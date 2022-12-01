Recent Post
52 comments
Who do you think will be the RNC chair? – Chris
@andre mcdonald funny, the thread was getting weird
will someone with half a brain STOP THE SPAMMER ! jeez
Isn’t a question of if or who trump endorses. It is that after the RNC does its ” autopsy ” of the 2022 election, will it endorse trump?
kanye
@Callum Why are you so desperate to remove attention away from the Orange Jesus – clearly he craves it.
Boy you thought they got stuck in their own feedback loop last time!? Give it to Pillow! I dare you! 🤣🤣
@Biden is Garbage, midterms say otherwise. Don’t assume the country thinks as you do. Look to examples that show it.
@Chewie Knievel it’s the truth 1 million Democrats turned to Republican this year 😎 we got to keep red pilling everyone
@Biden is Garbage??? So why did the Republicans lose a senate seat during a midterm???? Your logic doesn’t work.
@Chewie Knievel why did Democrats lose the house 🥴
@Biden is Garbage historically, they should have lost by 40 or more seats.
Republican infighting warms my bleeding heart
LMAO Biden is turning Democrats into Republicans 😂😂
@Biden is Garbage name a couple
@ashyjeremy the Right is so desperate and its glorious
I hear ya. The Republican party is lost right now. But we should all strive for both parties to be rational and effective. Hating on any party contributes to the divisiveness in our country.
Just like we’re fighting for free speech and that Epstein list
The crazies follow Kevin McCarthy and I feel sure that Mike Lindell will be given something to contribute.
Crazies?? You guys think men can get pregnant 🤦🏻♂️🤣
@Biden is Garbage 😂🤣 thank you for saying that
Crazies like Epstein and that mysterious list that Dems are hiding 🤣
“I’am launching a Campaign against all Machines including, washing machines, coffee machines and tea kettles, copiers. Nintendo’s and Sony Walkmans.”
My Pillow Guy
Wow bro…is this your “rage against the machine” post? LOL. Nobody cares like you do seriously.
He offered a million bucks for someone to prove him wrong and yet no one has step to the plate 😎
I ordered My Pillow Guy, Mike Liddell’s pillows once and let me tell you how uncomfortable and shoddily made they were. Normally my chihuahua likes sleeping a top my pillow but for some reason as soon as I started using My Pillow Guy’s pillow she went bonkers and proceeded to growl, rip and pee and defecate upon them.
No way lol 😂
TDS 😂
She’s a good girl!!
Last Weekend, the Republican party did some Caroll in,
Then they assaulted Holly and Rose, just for good measure !!.
I hope Lindell wins and further the gops losses in 2024
Let Pillow take over the RNC!!!! Best news of the day!!!!
No the best news of the day is that hunter bidens laptop is real. And not just made up like CNN’s been saying lol 😂
The fact that the pillow nut is running tells you how screwed up the RNC really is… VERY!
If the GOP is indeed worried about the quality of their candidates, Mike Lindell is absolutely the perfect one for them!
Let’s not talk about Democrat candidates 🤣
@Biden is Garbage I was not aware democrats could apply for head of the RNC, would be interesting though
@Biden is Garbage no, by all means, let’s talk about them! ….I’m listening.
@Thomas Foster Jr. Fetterman……..
What happened? Mail ins already had him penciled in?
@D.1.A_Mayby Fetterman won because he ran against a weak candidate. Republicans like myself will NOT vote for an election denier, and until we see sensible candidates, we’ll keep voting Democrat.
Please run and win Mike, I would love to see the gong show that he will bring to the RNC.
Time to get rid of the rhinos 😎
The guy can’t even lead his way out of a wet paper bag, how is he ever going to lead the … oh, hang on, yeah great idea, make him the Republican Party chairman.
Absotively.
I sincerely hope Mike runs and wins….it will no doubt ensure more GOP losses…..go ahead Mike!!!
Lunatics arguing about which lunatic will “lead” lunatics.
“One of (disgraced) Trump’s biggest defenders thinks he has a chance to lead the (GQP)” so let’s otherwise “Convince It Forward” and Laus DEO
Pillow guy is as crazy as it gets. He should be in a stray jacket
This guy here is still having a nervous breakdown over the Dems losing the House this midterm. Smh
Voter fraud. Voter fraud. Call the cops. Voter fraud.
I am not a Republican but even I know what that party stands for! Everything my parents stood for when they voted for JFK and the Democrat party decades ago. God, family, country, middle class values, safe streets, common sense government spending etc. – all the things the current Democrat party has abandoned! So naturally the Republicans got my vote in NY which is one reason they re-took the House!
This would be scary hilarious if mike gets the position. He doesn’t know which end is up and has way too many loose marbles to form any coherent sentences.