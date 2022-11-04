Recent Post
- Analyst says this may be why Putin is targeting Ukraine’s power system
- Jake Tapper: Here’s how Oath Keepers’ trial compares to past sedition trials
- Republican election official addresses voters’ election concerns point-by-point
- See what happened moments after reported assassination attempt of Imran Khan
- Kherson residents celebrate Russia’s diminished presence, but Ukrainian officials fear it’s a trick
57 comments
NATO needs to tell Russia stop attacking civilians and infrastructure or they will give Ukraine all they are asking for regarding weapons of all types.
@Nick Wannabe If they did then Russia would only be able to hold Crimea and 1/3 of Luhansk and Donetsk and thus 2/3 of those areas would be returned to Ukraine as would all of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
@Linus A all Russia is asking for is those areas with ethnic Russians the only reason Russia is in other areas is Ukraine’s refusal to negotiate and the West, Europe and UK’s aggression.
@Nick Wannabe u talk too much.
@rory clynes so we should sit back and say nothing because it doesn’t suit others agendas? 😂
Wow and how long do you think NATO is gonna be standing if Ukraine attack Moscow with those weapons?
May the Miraculous Virgin of Vladimir intercede with the Almighty for the removal of Putin, Lavrov, Shoigu and their minions from power and help Ukraine to fight for a just peace.
Иди ты со своим якобы миром столько лет бомбили Донбасс уёбки
You support the Azov Nazis then?
He can’t even keep his own troops warm, or fed for that matter.
That’s what you think huh
@Lancer Evo
What do you think?
You are either insane or naive.
This is true Russia has major logistics problems the winter will be harder on them and hard on Ukraine 🇺🇦. Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦
Wow, if you believe this i have a time share you have to see
sometimes too cold. I was in one year in Zaparozhzia in 1974-75, and the temperature near the Dnipr was -26C. with heavily dressed even we left quickly. another time just visited Kharkiv in winter in 1976 or 77, it was a snowy cold, but tolerable. I have both pictures.
I used to live in Minnesota and regularly went through winters that were usually 5-10 degrees below zero (F) and several times went down to 32 below (F). That was nuts and the reason I don’t live in Minnesota any more. If Ukraine only gets down to 20 degrees (F), that is at least doable. But, of course, they still need to figure out how to stay warm – especially at night.
I would love to see them get the really good sleeping bags and the like. But perhaps have some kind of dormitory like setup where multiple families can gather to stay warm and heat can be concentrated. And while I know the Ukrainians are incredibly resourceful, I do worry about them, though.
@Sonomacats The worse are the humid cold weather. Far worse than dry cold. I guess you can say the same for dry vs humid heat.
@Turtle I agree. Cold and humid is far worse. That’s why I mentioned using some of the robot soldiers. It’s possible the US even has them with AI technology now so no one would need to be cold.
@Sheryl Brownlea What about the civilians? And they already use drones for warfare. I am assuming you are referring to Robot dogs? They cannot replace soldiers but would be great for flanking the enemy 😅.
Never did you imagine that 40 years later there is a war there ? Hope world has peace sir . Keep well
Yes, it is a war crime, and we continue to call out the war crimes without consequence
NATO bombed power infrastructure in Yugoslavia too. At one point 98% of Belgrade’ s power supply was destroyed.
@Furibundus did you agree with them doing that?
@Trepid Station No. It’s just funny how one perpetrator calls out another one for committing the same crime.
BTW, I remembered it wrongly. It was 70% of Serbia (on may 22) and 94% in Belgrade (in june), most of the city consequently ran out of water too because the pumps seized working.
@Trepid Station Destroying infrastructure is very common this in wars. Please see old clips from the Iraqi war. The US destroys Iraqi highways, powerplants and bridges as CNN anchors orgasm to the destruction
USA has said this war crime is ok, as it is standard operating procedure in ALL our “peacekeeping” missions. In fact, up to a million children died from our intervention in Iraq….russia doesnt look so bad in comparison.
Does anyone really need to be told why someone would attack power infrastructure during wartime?
@Tim Smith Ukraine also attacks facilities inside Russia – particularly in belgorod – but only fuel and ammo depot, only war related
This is fake news CNN. Their sheep viewers would believe in Santa Claus if told he was real on CNN.
If facilities are related to war, like ammunition fabrics, it’s a legal target. If it’s only to scare and destroy civil structures it’s a war crime. Russia isn’t capable of fighting the UAF on the frontline, so they destroy the infrastructure including housing. It’s that simple.
But according to Putin, it’s just a special operation.
@Tim Smith at the moment if Ukraine attacks Russian infrastructure it would be a waste because they need more firepower at the front lines
Strategically, this is correct, for Russia, if their goal is to take territory under a cease fire negotiation, as they will have time to train, supply, and deploy during winter, giving them a stronger hand. Globally, this is unacceptable, unless we all want to go back to the times where might makes right. By all means we need to support Russian dissidents, hammer Iranian or North Korean resupply efforts, and pressure China and India to make Russia a pariah and not an ally, or the world is going to go to hell.
