laus DEO

    Reply

  19. I am not a Republican but even I know what that party stands for! Everything my parents stood for when they voted for JFK and the Democrat party decades ago. God, family, country, middle class values, safe streets, common sense government spending etc. – all the things the current Democrat party has abandoned! So naturally the Republicans got my vote in NY which is one reason they re-took the House!

    Reply

  20. This would be scary hilarious if mike gets the position. He doesn’t know which end is up and has way too many loose marbles to form any coherent sentences.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.