“This is unacceptable,unless we want to go back to the time where might makes right.” As an American, you should be ashamed of youre lack of awareness-as US is the #1 Invader, warmonger, and killer of civilians.
@Bryan Dimery Russia is far more imperialist than the US historically, especially how brutal Russians treat their enemies. Clearly you know nothing of Russia’s Stalinist and Tsarist history.
Yikes
@Magnusfication Id say losing over a trillion dollars and 20yrs to mem on horseback, and the pathetic retreat-abandoning assets to certain death, was a bigger failure.
@jacq danieles You dont have to be a kremlin apologist to answer this:
1. Large financial incentives, including kickbacks and bribes, coupled with the promise of safety.
2. Why would you feel threatened by a guy with a gun if you had one? Probably your worst question (so far) . BTW a “peaceful” alliance that says your government has to go….aint peaceful.
3. Two responses(and this is whataboitism by you). First, Russia said it will respond accordingly. Secondly, being in a war and protecting itself, russia cant afford to open up two more fronts-which the US wants them to do.
4. Russia has NEVER threatened nuclear war. Check your sources, EVERYONE Ive seen make this claim is misquoting russia saying they will RESPOND to nuclear weapons in kind. In FACT, USA(only country to use nukes, unnecessarily on civilians) has now said they reserve the right to use nuclear weapons on a non nuclear threat.
There’s one problem, Ukraine is not attacking Moscow this Winter. It’s the other way around. You’d think Putin would see the difference.
The tactics used in Syria together with chemical weapons.
I can put up with the cold before becoming a Russian citizen.
What motivation will Russian soldiers have in their unheated trenches in Ukraine?
“Winter is coming! Ukrainian forces will be shocked and defeated by the Ukrainian winter!”
— Really stupid people, 2022
The world turns into hell when l psychopath gets overpowered .
May peace and freedom be found in Ukraine and the whole world 🙏🙏
Countries are going to start offering government war bonds to support Ukraine for however long it will take for Russia to leave ALL it’s territory. 2014+. Slava Ukraine.
it’s like a movie game of thrones scared of winter ❄️ but they overcome and so will the Ukrainian will overcome God bless Ukraine..we are with you 🇺🇦#slavaukraine
I like the CNN newsroom as a US new output due to the good preparation that must be put in to make the presenter so educational
It’s ridiculous that the Ukraine should have to sustain huge damage to its energy supplies without being able to respond in kind due to some misguided conception that this way it maintains the moral upper ground and that targeting civilians will just harden their resolve. The latter is true in the case of a country that is the victim of aggression; however, it is not the case with the citizens of the country that is committing the illegal invasion. Those citizens know their country is in the wrong and so long as it is winning they are comfortable, but if they start having to suffer the effects of war, they quickly get frustrated with their government, knowing that they are suffering unnecessarily. How can the Ukraine lose the moral high ground if they respond to an attack with a similar attack? Such claims are ridiculous and just increase the pounding it gets from Russia, which sees a way to inflict losses while going unpunished.
A bully only stops bullying when he gets punched squarely in the face.
The Ukraine should be given long range artillery capable of hitting power stations, substations, arms depots and artillery in Russian territory, for the purposes of deterrence, to be used each and every time Russia fires its own long range missiles or sends drones into the Ukraine. Let those Russians feel the cold this winter.
…and why not blow up the production plants for these drones in Iran?
Ukraine has a limited supply of munitions and all it’s ability to receive support is dependent on being the better person. So focus on hitting where it will hurt the most not where it will make you feel good.
@Linus A Exactly
Theres nothing “ridiculous” as Ukraines ability to hit russia was destroyed in the first week of the war. ANY weapons capable of hitting russia will be wiped out shortly after receipt.
It’s not just that. If they start attacking Russia directly it could give Putin an excuse to declare war. That may not seem like a big deal to many watching the news but it’s extremely significant.
Yes we all know he is at “war” right now but he isn’t at war according to the laws of his country. A declaration would give him full control of his strategic nukes, allow him to open a full draft and use whatever weapons he wants to whenever he wants to. Right now many civilains are killed during air strikes but a war declaration would allow him to bomb cities indiscriminately. Instead of a few dozen people being killed in an air strike thousands would.
Ukraine and USA are aggressors in this war.
Destroying infrastructure is very normal in wars. E.g US in Iraq
Has the West ever wondered about how the citizens of Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq endured the winter when they(the west) were warring in those countries???
Bewilders me how they talk about specific behaviours as being war crimes, WAR is a crime full stop/period.
“General winter” hasn’t always helped Russia, he’s also helped defeat them.